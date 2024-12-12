So, you’ve just brought home your cute new puppy opens in a new tab . Not so cute, however, is all the peeing, pooping, and chewing they’re going to do inside your house. You can’t keep an eye on them all the time, and that’s where crate-training opens in a new tab can come in.

Basically, crate-training is when you give your puppy a crate that they can retreat into and sleep whenever they want. It's their safe space. But how do you get them to go into that space voluntarily when all they want to do is run around and cause havoc? This step-by-step guide is here to help.

Main takeaways

Crate-train your puppy as soon as possible after you bring them home.

Puppies won’t want to go pee in their crate, where they sleep.

Crate-training can make things easier when you’re not at home.





Why should you crate-train your puppy?

There are many benefits to crate-training, chief among them is how much it can help with training. Dog trainer and behaviorist Diane Kasperowicz says that it helps with potty training because dogs don't like to pee and poop where they sleep. They're naturally pretty clean animals, so you can leave them in the crate overnight, and they probably won't have an accident. "It can also help with chewing … confining them in their crate means they cannot chew furniture or your things when you're not able to watch them," Kasperowicz says.

It can also be beneficial post-surgery, like after spaying or neutering. "Some dogs may need restricted exercise and crate-training can help with that," she says. Additionally, if you take them away from home, the crate can remind them of home, helping them to settle down quickly.

Tips and techniques for successful crate-training

So you’re ready to start crate-training your puppy, but you don’t know where to start? Here is a breakdown of the best tips to crate-train a puppy.

How to choose the right crate for your dog

Choose the right type of crate.

There are tons of different types of crates, and the one you choose depends entirely on your dog. If they chew quite a lot, you shouldn't choose a fabric crate. If they're sound-sensitive, metal might be scary or unsettling to them. Generally, a strong metal or plastic crate is ideal, then you can choose whether or not to cover it based on their preference.

Choose the right crate size.

The crate should give your puppy more than enough room to stand up, turn around, and walk in. (Be mindful of not going too big, because if they’re not yet potty trained, they could relieve themselves on one end and sleep on the other.) You also need to consider whether or not you’re planning on keeping them crate-trained into adulthood. If your pup is housebroken, you can choose a crate that will fit them at their fully grown size, giving them enough room to move around.

Step-by-step guide for successfully crate-training your puppy

Step 1: Introduce your puppy to the crate.

Start by introducing your puppy to the crate and establishing a positive association with it. Kasperowicz says that you should feed your puppy in their crate, put treats in there at random times, and put some of their favorite toys and blankets in there. You can also try loading a closed crate with lots of fun things, such as treats and toys. “When your dog is begging to get in there, you can finally let them in to enjoy the goodies,” she says.

Step 2: Continue making the crate a positive place.

A closed crate could easily feel like a prison to an energetic, anxious little puppy. So you need to make that crate a positive place. The more it feels like home, the more your puppy will choose to retreat into it. “When you introduce your crate, place a nice comfy bed in there and cover the top and sides of the crate,” Kasperowicz says. “Place some treats, chews, and toys in there and make the crate a nice, inviting place to be. Sit next to the crate and see if your puppy will investigate it. Reward them when they do.”

Step 3: Close the door.

Once they’ve been introduced to the crate and have spent some time investigating it, it’s time to close the door. This is a hard step, as they may panic that they’re being shut in or abandoned. Do it when they’re distracted, and try to do this discreetly. They may not even notice that the door is closed if they’re having enough fun.

Step 4: Leave your puppy alone in the crate.

After you’ve gotten your puppy used to having the door closed while they’re in the crate, the most important step is to leave them alone in there. “If your puppy goes to sleep in their crate of their own accord, you can close the door and leave your puppy until they wake,” Kasperowicz says. “If you are building up to leaving your puppy in its crate during the day, put them in their crate with a toy and a nice chew.”

Step 5: Let your puppy out of the crate.

Try to leave your puppy in the crate for a while, and before they start to beg to be let out, just open the door. Try not to make a big deal out of it — if they feel like being let out is a reward, they may not develop a positive relationship with being inside the crate.

Step 6: Gradually leave your puppy in the crate for longer periods of time.

Eventually, you want to build their time inside the crate to a point where you can leave them overnight or when you go out to work. Kasperowicz adds: “Build up the time from 15 minutes, for example, then gradually increase it to 30 minutes, then 45, then 60, etc.” Eventually, you should be able to leave them in their crates for longer amounts of time.

How long does it take to crate-train your puppy?

Kasperowicz says that each dog is different. You may be able to immediately leave your puppy in their crate, or they may be a little more clingy and not want to be in there without you. It should only take a few days (or perhaps weeks) to get them comfortable being inside their crates for longer periods.

Common crate-training challenges and how to avoid them

Whining and barking

When it comes to leaving your puppy in their crate, it may be useful to cover it completely, Kasperowicz says. “Some dogs can get frustrated when they can see you but not get to you, so covering it means they may settle and switch off easier if they can’t see out.” This should limit how much they whine or bark in the crate.

Crate anxiety

If your dog gets very anxious or distressed in the crate, Kasperowicz says you shouldn’t leave them in there. Build up the time gradually, and never leave them in the crate when they’re distressed. They should be able to get over any initial crate anxiety with time.

Crate soiling

If your dog has an accident inside their crate, you shouldn’t punish them. In the future, try to make sure they’ve peed and pooped before they even get in there, and never leave them in their mess. Clean it up thoroughly and start again. Dogs are clean, and they don’t want to sit in their own mess.

How to transition your puppy out of the crate

Most people don’t want their puppy to stay in their crate forever. “For me, crate-training is just to help with toilet training and damage limitation. It creates an area where they can sleep without the risk of chewing anything you don’t want them to,” Kasperowicz says. Some people do want their dogs to stay crate-trained. But if you don’t, Kasperowicz says you can transition to a bed on the floor when they are potty trained and no longer teething. “You can start with leaving the door open overnight and allowing access to a nice, comfy bed. After a few weeks of doing this, remove the crate and place the bed where the crate was.”

Bottom line

Crate-training your puppy can be a great way to potty-train them and keep them under control when they’re going through the most challenging phases of development.

If you choose to keep them crate-trained into adulthood, it can help ease any fears you may have about leaving them unaccompanied.

If you are having difficulties getting your puppy crate-trained, just start from the basics and be patient.

FAQs

How long can I leave an eight-week-old puppy in a crate?

There are no hard and fast rules on how long you can leave a puppy in a crate. However, the younger they are, the more energy they will have, and the more likely they are to have an accident. So you shouldn’t leave a young puppy in their crate for more than a few hours.

How do I crate-train a puppy fast?

There’s no magic trick when it comes to crate-training a puppy. Just follow the steps, and they’ll soon pick it up. But you cannot force it.

Is it okay to let a puppy cry in the crate at night?

If your dog is crying and whining in the crate, they probably aren’t feeling very comfortable or secure in there. Kasperowicz says that you should never leave your dog in a crate when they are distressed, howling, or barking.

How do I get my puppy to stop whining in the crate?

If your dog is whining in their crate, they don’t yet feel safe or comfortable in there. You should let them out and revisit crate-training when they are calm, rebuilding those positive associations.