Custom Holiday Pet Gift Guide · Kinship

Skip to main content

16 Customized Gifts For People Wanting To See More Of Their Pet

Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets).

by Avery Felman
November 14, 2023
customized pet portrait gift guide
Annie Brown; Kinship Creative

You deserve to take it easy this holiday season: spending it with friends, family (biological or chosen), and the pet who helped you maintain your sanity through 2023. Whether you’re looking to immortalize your special someone (that would be your cat) or doing a gift swap with a friend who dreams of making their dog Insta-famous, we’ve got you covered with a roundup of literally one-of-a-kind pet portraits.

From Bob Ross-esque paintings and cartoony illustrations to hand-embroidered pillows and temporary tattoos, you can personalize pretty much anything this year. If you are one to wear your heart on your sleeve, may we suggest going ham for the holidays with a pair of pajamas printed all over with your pet’s mug? Perhaps your significant other has been carefully curating their home office — is a ceramic sculpture of the cat you’re raising together not the perfect paperweight? Nothing beats a thoughtful gift (and nothing evokes oohs and awws like our beloved pets), so let them do the heavy lifting this season.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

a dog in front of their pet portrait sweatshirt
Staud Custom Pet Sweatshirt
$195

Staud makes flouncy dresses and trend-setting bags for humans, but last year the label collaborated with Malibu-based artist and master stitcher C.Bonz on a pet-inspired custom collection of painted purses, embroidered sweats, and cashmere sweaters.

$195 at Staud
the custom cat pillow
HelenPennyShop Custom Pet Pillow
$224

There’s never been a better way to introduce guests into your home than with a greeting from your pet… and their identical replica pillow.

$224 at Etsy
a charcoal pet portrait of a spotted dog
By Annie B. Custom Charcoal Pet Portrait
$195

Sitting for a charcoal portrait sounds very Bridgerton. However, it’s not just for royals and royal hangers-on; it’s also for the ruler of your household, heart, and, let’s face it, daily agenda.

$195 at By Annie B.
custom pet vase of a blonde dog
Katie Kimmel Custom Pet Vase
$375

Ever wanted a custom pet vase handmade by none other than Jimmy Kimmel’s daughter? Look no further than Katie Kimmel’s quirky world of pastels, wonky stationary, and food-related sayings. Plus, it makes for a hell of a gift. Flowers and pets in one place? Yes please and thank you.

$375 at Katie Kimmel
the custom miniature dog
Willane Custom Miniature Felt Portrait
$128

Ever wanted to hold a tiny version of your cat or pup in the palm of your hand? At long last, you’ll be able to do that and more with a miniature felt portrait of your favorite pet.

$128 at Etsy
french bulldog tattoo on a hand
Tattly Custom Pet Tattoos

Whether you’ve got commitment issues or just aren’t quite ready for a real pet tattoo, this is a great way to try some ink on for size. Unlike real tats, these wash off, but we can’t promise it won’t inspire a trip to the local parlor.

Shop Tattly
personalized Poster Art
Animalist Pet Poster
$70

The minimalist pet portrait is a perfect way to go for those who aren’t certain of the decor style of those they’re buying for. Plus, it’s likely to get to your door a lot faster since it’s less intricate.

$70 at Animalist
the custom pet coasters
Edie Parker Custom Pet Coasters
$595

How many times have you been on a walk with your dog and asked them to hold your coffee only for them not to oblige? This is your opportunity to recreate the memory in a positive light.

$595 at Edie Parker
trippy cat portrait
Wild Masterpieces Custom Pet Portrait
$57
$48

A Bob Ross-inspired portrait is normally something that would land you on the “do not invite” list for holidays to come. But this is actually the sort of thing your favorite cat dad has been looking for as a Zoom background on his office wall.

$48 at Wild Masterpieces
custom cat embroidery
Alex Friesen Embroidery Custom Pet Hoop
$300

The cat mom or admirer in your life will certainly appreciate any gift that honors their child so elegantly. Alex Friesen’s custom embroideries are becoming more and more difficult to get on the waitlist for because they can take up to 60 hours to make. If you’re looking for a homemade gift without having to actually make it, this one’s a great choice.

$300 at Alex Friesen Embroidery
Cat Sculpture
Alice Johnson Ceramic Pet Sculpture

How fitting is it that your little weirdo cat friend would be perched atop your desk, cast in ceramic glaze, creepily staring at you, as they do every day? We appreciate a gift that’s true to form, and — if we’re being honest — a portrait of your cat is really the only piece of art you actually need. Contact the artist for pricing at the link below.

Shop Alice Johnson
the red sweatshirt with two dogs on it
Knitwise, Inc. Full-Body Pet Custom Sweater
$138

If you’ve always wanted to wear a matching sweater set with your pet but know that they wouldn’t go for it, we have the perfect solution. This custom sweater brings you and your pet together on a cozy jacquard knitted crew neck.

$138 at Knitwise, Inc.
a cartoon portrait of a black and white cat
Lingvistov Custom Illustration
$215

The cartoonish design is sure to inspire lots of love from friends and family this holiday season. Especially from those that are particularly interested in Peanuts and the Sunday comics.

$215 at Lingvistov
two dogs together in portrait form
West and Willow Custom Pet Portrait
$68

Whoever made the rules about home decor would probably approve of having a custom portrait of your pet(s) hanging above the mantle, entry table, or anything in between. Chances are anyone with an affinity for their pets will feel the same way.

$68 at West and Willow
the custom face pajamas in red
My Face Socks Custom Holiday Pajamas
$70

Is there anything better than gathering around the Christmas tree in a pair of matching pajamas that will inspire holiday cards for years to come? Yes, actually, there is: Having your beloved family pet on those pajamas.

$70 at My Face Socks
the bull dog drawing
Vogue Paws Custom Pet Canvas Portrait
$60

We’ve all visited that one friend who has pets everywhere — or, more accurately, a single pet with their face printed on blankets, socks, and practically all four walls. While we aspire to their level of commitment to pet parenthood, we prefer a more subtle approach to interior decor, which is why this cool toned sketch outline of our dearest pet friend is ideal. It definitely reads as over the mantel worthy.

$60 at Vogue Paws

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles