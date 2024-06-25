The Best Dog Harnesses of 2024 · Kinship

The Best Dog Harnesses of 2024

Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog—from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.

by Avery Felman | expert review by Dr. John Iovino, DVM
Updated June 25, 2024
Woman with neck-length black hair wearing all black leather and black converse walking her brown dog on a black and white harness against a yellow tin background
Courtesy of By Scout

As all dog parents know — or quickly find out — there are certain life hacks that become essential to raising your pup. Sometimes, those life hacks are simple products that become so important to you and your pet that you latch onto them like a toddler with a stuffed animal.

This is especially true when you’re on a walk together and exposed to all of the dangers of the outside world: loud noises and other stimuli, cars zooming past, and — our personal favorite — passersby who don’t respect your pup’s boundaries. That’s where a harness comes in handy.

The benefits of using a harness

Dog harnesses are enormously useful because they can give you more control over your pup’s behavior while releasing them from the restriction of many traditional collars. They’re comfier than collars for some dogs, especially if they strain their necks against their collars, and there are a variety of types to choose from — whether you need to reduce pulling, keep your pup from escaping during walks, or just up your pup’s style game.

There’s a lot to consider before investing in one, though. Veterinarian and Kinship Collective member Dr. John Iovino advises looking for a first-time harness by “paying attention to size — with younger dogs especially, getting something adjustable, something they can grow into. From there, getting something that’s durable and sturdy.” 

In terms of material, Annie Grossman, owner and co-founder of School For The Dogs, recommends a harness with “velvet-lined underarm straps, which can reduce chafing.”

Safety and fit

While it goes without saying that the best harness for a five-pound Terrier is likely not the best one for their Great Pyrenees counterpart, that doesn’t mean that the way you fit a harness to your pup isn’t worth examining. Just as you wouldn’t buy yourself a pair of shoes two sizes too big, you wouldn’t buy your dog a harness that hangs off them like a poorly tailored jacket (your veterinarian will also tell you about the dangers of that).

Taking into account your dog’s potential for growth (are they in puppyhood or adulthood?), their temperament (are they anxious for attention or aloof?), and their nature (are they skittish or calm?) is the most foolproof way to ensure that their harness is correctly fitted.

Dr. Iovino recommends that “making sure that [the harness] is pretty snug. If it’s too loose, dogs can get spooked, and then they’re out of their collar or their harness, so it’s really important to make sure that it’s not too loose.”

Alternatively, he shares that many dogs have been using the same harness or collar since they were first brought home. “I’ve had a few dogs grow into their harnesses, or even their collars, and clients don’t realize, and you go to feel it, and it’s so tight. They grow fast, so it’s something to be aware of.” 

Finding a happy medium between the control of a harness that fits snuggly and the comfort of a looser fit is something that can easily be established by the good old-fashioned two-finger test. Dr. Iovino instructs: “You still want to be able to fit two fingers between all the areas that the harness is contacting.”

Meanwhile, Grossman warns against using harnesses that aren’t fitted properly: “A harness should be snug but not tight. You want to be able to comfortable put a couple fingers between the harness and your dog when it’s on.” Having a properly fitted harness will help prevent dogs from injury and removes the potential of escape.

Front vs. back leash attachment

Where your dog’s leash clips on their harness is mostly a matter of personal preference, but the options each have distinct advantages and disadvantages. For example, a front clip effectively allows you to lead stubborn, walk-resistant dogs forward, but it’s notably a terrible idea for small dogs who are lower to the ground and will cause the leash to drag.

Dr. Iovino recommends looking for a harness with a back attachment. “It’s just more practical when they walk and sniff, especially if you have a short dog. It’s a lot easier to keep the leash above ground and just a little bit of tension when it’s hooked on the back than the front,” he says.

Murri also makes a case for when a dual-clip harness may be beneficial: “My favorite harness, and the one that I use with my dog, is the Freedom harness. I like the harness because it has two points of attachment. It has one on the chest and one in the back. The one in the back has a martingale on it, which has a little loop that gets tighter every time the dog pulls so it makes it harder for the dog to slip out of it.”

Over the head vs. step-in

Getting your dog in their harness shouldn’t be complicated, and if it feels like you’re untangling a necklace, there’s a good chance it’s not the most streamlined design. While the choice is entirely yours, many veterinarians recommend introducing your dog to the concept of a harness before you begin your hunt for the one.

