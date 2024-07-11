We’ve come a long way from the days of cartoon-sized dog bones. These days, there are myriad toys and puzzles on the market that can entertain, stimulate, and soothe your dog. If you’re lucky enough to be in the buy-all-the-fun-things stage, we’re here to help. Here are the most game-changing products that come highly recommended from real pet parents.

opens in a new tab Kong Classic Dog Toy opens in a new tab $ 12 Most people measure their pet-parent journey in terms of “before Kong” and “after Kong” — that’s how life-changing it is. You can keep your pup occupied for ages by hiding food and treats inside this rubber toy. Basically, what Sesame Street does for human parents, Kong does for pet parents. It comes in several sizes and colors, so you can find one that works for your champion chewer. $12 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab BarkBox Monthly Subscription opens in a new tab $ 22 Trust us, dogs love to get mail. At the very least, they get to chew up the cardboard box. But a monthly shipment of their favorite things is a real treat. Each BarkBox comes with two toys, two bags of treats, and a chew. It’s a great way to keep a steady stream of amusement coming without adding extra errands to your to-do list. $22 at BarkBox opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Wisdom Panel Premium Dog DNA Kit opens in a new tab $ 160 $ 130 $ 130 Curious which breeds make up that perfect mix you just adopted? Your dog isn’t losing sleep over their family tree but discovering their genetic makeup will help you better pet parent. Not only is the breed big reveal exciting (I always knew you had some Chihuahua in you, Taco!), it may also explain some of your dog’s quirks, i.e. why your Aussie Cattle Dog corrals your family like a flock of sheep. Plus, this DNA test screens for more than 200 hereditary conditions so you can tailor your dog’s healthcare to their individual needs.* $130 at Wisdom Panel opens in a new tab