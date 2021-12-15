Dave Coast’s Favorite Sustainable Dog Products
The LA wellness guru (and his Poodle Stanley) vouches for recycled poop bags, bottle-opener collars, cruelty-free shampoo, celeb-approved dog beds, and more.
Most of us are trying to be more environmentally friendlyopens in a new tab. But to many, a lot of advice about how to lead a sustainable life is relatively new and recommends some minor lifestyle adjustments. As a side effect of the uncertainty, it is not uncommon to feel overwhelmed by the changes necessary — especially when it comes to shopping for those most important to us: our dogs. Do not fret, for we have brought in an expert, Dave Coastopens in a new tab, to help ease the transition and inspire a few ideas.
The LA wellness guru blessed us with a masterclass in sustainable dog shopping, along with a breakdown of his product picks and why they’re important. Coast is a reliable source on the matter, not only because he founded The Healthy Camperopens in a new tab, a wellness destination for the mind, body, spirit, and planet, or that he hosts the IGTV series, Climate Chatsopens in a new tab, on Instagram, but also because he’s comfortable asking the tough questions himselfopens in a new tab. So whether it’s recycled dog poop bags, celeb-approved dog beds, or cruelty-free shampoos, this is what Coast recommends for the eco-conscious dog owner.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
