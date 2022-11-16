The Best Dog-Poop-Bag Holders · Kinship

Skip to main content

9 Poop-Bag Holders That Will Save You in Any Dog Walk Emergency

When sh*t happens, you don’t have to be the one standing on the sidewalk without a plan.

by Avery Felman
November 16, 2022
Backview of a man in a dark grey suit with a leash and an attached poop bad holder that is attached to a greyhound dog in a grey sweater
Courtesy of Boo Oh

From treat bag holders to the right harness and hands-free leash that allow for easy coffee sipping, there’s no getting around the fact that planning a walk with your pup takes as much (if not more) work than the walk itself. Luckily for you, Kinship has taken some of the labor out of your latest decision: which poop bag holder is going to best hold that roll of bags.

You never want to be without a way to dispose of that warm little gift your pup leaves on the sidewalk. Plus, going without that essential poop-bag roll could lead to city fines for failing to pick up your pup’s poo, and it’ll make you look like a real jerk in front of your neighbors. But you want a poop-bag holder that actually works, not one that will leave you with an unwieldy roll of unraveling bags as your dog impatiently waits to commence their walk. So, scroll to see some chic, functional, and (in some cases, totally mandatory) poop-bag holders to clip on your leash so they’re never left behind.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

blue poop bag holder
Fable Waste Bag Holder
$35

When nature calls, you pick up. At least that’s the case when nature’s calling for your pup, and you’re on the sidewalk. Luckily, if you’re balancing your dog’s leash, water bottle, and your phone in your hands all at once, you can use the one-handed rip feature on Fable’s waste bag holder to dispense the poop bags of your choice. While the brand makes their own bags (and provides three rolls with the purchase), the lightweight silicone hard-shelled container fits any standard poop bag roll.

$35 at Fable
wild one brown poop bag holder
Wild One Poop Bag Carrier
$8

If you thought we ran out of positive things to say about Wild One, you’re sorely mistaken. The poop-bag carrier features an elastic strap that makes it easy to attach to any leash of your choosing. Constructed from a pleasantly soft plastic shell, the poop-bag holder comes with one roll of eco-friendly poop bags that can be easily inserted via the twist-top lid. If your pup is already rocking the rest of the brand’s walk kit, you might as well finish off the look. Who doesn’t love a monochromatic moment?

$8 at Wild One
yellow suede poop bag holder
The Foggy Dog Sunflower Waxed Canvas Waste Bag Dispenser
$24

Regardless of the kind of leash your dog has, there’s probably a fair amount of annoying things dangling from it. Any metal parts or extra pieces of fabric tend to swing around, which can be irritating and dangerous to the other items occupying your hands. That’s what makes this soft-waxed canvas waste bag holder from The Foggy Dog an excellent addition to your pup’s walk set. It’s lightweight and compact, yet it still has a little wiggle room to hold a spare key and a treat or two if you tend to travel light.

$24 at The Foggy Dog
maxbone poop bag holder in green
Maxbone Easy Waste Bag Holder
$14

When sh*t happens, you’ll need convenient tools to deal with it (for your and your pup’s sake). Available in seven eye-catching colors, Maxbone has proven yet again that they can make even the least glamorous product covetable. Made in a soft-touch neoprene and outfitted with a clip attachment, this bag is perfect for pet parents on the go.

$14 at Maxbone
poop bag holder in grey linen sack
Boba&Vespa Dog Poop Bag Holder
$11

This sustainable doggie essentials bag is one of the only plastic-free poop-bag holders out there, which makes it an excellent choice for the eco-conscious pet parent and the planet we reside on. Made from 100 percent hemp canvas, it contains no plastic or polyester. Its minimalist design achieves a casual, laid-back look that’ll definitely match your dog-walking Uggs.

$11 at Package Free
pink robot poop bag holder
Mr. Dog New York Roboto Dog Poop Bag Holder
$150

Handmade in Brooklyn using hand-cut leather, these poop-bag holders from Mr. Dog will give your walking swag an instant upgrade. With colors including cobalt, blush, citron, and classic black, there’s no shortage of ways to represent your personal style. The poop-bag holder features a wacky face with (Christopher Walken SNL voice) googly eyes that’s preloaded with three rolls of bags and is easily attachable to your treat pouch, purse, or leash via its solid brass lobster clasp.

$150 at Mr. Dog New York
magenta poop bag holder
See Scout Sleep The Scot Pooch Pouch
$37

Balancing keys, doggie bags, and a coffee cup on your morning walk? This baggie is meant to combat the juggling fest that inevitably ensues from such multitasking. Made from dry-wax cotton, it’s incredibly easy to clean with a simple formula of soap and water, making it a great buy for super clean pet parents who wash everything pet-related on a biweekly basis.

$37 at Sir Dogwood
sleek brown poop bag holder
Boo Oh Toto Bag
$59

Can’t get enough satisfaction out of repeatedly opening and closing your magnetic sunglass holder? Boo Oh’s waste bag holder, constructed of a single piece of fine-grain leather, might be the perfect choice for you. It easily fits over a leash and can fit everything from poop bags and dog treats to your keys and those ever-illusive AirPods.

$59 at Boo Oh
poop bag holder in purple, green, and grey
Diggs Poop Bag Dispenser
$10

Diggs thinks picking up after your dog shouldn’t be an obstacle or hinderance to your daily strolls with them, which is why they’ve designed a streamlined, easy-to-use poop-bag dispenser for all pup parents. The dispenser’s extra strap allows you to attach it to leashes and can be used with most standard poop-bag rolls.

$10 at Diggs

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles