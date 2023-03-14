It might seem silly to care about the color and style of a bag that literally holds your dog’s poop, but it definitely makes sense to care about its durability. As the architect Louis Sullivan once said, “form follows function,” and we love the look of these baggies and their matching poop-bag holders opens in a new tab as much as we love the bags themselves.

It can be difficult to decipher which products on the market will work best for you and your dog — especially when it comes to the biodegradable versus compostable debate opens in a new tab . That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite poop bags for the savvy pet parent who doesn’t want to be without crucial supplies on a walk — because that would be really crappy.

