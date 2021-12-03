Sustainable Holiday Gifts For Eco-Friendly Dog Lovers · Kinship

Greener Gifts for Dogs This Holiday

From eco-friendly accessories to plant-based treats to a renewable-wood turntable toy, there are plenty of sustainable holiday gifting options for dog lovers this year.

by Sean Zucker
December 3, 2021
Sustainable Gifts For Dogs with green background
Pet care may not be the first area that comes to mind when thinking about how to live a more eco-friendly life, but it does have its issues (think: meat-centric diets and plastic toys). Thankfully, many brands have answered the ecological call and begun to offer alternatives. Changes such as these can make a real difference, helping to lower our overall carbon, ahem, paw print. It further represents a budding cultural shift — now more than ever, people want to leave the planet healthier than they inherited it and consumers are actively seeking out brands that reassure them they’re on the same page! So, whether you’re an eco-conscious gift giver or buying for someone dedicated to a sustainable lifestyle, you’re sure to find the perfect present below.

Petaluma Baked Dog Food
Petaluma Baked Dog Food
$24

These oven-baked bites contain all the protein, vitamins, and healthy fiber a dog could ask for, while being made of entirely plant-based ingredients. They’re sourced only from sustainable and organic farms so you can buy with confidence.

$24 at Petaluma
P.L.A.Y. Skulls and Roses Lounge Bed
P.L.A.Y. Skulls and Roses Lounge Bed
$108

With filler made from 100% post-consumer, certified-safe recycled plastic bottles, this comfy bed will help both you and your pup rest easy. 

$108 at P.L.A.Y.
Woolie Squeak Toy
Jax & Bones Woolie Squeak Toy
$14

A reference to saving a tree might be too on the nose, but given each Woolie toy features low-impact dyes and non-toxic materials, it is fitting. 

$14 at Jax & Bones
Jiminy's Sweet Potato & Peas Recipe Chewy Training Dog Treats
Jiminy’s Chewy Cricket Treats
$10

Made with high-quality sustainable ingredients, these treats are rewarding for both dogs and their eco-conscious owners.

$10 at Petco
Chuckit! Ecofriendly Rebounce Ball
Chuckit! Eco-Friendly Rebounce Ball
$5

An eco-friendly spin on one of your dog’s favorites is always a good idea. 

$5 at Petco
West Paw Merry Monster
West Paw Merry Monster
$24

Handmade in Montana, stuffed with eco-friendly materials, cute, and a little creepy — what more could you ask for this time of year?

$24 at West Paw
Huts and Bay Dog Turntable
Huts and Bay Dog Turntable
$36

Often dream of your dog DJing your own house party? Just me? Regardless, help them realize their banger-creating potential with this spinning nosework dog toy, crafted from sustainable, non-toxic wood.

$36 at Huts and Bay
PLANET POOP Compostable Dog Poop Bags
Planet Poop Compostable Dog Poop Bags
$16

One of the worst habits for the environment: single-use plastics, like traditional poop bags. One of the best habits for the environment: composting. These biodegradable bags skirt the former while supporting the latter. 

$16 at Amazon
Elk Antler Cotton Rope Chew Toy
Elk Antler Cotton Rope Chew Toy
$23

Made from fully consumable and premium-grade elk antler, this unique rope toy will see dogs making noises that rival its source.

$23 at Buck Bone Organics
Finn Multivitamin Dog Supplement
Finn Multivitamin Dog Supplement
$28

Some dogs need to take their vitamins just like we do. This supplement provides a sustainably made formula of Omega-3s, probiotics, and essential vitamins that’ll help improve the overall well-being of your dog.

$28 at Earth Hero
Doggy Do Good Biodegradable Premium Pet Grooming Wipes
Doggy Do Good Biodegradable Premium Pet Grooming Wipes
$13

Compostable, biodegradable, and made from 100% bamboo — this grooming pack will help wipe the slate clean heading into the New Year. What’s more, a portion of every purchase goes to animal rescues and no-kill shelters.

$13 at Doggy Do Good
Hoppers Hound Dog Cricket Protein Treats
Hoppers Hound Dog Cricket Protein Treats
$11

You aint nothin but a hound dog. These cricket-protein treats will be as much of a revelation for your dog as learning Elvis essentially stole all his music was for you.

$11 at Hoppers
REDECKER Natural Dog Brush
Reddecker Natural Dog Brush
$17

100% natural and compostable, this dual-sided brush is perfect for both long and short-haired pups.

$17 at Package Free Shop

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