“I would just expose the dog to a normal basic harness at first,” Dr. Iovino advises. “My dog just kind of knows now. She feels the collar part go over her head and instantly lifts her leg. If you just do that repetition on a basic harness, getting it on and off should be just as easy.” 

From there, you can choose the harness to your and your pup’s liking — whether that be one that is placed over their head, clips on after being slipped on the legs, or snapped and Velcroed on the chest.

While Murri doesn’t have a preference toward any particular method, she advises us on the dangers of step-in harnesses. “I mean the easiest one obviously is the step-in harness, but the problem with that is if you get a fearful dog and the dog gets scared of something they start pulling away, they can slip out of that harness really easily,” she warns. ”Before you even realize, the dog is going to be gone.”

The Best Dog Harnesses of 2024

With all this advice in mind, it’s time for you to get shopping. Below are our picks for the best dog harnesses, depending on you and your pup’s specific needs.

No-pull harness designs

For heavy pullers, the following designs are ideal.

Best no-pull dog harness

Rabbitgoo no-pull dog harness
Rabbitgoo No-Pull Pet Harness
$18
$15

Rabbitgoo’s no-pull harness is a pet parent favorite — if you don’t believe us, check out the 128,344 five-star ratings on Amazon. The harness is designed with two metal leash rings: a chest clip for training and walks with heavy pullers, or a back clip for more casual walking. “Cherry, our Labradoodle (now seven years old) had the habit of pulling while we take her for walks when she was a puppy,” one reviewer writes. “After we started connecting her leash to the front buckle (ring) of this harness, she completely stopped pulling.”

It’s easy to get onto your pup and super adjustable; it also comes in a wide range of sizes, from extra small to extra large. The padding is soft and made with breathable mesh, so your pup will be comfy during long training days. As if that weren’t enough, the harness is available in 18 different colors, so you don’t have to sacrifice style for functionality.

$15 at Amazon

Best dog training harness

the color blocked harness
2 Hounds Design Jellybean Sugar Freedom No-Pull Dog Harness
$34

Who doesn’t love a good colorblock? Featuring both front and back leash attachments, this harness is scoring major points for diversity. Available in a variety of sizes, it’s understood that the one-size-fits-all rule doesn’t apply when it comes to harnesses. As Grossman’s go-to harness for training, she shares what she finds most valuable about the Freedom harness.

“I really like that it has the option of both a front and a back clip,” she says. “The front clip can help reduce pulling as when the dog does pull, it exerts pressure on the chest, which will result in the dog pushing against the pressure, moving backwards rather than forwards. The fact that it attaches in the front also means that the dog is likely to turn towards you when pulling, giving you a chance to reward a quick check-in.”

The harnesses’s sizing extends up to XXL, but it’s also available in a five-eighths-inch width for smaller pups.

$34 at 2 Hounds Design

Activity-based dog harnesses

If you have an active adventure dog, there are harnesses designed for practically every pup activity under the sun.

Best dog harness for running

Nonstop free motion harness
Non-stop Dogwear Freemotion Harness
$100

This harness is specifically designed for super active, on-the-go dogs. Whether you’re running or biking, this harness provides your pup with a freedom of motion and doesn’t constrain their breathing. The Freemotion harness is used by world-leading mushers; it allows a dog’s shoulders to move freely and distributes the pull around their upper body.

$100 at Non-stop Dogwear

Best dog harness for hiking

ruffwear harness in red
Ruffwear Web Master™ Dog Harness with Handle
$70

A huge part of your harness selection has to do with your lifestyle and your pup’s behavior. Do they come when you call their name? Do they tend to leap and lunge unexpectedly? Are you planning to trek the Appalachian trail together? All of this will play a role in your decision-making and, as always, safety should be the main thing informing your choice. Whether your foster puppy tends to wiggle their way out of their current harness, or your Great Dane forces all of their body weight against theirs, there’s an escape-proof alternative to the run-of-the mill offerings that keeps your pup’s security in mind.

$70 at Ruffwear

Best weatherproof dog harness

black leather harness with gold hardware
Found My Animal Leather Alternative All-weather Harness
$68

This alternative leather all-weather harness is perfect for the pet parent who is all about monograms. Available for customized embroidery, there’s no better way to ensure that your pup’s harness is 100 percent suited to them. Rain or shine, this all-weather harness can sustain pretty much any outdoor conditions. Plus, it’s super durable, which is ideal if your pup is a tugger.

