Pet care may not be the first area that comes to mind when thinking about how to live a more eco-friendly life, but it does have its issues (think: meat-centric diets and plastic toys). Thankfully, many brandsopens in a new tab have answered the ecological call and begun to offer alternatives. Changes such as these can make a real difference, helping to lower our overall carbon, ahem, paw print. It further represents a budding cultural shift — now more than ever, people want to leave the planet healthier than they inherited it and consumers are actively seeking out brands that reassure them they’re on the same page! So, whether you’re an eco-conscious gift giver or buying for someone dedicated to a sustainable lifestyle, you’re sure to find the perfect present below.
These oven-baked bites contain all the protein, vitamins, and healthy fiber a dog could ask for, while being made of entirely plant-based ingredients. They’re sourced only from sustainable and organic farms so you can buy with confidence.
Often dream of your dog DJing your own house party? Just me? Regardless, help them realize their banger-creating potential with this spinning nosework dog toy, crafted from sustainable, non-toxic wood.
One of the worst habits for the environment: single-use plastics, like traditional poop bags. One of the best habits for the environment: composting. These biodegradable bags skirt the former while supporting the latter.
Some dogs need to take their vitaminsopens in a new tab just like we do. This supplement provides a sustainably made formula of Omega-3s, probiotics, and essential vitamins that’ll help improve the overall well-being of your dog.
Compostable, biodegradable, and made from 100% bamboo — this grooming pack will help wipe the slate clean heading into the New Year. What’s more, a portion of every purchase goes to animal rescues and no-kill shelters.
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.