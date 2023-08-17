The lasting anxieties of the pandemic have affected all of us — including our furry family members. From socialization issues opens in a new tab to separation anxiety opens in a new tab , there are plenty of things to navigate as we return to the office opens in a new tab and our schedules are forced to adapt accordingly. Thankfully, expert dog trainers, such as Robert Haussmann of Dogboy NYC opens in a new tab , offer us solutions to some of these stress-inducing quasi-post-pandemic woes. We got the scoop on the best interactive, enriching, and training toys from Haussmann, including some of his pup’s personal favorites. Below, you’ll find everything from a wobbling Kong to a treat dispensing ball toy, courtesy of Kinship opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Kong Wobbler Interactive Treat Dispensing Dog Toy opens in a new tab $ 20 “Wobblers are great for dogs who only eat kibble or are on restricted diets, as they’re designed for small dry-food items. This interactive feeder is weighted on the bottom and wobbles when batted around by your dog, which allows the food to drop out of a small hole on the side. Some dogs may need help figuring it out — don’t be afraid to get on the floor to demonstrate.” $20 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab PAW5 Wooly Snuffle Dog Feeding Mat opens in a new tab $ 34 “Snuffle mats are a fun way to engage your dog’s super-powered sense of smell! Sniffing is an essential part of your dog’s life, and giving them a regular healthy outlet for it is a highly enriching activity. It’s also super fun to watch your dog forage the mat and sniff out their dinner/treats piece by piece.” $34 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Omega Paw Tricky Treat Ball Dog Toy opens in a new tab $ 5 “ The tricky treat ball is my dog’s personal favorite! Like the wobbler, the dry food goes in the ball and your dog then needs to push, paw, and roll the ball around to get the food to fall out of the single hole in the side. It may take some time for your dog to figure out how it works. It’s fun to roll the ball around with your pup and to use it as an opportunity to bond and play together. Once they figure it out, it’s like winning the jackpot every time. ” $5 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Ruffwear Web Reaction™ Martingale Dog Collar opens in a new tab $ 20 “I use this on my own dog who is shaped like a whippet — it’s a fantastic everyday collar for dogs who are already calm and responsive on a leash. There is no tool that makes up for the relationship between you and your dog and the work and effort you’re putting into training that dog. A lot of times, people use devices to suppress behaviors instead of teaching their dogs appropriate behaviors.” $20 at Ruffwear opens in a new tab

