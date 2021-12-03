From eco-friendly accessories to plant-based treats to a renewable-wood turntable toy, there are plenty of sustainable holiday gifting options for dog lovers this year.

Pet care may not be the first area that comes to mind when thinking about how to live a more eco-friendly life, but it does have its issues (think: meat-centric diets and plastic toys). Thankfully, many brands opens in a new tab have answered the ecological call and begun to offer alternatives. Changes such as these can make a real difference, helping to lower our overall carbon, ahem, paw print. It further represents a budding cultural shift — now more than ever, people want to leave the planet healthier than they inherited it and consumers are actively seeking out brands that reassure them they’re on the same page! So, whether you’re an eco-conscious gift giver or buying for someone dedicated to a sustainable lifestyle, you’re sure to find the perfect present below.

