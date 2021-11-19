The Best Holiday Dog Gift Ideas · Kinship

Skip to main content

Holiday Gifts For That Special Someone (Your Dog)

From designer duds to high-tech toys, your dog will be pretty psyched to get these gifts.

by Sean Zucker
November 19, 2021
Dog reaching for products floating on a pink background
Kinship Creative

Mariah bangers on the radio? Must be holiday shopping season! Making a list, checking it twice, worrying that you’ll forget an extended cousin... At least there’s one family member who’s always fun to buy for — the same one who’d be happy receiving nothing but continued affection and adoration, despite their lack of cognitive understanding towards the season or its ceremonial rituals. Yes, the only thing we love more than our dogs is buying gifts for our dogs. Be it toys, treats, or comfy sweaters, these are just a few of our favorite things — not to mention witnessing the pure joy your dog feels when they see something new they can try to chew to bits.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Painter's Wife William Waterproof Dog Cape
Painter's Wife William Waterproof Dog Cape
$75

One of the finer dog raincoats on the market. Yes, it might make your dog look a bit like Bruce Willis in Unbreakable. Also yes, we’re okay with that.

$75 at Painter's Wife
KULE X Maxbone Reversible Puffer Coat
KULE X Maxbone Reversible Puffer Coat
$85

Look, if it worked for Big Willie in the ’90s, it will work for your dog.

$85 at Maxbone
Kohsi Pets Leather Dog Collar
Kohsi Pets Leather Dog Collar
$55

Collars are like watches for dogs — most wear them every day and they’re so common they tend to go unnoticed. But with the right one, they can really draw a crowd. Gift your pup a statement piece this year with this leather strap.

$55 at Kaufmann Mercantile
Hunting Pony Dog Bed Pont Kolosony
Hunting Pony Dog Bed
$155

There’s a reason this bed looks like a finger trap: Your dog won’t be able to escape its comfortable confines. With durable, moisture-free fabric, it’s designed for the long-haul.

$155 at Hunting Pony
NAADAM Cashmere Holiday Dog Sweater
NAADAM Cashmere Holiday Dog Sweater
$75

Cashmere, a true holiday staple.

$75 at NAADAM
The Game From Fable
Fable The Game Toy
$55

Bringing the concept of comfort food to an entirely new level, this toy offers a revolutionary way for your dog to eat their meals that’ll help treat anxiety and boredom. Holding up to 1.5 pounds of dry food, it should entertain them for up to 30 minutes by providing both mental and physical stimulation.

$55 at Fable
BOO OH Grey Mogo Feeding Kit
BOO OH Grey Mogo Feeding Kit
$150

Help your dog’s fine-dining experience with this sleek feeding set that includes bowls, cleaning sponges, place mat, scooper, and spatula. 

$150 at Ssense
House Dogge Vegetable Tanned Leather Tug Toy
House Dogge Vegetable Tanned Leather Tug Toy
$26

Dogs have been enjoying tug toys for generations and yet there’s still room for innovation. House Dogge’s update: 100% vegetable tanned leather base with 100% cotton rope resulting in a 100% biodegradable toy.  

$26 at House Dogge
The Foggy Dog Holly Jolly Flannel Dog Bandana
The Foggy Dog Holly Jolly Flannel Dog Bandana
$26

You have your go-to flannel for winter nights, so give your dog their own version with this bandana from The Foggy Dog. The brand uses recycled materials, and for every purchase, they donate half a pound of dog food to rescues across the country. 

$26 at The Foggy Dog
Cheerble Wickedbone
Cheerble Wickedbone
$60

Something wicked this way comes — it’s a remote-controlled bone for the ultimate gamer-pet experience. —SZ

$60 at Amazon
Wüfers Advent Cookie Calendar
Wüfers Advent Cookie Calendar
$50

The perfect gift for those looking for an excuse to give their dog a present just about every day in December.

$50 at Wüfers
Wild One Harness Walk Kit
Wild One Harness Walk Kit in Cocoa
$98

Hot chocolate-colored harness, water-resistant leash, and a matching poop bag to boot: this kit has everything for your dog-walking needs.

$98 at Wild One
Bocce's Santa S'mores Soft & Chewy Treats
Bocce’s Santa S'mores Soft & Chewy Treats
$7

Peanut butter, carob, vanilla — give your dog s’more.

$7 at Bocce’s Bakery
Wobble Wag Giggle Holiday Edition Dog Toy
Wobble Wag Giggle Holiday Edition Dog Toy
$15

“Wobble baby, wobble baby, wobble baby, wobble (yeah).” 2009 was the year V.I.C graced us with this musical gem. Let 2021 be the year you grace your pet with this equally marvelous gift of Wobble.

$15 at Chewy
The Original iFetch
The Original iFetch
$130

It seems we’ve learned nothing from the works of Isaac Asimov. Truthfully, the joy your pet will feel from mechanically propelled tennis balls may just be worth robots taking over the world.

$130 at iFetch
Supreme Logo Dog Bone
Supreme Logo Dog Bone
$83

Your team supreme, stay clean...big bone a canine’s dream. This be that.

$83 at Farfetch
Love Thy Beast Yule Log Burrow Toy
Love Thy Beast Yule Log Burrow Toy
$25

2009 was also the year Pixar blessed us an intimate look at the distracting power of squirrels with the tear-jerker Up. This holiday, keep your dog occupied for hours with this interactive squirrel treasure trove. 

$25 at Love Thy Beast
Harry Barker Welcome Home Pet Bundle
Harry Barker Welcome Home Pet Bundle
$99

If you can bundle your streaming services, you can bundle your dog’s gifts. 

$99 at Harry Barker
PAW WAVE PERK Percussion Pet Massager
PAW WAVE PERK Percussion Pet Massager
$100
$65

Do you feel those good vibrations? Your pet certainly will. Meet the pet massager offering tight muscle relief from all that dog-life stress.—SZ

$65 at Amazon
Rugby Stripe Dog Sweater
Rugby Stripe Dog Sweater
$80

From Steve Jobs to The Beatles, a stylish turtleneck is iconic. Introduce your dog to the beatnik staple that will keep them warm this winter.

$80 at Banana Republic

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

Related articles