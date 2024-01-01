Certified Dog Trainer & Founder of Dogboy NYC

Meet NYC’s go-to dog trainer. You’ve probably seen Robert Haussmann and his rescue pup, Josie, on TV, from Nat Geo to Good Morning America. He founded Dogboy NYC in 2005 to help pets navigate the urban jungle that is New York City — using creative, practical, and humane training methods. Haussmann is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer and Canine Behavior Consultant, specializing in helping dogs overcome behavioral issues including fear, phobias, anxiety, and aggression. He advises owners on the best practices for making their dogs feel safe at home and beyond.

What inspired you to work with animals?

Growing up with dogs, I found great comfort in their company. I was always intrigued by the unique bond between humans and dogs. After college, I began taking a particular interest in dog training. I studied behavioral science and operant conditioning and how we can use it to humanely motivate and communicate with dogs, while oftentimes solving complex behavior challenges. Something I didn’t expect was how much I would enjoy teaching dogs and their people together. I find it inspiring to watch that magical “ah-ha” moment when things really start to click. In 2005, I co-founded Dogboy NYC with my wife Kim and have never looked back.

What is Dogboy NYC’s mission/philosophy?

Dogboy NYC’s mission is to teach people how to humanely and effectively communicate with their dogs, keep dogs out of the shelter system, and promote responsible dog guardianship. Our training philosophy is based on a foundation of proven, humane, scientifically sound methods to build healthy, lasting relationships between the dogs and their people. Education and understanding is key to any dog and human team.

What keeps you motivated to help pets (and their parents)?

No two dogs, humans, environments, or situations are the same. Every session and class offers a unique opportunity to learn and grow as a trainer. Training dogs in NYC comes with its own challenges — I really love creative problem solving and helping people and their dogs find their groove together. Communicating with another animal is truly magical. I am just as excited about dogs today as I was when I was a kid. Also, dogs are super awesome!

What is your best piece of advice to pet parents?

Be patient! Not only with your dog, but with yourself as well. Learning new behaviors and resolving behavioral and emotional challenges for any animal takes time, empathy, and resilience. That goes for pet parents and families too.