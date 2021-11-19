It can be difficult to find a gift that sends the right message — one that says “I love you” or “Thank you for all that you bring into my life” or “You truly can’t not make a mess while using the litter box, so let’s solve that.” Indeed, finding the perfect present for the cat in your life is no easy feat. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the coolest cat stuff so you can score some special finds for both you and your pet, from cave-like cat beds to fruit-themed catnip toys. Plus, if you’ve been looking to introduce a cat tree into your living room that isn’t a total eyesore, this might just be the perfect occasion to elevate your space, since, let’s face it, your cat won’t be the only one hibernating until spring thaw.

opens in a new tab Maisonette MiaCara Piatto Cat Bowl opens in a new tab $ 49 Keeping your cat hydrated and your living room looking clean, kempt, and free of clutter doesn’t have to be antithetical. In fact, introducing a new product into your cat’s life can provide a boost of excitement that’s second only to the sensation of sniffing your bag after you’ve been out and about all day. $49 at Maisonette opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Sir Dogwood Tiger Onesie opens in a new tab $ 42 You’ll know if your cat isn’t interested in wearing clothes, because they’ll likely tell you before you have to take a guess. If they happen to be especially tolerant of their winter sweater, might we suggest you upgrade to an adorable onesie for the holiday season? We know there’s only an example of a dog wearing it, but we think this onesie would look particularly sweet on a cat, considering its tiger motif. $42 at Sir Dogwood opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Modernbeast Kitty Fortune Cookie opens in a new tab $ 12 I don’t know about you but my cat usually makes her own fortune and it pretty much always involves getting dinner 20 minutes early through vocal protest. Giving her something to chew on long enough to postpone dinner to its regular time? That’s my good fortune. $12 at Modernbeast opens in a new tab