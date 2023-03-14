8 Best Poop Bags for Dogs · Kinship

8 Dog Poop Bags That Won’t Crap Out On You

Because they aren’t all made the same.

by Avery Felman
March 14, 2023
Dog sitting on ground with owner on steps holding leash
Photo: Courtesy of Wild One

It might seem silly to care about the color and style of a bag that literally holds your dog’s poop, but it definitely makes sense to care about its durability. As the architect Louis Sullivan once said, “form follows function,” and we love the look of these baggies and their matching poop-bag holders as much as we love the bags themselves.

It can be difficult to decipher which products on the market will work best for you and your dog — especially when it comes to the biodegradable versus compostable debate. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite poop bags for the savvy pet parent who doesn’t want to be without crucial supplies on a walk — because that would be really crappy.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

dog poop bags in white box
Public Goods Dog Waste Bags
$15

Leak-proof and tear-friendly, Public Goods’ poop bags allow busy pet parents to pull off a swift clean up on the go. Made in the United States from plant-based and biodegradable materials, it’s a purchase you, your pup, and the planet can feel good about.

$15 at Public Goods
wild one poop bags in peach color
Wild One Poop Bags
$9

Made with a cornstarch blend, these eco-friendly poop bags are extra thick, leak-proof, and unscented, so you can get the bare essentials without all of the extra fluff. Plus, you can save more when you enroll in Wild One’s subscription service and put that extra cash towards your pup’s college (read: treat) fund.

$9 at Wild One
black poop bags
Atlas Pet Company Poop Bags
$8

These poop bags not only look good and serve a good cause. Ten percent of the proceeds from the sale of each waste bag are donated to a nationwide foundation that installs and maintains waste bag stations across parks, trails, and other public spaces. 

$8 at Atlas Pet Company
green paper box with cartoon pet motifs
PET N PET Dog Poop Bag
$22

PET N PET’s waste bags are certified sustainable, made from 38 percent bio-based raw material, and use packaging made from recycled materials. It’s a socially responsible buy that’s great for you, your pet, and the planet.

$22 at Amazon
dog waste bags in white with navy thinline dog motif
Diggs Poop Bags
$11

The first ever no-tear poop bag rolls, Diggs’ Klenex style rolls make it easy to clean up after your dog on walks. This way, you won’t have to worry about spilling your coffee while trying to separate the bags with one hand. The cardboard core is recyclable, which is always a win in the world of poop bags.

$11 at Diggs
clear poop bags with green lettering
Boba & Vespa Home Compostable Dog Poop Bags
$20

Boba & Vespa’s natural poop bags are a solid choice for picking up your pet’s solids. They’re compostable and made with maize flour, vegetable oil, and plant-based binders (naturally thick materials), so they’ll stand the test of time.

$20 at Boba & Vespa
dog poop bags in yellow paper packaging
Planet Underdog Full of Sh*t Compostable Poop Bags
$10

While we have a fraught relationship with compostable poop bags (tldr; biodegradable is usually the way to go), Planet Underdog’s compostable poop bags break down within a few months, even in landfills. So if you give a sh*t about saving the planet, these might be the waste bags for you.

$10 at Shop Dog & Co.
brown box of poop bags
Basic Studio Little Brown Dog Poop Bags
$10

A play on the classic Bloomingdale’s little brown bag, these little poop bags don’t just harken back to the coveted — though wasteful — mall shopping sprees of our childhoods; they also encourage an environmental message. The biodegradable waste bags are unscented, made with corn starch, and are BPA free and leak proof, so you can cover all the bases.

$10 at Shop Dog & Co.

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