While she emphasizes the pros and cons of all harnesses, Murri shares a key tenant of leather and alternative leather harnesses: “The harness is not going to be as rough, especially under the armpit, with most dogs.” So, if you have a pup that puts their whole body weight into their chest, this may prevent them from chaffing.

$68 at Found My Animal

Best reflective dog harness

noxgear reflective harness
Noxgear LightHound Reflective Harness
$60

A reflective harness is an absolute must for pups who spend time outside in the dark. It keeps you and your dog safe from cars and allows you to keep an eye on your pup in any conditions.

This option by Noxgear isn’t just reflective; it’s equipped with actual battery-powered lights and designed to be visible from over half a mile away. Each battery has up to twelve hours of light. The Noxgear is safe to use in rain or snow but shouldn’t be submerged. You can choose between eight bright solid colors — or six multicolor modes, if you want a walk with your pup to feel more like a tiny rave.

$60 at Amazon

Best dog harness for cars

sleepypod sports harness
Sleepypod ClickIt Sport Car Safety Dog Harness
$103

For their and your safety, it’s important that dogs are contained in the car. The Sleepypod harness is a super safe option; it has been crash-tested to child safety standards and given a top safety rating by the Center for Pet Safety, and it’s compatible with the universal seat belt loop. The padded vest is designed to reduce and redistribute any forces that might cause injury.

$103 at Amazon

Durable harness

Regardless of your and your pup’s levels of activity, having a harness that your dog can wear without wearing it down is paramount. A harness that’s particularly sturdy — holding up to tugging, biting, and handling — is a major plus.

Best durable dog harness

Atlas dog company harness
Atlas Pet Company Lifetime Harness
$90

This lightweight and easy to use harness is highly adjustable and super durable. It’s designed with heavy duty nylon webbing and reinforced seams using Gore® Tenara thread, which is known for its ability to resist sunlight, saltwater, chemicals, and other outdoor elements. Best of all, the harness has a lifetime warranty; it’s designed with metal hardware and multiple pieces, making it easy for Atlas to repair if your pup manages to damage it.

$90 at Atlas Pet Company

Size, build, and age

One of the most important parts of a harness may seem the most obvious: the fit. For super large or super small dogs (including puppies), finding the right harness can be a little trickier. The options below have you covered, regardless of your pup’s size or build.

Best dog harness for small dogs

puppia dog harness
Puppia Back Clip Dog Harness
$21
$16

Pet parents of tiny pups, this is the harness you’ve been waiting for. The Puppia harness comes in an extra small size for teeny nine to 12.5 inch chests. The chest belt is adjustable for a snug fit. The harness is machine washable and made from super cozy breathable mesh.

$16 at Chewy

Best dog harness for large dogs

canada pooch dog harness
Canada Pooch Complete Control Dog Harness
$80

Giant dogs offer more to love, but they can also be hard to shop for. This harness by Canada Pooch is made for the largest of gentle giants. It’s padded, adjustable, and crafted so it doesn’t pull. Best of all, it fits dogs up to 130 pounds.

$80 at Chewy

Budget dog harness

For pet parents who can’t splurge at the moment, there are less pricey options that are just as safe for your pup.

Best budget dog harness

PetSafe harness
PetSafe Easy Walk Dog Harness
$10

For only $10, this harness packs a punch. Originally created by a veterinary behaviorist, it’s lightweight, durable, and easy to slide onto your pup. The front martingale loop tightens when your pet pulls to put gradual pressure on their shoulders, deterring heavy pulling and helping you regain control.

$10 at Amazon

Stylish harnesses

There’s no reason why a safe, comfortable harness shouldn’t also be super chic.

Best colorways

Wild One Harness in red
Wild One Harness in Butter
$48

While Wild One’s cult status among millennial pet parents is well established, their ever-popular harness sets are up to snuff when it comes to our rigorous requirements (we only want the best for our children).

Using a trusted back-clip leash attachment and secure under-the-arm-attachment style, the harness not only meets our safety standards, but it’s also available in a number of colorways that are eye candy for pet parents. It also might be time to look into their matching leash and poop back set — whether or not you want to mix and match colors is up your and your pup’s discretion.

