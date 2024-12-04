Dog training is an ongoing process that requires patience, time, and ongoing commitment, whether you are training a new puppy or an older dog who has developed some less-than-ideal habits. Leash-training is an important part of this process, because you need to be able to take your dog on walks and out in public. Training collars can be a useful tool to support you during the training process, but it is important to note that there is no training collar that will solve all of your dog’s behavior challenges.

There are a lot of factors that go into choosing the right collar for your dog, depending on their size, temperament, and specific training needs. The ideal training collar is safe, effective, and comfortable for your pup.



Types of training collars for dogs

There are a few different types of training collars for dogs. While each has the basic purpose of allowing you to safely maintain control of your dog, different variations offer different benefits that can support you on your training journey. To understand these different uses and benefits, we spoke with certified professional dog trainer and co-founder of Dogboy NYC, Robert Haussmann opens in a new tab . “There’s no one-size-fits-all collar option for training a puppy or a dog,” Haussmann says. “There’s a lot of things that come into the picture and the puzzle.”

Flat collars

A flat collar is a basic dog collar with a buckle. Flat collars work well for everyday wear and are often a great place to attach leash and identification tags with your dog’s name and your contact information. However, a flat collar might not be the best option for training a dog who pulls, lunges, or is otherwise excitable on a leash; the collar around their neck can put pressure on their trachea.

Martingale collars

Similar to a traditional flat collar, martingale collars opens in a new tab secure around a dog’s neck. It has a larger loop that goes around the dog’s neck and a smaller loop that attaches to the lead and tightens when a dog pulls. When the tension releases, the smaller loop loosens, encouraging dog’s not to pull. Martingale collars can only tighten to a certain point, unlike a slip collar, and are designed to be a safe option that prevents choking.

Head collars

Head collars are collars that loop around a dog’s neck and their snout. When a dog pulls, the collar directs the dog’s attention back to the walker. Head collars are also called gentle leaders, also called “head haltis” or “gentle leaders.” Some trainers are not fans opens in a new tab of head collars, largely because they are formatted to fit like a horse halter.

“Dogs’ necks are not built like a horse’s and can easily be damaged by an owner pulling too hard in one direction,” trainer Charlie DiBono told us. DiBono also noted that dogs have many nerves that run through their noses, so putting pressure on that part of their body could potentially create damage. “Through these nerves that lead from their nose to their eyes, dogs can literally see things that they smell,” DiBono says. We should not be placing any pressure in such a sensitive location and applying force to their heads causing trauma to their neck.”



Again, the head halti is a popular tool with many trainers, so please consult with your positive reinforcement trainer about what they prefer (and consult with your vet as well if you have safety concerns).

Harnesses

Sometimes, the question is not “What type of collar is best for my dog?” but rather “Is a collar the best option for my dog?” For some dogs, harnesses may be a more effective opens in a new tab and comfortable tool. There are different types of harness, but most attach around a dog’s head and torso, reducing some of the pressure that a collar can put on their neck. For dog’s who pull, a no-pull, front-clip harness allows walkers to use leverage to interrupt the dog’s ability to pull forward.

“I like harnesses a lot, whether it’s no-pull or not, just because it keeps the pressure off of a very gentle structure, their trachea, and doesn’t put a lot of wear and tear on their spine and neck,” Haussmann says. He emphasizes that if you choose to use a harness, you should still keep a collar on your dog with identification tags (and always make sure their microchip information opens in a new tab is up to date, too).

Why you should avoid E-collars

An online search for “training collars” will likely turn up a lot of mentions of e-collars, or collars that make sounds, vibrations, or shocks. Kinship strongly advises that pet parents use only humane collar options and never use those that are fear- or pain-based, like shock collars. An e-collar that makes a sound or vibration may be appropriate in specific scenarios, for example, on hunting dogs who work off leash and require a cue to return to their parents or a deaf dog who needs to feel the vibration to look at their parent for training cues. Kinship, nor any of the trainers we consult, never recommends using the shock function on a collar.

Best collars for dog training and specific needs

The best collar for your dog will depend on your training goals or dog’s behavioral challenges. “There’s not one ‘best collar’ necessarily,” Haussmann says. “I think a lot of it has to do with the dog that you have and how early you start.”

Best collar for puppies

Puppies are little balls of energy, and they usually aren’t the best listeners when they’re young. That combination typically results in them not walking well on a leash — at least in the beginning. When choosing a collar, it’s important to find the right balance of one that won’t slip off their head and won’t choke them when they take off running. Because of this combination, Haussmann usually recommends a harness for puppies who are going to be on a leash. He advises using a collar in addition for identification.

When training puppies opens in a new tab , getting them comfortable with collars, leashes, and harnesses early and using positive reinforcement can prevent discomfort and bad habits later.

“You want to make sure your dog is comfortable wearing a collar [or] harness. You gotta get them used to that, and not just wearing it, but having it put on and off,” Haussmann says. “A lot of times, dogs can get squirrely or uncomfortable with that kind of handling. … Pairing the experience with something pleasant and teaching the dog how you’re going to be manipulating its body can make it so that they’re not trying to escape every time you pull the collar or harness out.”

Best collar for dogs who pull

Many dogs get in the habit of pulling on a leash opens in a new tab , which can be unpleasant for the person trying to walk them and potentially dangerous for the dog if they are pulling hard enough to put a lot of pressure on their necks. Certain collars can reduce pulling and protect your dog’s neck.

For moderate pullers, Haussmann recommends a martingale collar, since the tightening pressure can train dogs not to pull. On extreme pullers, however, a martingale might put too much pressure on the neck. For these dogs, Haussmann recommends a no-pull harness or head collar, since both can be effective options for redirecting a dog’s ability to pull forward.

Best collar for dogs who drag behind

Rather than pulling, some dogs tend to drag behind when on a leash. This may be a result of their opposition reflex–a natural instinct where dogs pull or lean in the opposite direction that the leash holder wants them to go. For these dragging pups, a harness that clips on their back may be effective, because it will interrupt a dog’s inclination to move backwards without straining their neck.

Best collar for dogs with small heads

Collars can be challenging for certain breeds with small, narrow heads, such as greyhounds, whippets, and sighthounds. With heads that are the same size or smaller than their necks, these breeds can easily slip out of traditional collars. Martingale collars can be effective, since they would tighten rather than slipping over the dog’s head. Harnesses would also be effective, since they usually connect underneath a dog’s armpits.

Are shock collars bad for dogs?

Shock collars can have negative effects on dogs and not a form of positive reinforcement training. Kinship only recommends positive reinforcement training tactics for dogs and never recommends punishment-based collars, including shock and prong collars. Haussman advises against them, saying that in most cases, behavioral issues that someone may try to solve with a shock collar can be resolved more humanely with training and positive reinforcement. This 2020 study found opens in a new tab positive reinforcement to be more effective than an e-collar.

How to leash-train a dog who pulls

Pulling is a relatively common dog habit that can be difficult to break once it has started, since dogs can become conditioned to need to feel pressure in order to move forward. Leash-training opens in a new tab using positive reinforcement can be an effective tool to prevent and correct the behavior. Haussmann recommends starting in an area with no distractions, like your living room or apartment hallway, and gradually work up to more challenging environments, like a dog park or busy sidewalk.

“You would want to make sure you are adding value to walking beside you by using treats, praise, maybe toys, whatever works for your dog,” Haussmann says. “Food is usually the low hanging fruit … It’s a great place to start training and show your dog that walking by your side with no pressure on a leash has intrinsic value.”

Over time, as your dog develops positive habits on a leash, you shouldn’t need to depend on food as a reward as often. It may be more difficult to correct pulling in adopted dogs who have already made a habit of it, but with consistent training and the right tools, like a no-pull harness or head collar, you can be successful.

FAQs

What is the best dog harness for training?

The best harness for training depends on your dog, their habits, and your lifestyle. When choosing a harness, you should make sure that it is safe and comfortable for your dog. Check out our expert picks opens in a new tab for the best harness for every dog, from heavy pullers to swimmers.

How do I choose a collar size?

Dog sizing can be tricky, especially when breeds vary so drastically in size. The basic rule of thumb for a well-fitting collar is being able to comfortably place two fingers underneath. If you can only fit one finger, it might be too tight, and if you can fit more, it is likely too loose.

