Dave Coast’s Favorite Sustainable Products For Dogs · Kinship

Skip to main content

Dave Coast’s Favorite Sustainable Dog Products

The LA wellness guru (and his Poodle Stanley) vouches for recycled poop bags, bottle-opener collars, cruelty-free shampoo, celeb-approved dog beds, and more.

by Sean Zucker
December 15, 2021
Collage of Dave Coast and his dog with white outlines
Courtesy of Dave Coast / Kinship Creative

Most of us are trying to be more environmentally friendly. But to many, a lot of advice about how to lead a sustainable life is relatively new and recommends some minor lifestyle adjustments. As a side effect of the uncertainty, it is not uncommon to feel overwhelmed by the changes necessary — especially when it comes to shopping for those most important to us: our dogs. Do not fret, for we have brought in an expert, Dave Coast, to help ease the transition and inspire a few ideas.

The LA wellness guru blessed us with a masterclass in sustainable dog shopping, along with a breakdown of his product picks and why they’re important. Coast is a reliable source on the matter, not only because he founded The Healthy Camper, a wellness destination for the mind, body, spirit, and planet, or that he hosts the IGTV series, Climate Chats, on Instagram, but also because he’s comfortable asking the tough questions himself. So whether it’s recycled dog poop bags, celeb-approved dog beds, or cruelty-free shampoos, this is what Coast recommends for the eco-conscious dog owner. 

Danuo Recycled Dog Poop Bags
Danuo Recycled Dog Poop Bags
$12

“I choose recycled plastic bags over the ‘compostable’ options. Here’s why: 

1. Most ‘compostable’ poop bags are only compostable in an industrial compost facility, which are not available everywhere. And even if you do have access to an industrial compost facility, most don’t accept pet waste either because it contains bacteria and possibly parasites.

2. The ‘compostable’ option requires the use of new materials whereas recycled plastic is using a material that’s already bound for the trash. 

3. Most recycled plastic options are thicker and stronger (no leakage). 

An alternative product (that I’ve never tried but looks cool) are these recycled paper waste sheets. Ideal for the most hardcore types out there.”

$12 at Amazon
Cycle Dog “No-Stink” Bottle Opener Dog Collars
Cycle Dog “No-Stink” Bottle Opener Dog Collars
$23

“The webbing is made from recycled plastic (not new materials) from bicycle inner tubes (which are rarely recycled), and the material is waterproof and stink-proof!”

$23 at Cycle Dog
Jiminy’s Cricket Protein Treats
Jiminy’s Cricket Protein Treats
$10

“Crickets are some of the most sustainable protein sources on the planet and are high in omega-3 fatty acids. As noted in my previous article for Kinship about grain-free dog diets, dogs with allergies are typically allergic to the proteins in food (not the grains), and this is a great alternative.”

$10 at Amazon
Greener Pup Eco-Friendly Dog Beds
Greener Pup Eco-Friendly Dog Beds
$78

“Greener Pup uses recycled materials, and their beds are hypoallergenic, washable, and count celebrities like Jessica Alba and Jennifer Love Hewitt as fans.”

$78 at Greener Pup
Earthbath Cruelty-Free Dog Shampoo
Earthbath Cruelty-Free Dog Shampoo
$14

“Earthbath products are cruelty-free, made in the U.S., organic, have no artificial perfumes, paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and phosphate-free. Their formulas are highly concentrated, which uses less water in the manufacturing process and less material to contain them. That also means a little goes a long way! The company’s sustainability efforts go all the way from ingredient sourcing to shipping, where they make efforts to be more efficient and further reduce the company’s carbon footprint.”

$14 at Chewy

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

Related articles