$48 at Wild One

Best fashion-forward dog harness

emerald green harness with leather
Boo Oh Ray Harness
$115

Handwoven from a single piece of padded interwoven synthetic silk fiber rope and a series of Buttero leather features, Boo Oh’s Ray Harness is simple, chic, and no-nonsense.

Celebrated for her bespoke furniture that has been featured in Architectural Digest, founder Jay Sae Jung Oh set out to create elevated pet products that fit her lifestyle — with her Frenchie, Boo, in mind, of course. The self-proclaimed “animal lover” definitely hit the mark when it comes to practicality and products that fashionable people actually want to be seen with.

$115 at Boo Oh

Best personalized harness

Doggykingdom no-pull harness
Doggykingdom Personalized No Pull Harness
$39

This choice comes in 15 different colors and patterns and can be personalized with your dog’s name and optional phone number. It’s super sturdy, lightweight and breathable, and adjustable around the neck and chest. It’s also reflective, keeping your pup safe when outdoors at night.

Doggykingdom has a lifetime warranty; if you find any issues, they promise to resolve the problem within 24 hours, and any torn or broken harness will be replaced for free.

$39 at Amazon

Sustainable harness

The only thing better than finally finding the perfect harness for your pup? Finding the perfect harness for your pup that also happens to be good for the planet.

Best sustainable dog harness

white harness with black chevron detail
By Scout Nice Grill No Pull Harness
$89

The 70s are back in a major way, and chevron-esque prints are no exception. This no-pull harness’s dual functionality of a multi-clip option is just one reason why the parents of overzealous dogs are flocking to By Scout. Another is their commitment to sustainability. Made with organic hemp webbing, solid brass hardware with a low zinc count, and recycled polyester patterned ribbon, the brand takes their environmental footprint seriously. By ensuring their products are cruelty-free and sourcing sustainable materials, By Scout is as much for the planet as they are for your pup.

$89 at By Scout

Best comfort dog harnesses

Your pup deserves to feel like they’re strapped into a cloud. The harnesses below are designed with your pup’s comfort as the top priority.

Best padded dog harness

fable comfort harness
Fable Signature Harness
$65

Fable products are made with a perfect blend of function, style, and comfort, and this harness is no exception. The Signature Harness is made with breathable performance mesh and foam padding to keep your pup as cozy as can be. It’s super adjustable and uses shock absorbing technology to make walks smooth.

$65 at Fable

Best comfort fit

white harness
Maxbone Easy Fit Harness
$45

Made with a breathable mesh lining and flexible straps, Maxbone’s easy-fit harness is made with comfort in mind. Ideal for small pups or dogs with flat faces, the harness is a welcome alternative to collars that can restrict the airways of pups who are already working overtime. As Dr. Iovino puts it: “Their throats can be quite sensitive, and there’s different conditions that can make them cough more, so I think medically we can definitely recommend a harness over a collar.”

Along with being a lightweight, flexible, high-performing harness, it’s also as stylish, sturdy, and sleek as they come.

$45 at Maxbone

Best calming dog harness

tan harness with crystal
Merci Collective Good Vibration Harness
$175

Ensuring your pup’s physical and emotional comfort is the most important aspect of harness training. That’s why we couldn’t miss the opportunity to sneak some woo-woo healing crystals into the mix. The good vibrations harness comes in five different crystal options: Sodalite, Rose Quartz, Black Obsidian, Chevron Amethyst, and Howlite — all of which provide different benefits.

Aside from being a unique alternative to the classic leather harness (it’s made of eco-friendly genuine vegan cactus leather), it also features a dual leash attachment, adjustable shoulder straps, and an elevated peek-a-boo grommet.

$175 at Merci Collective

FAQs (People Also Ask):

Is a harness better than a collar?

Harnesses can be better for some dogs because they can alleviate back pain and stop a heavy-pulling pup from pulling a collar against their throat. Harnesses can also provide more control to pet parents.

How do you put on a dog harness?

Different dog harnesses are put on dogs in different ways; some go over the head, while others are step-in or clipped on around the chest and limbs.

Is it OK to keep my dogs harness on all of the time?

If a dog wears a harness continually, it can cause chafing and discomfort.

What is the best material for a dog harness?

The best material for dog harnesses depends on your dog’s needs. Breathable mesh can prevent overheating, while nylon and leather are super durable.

