cat toys
- shopping
The Best Puzzles to Unleash Your Cat’s Inner Einstein
Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?
- shopping
42 Deals That Will Have Your Pet Stoked for Memorial Day 2024
Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.
- shopping
It’s Amazon Pet Day: Here Are the 33 Best Deals for Spoiling Your Bestie
It’s time to splurge on your BFF.
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
- shopping
These 4 Toys Act Like Prey to Satisfy All Your Cat’s Hunter Instincts
Your kitty will thank you.
- shopping
11 High-Tech Toys Your Cat Will Go Wild For
Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys.
- shopping
The Best Toys for Kittens in 2024
They love to play, and you need to keep them busy. Here you go.
- shopping
14 Swoon-Worthy Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Cat
Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.
- shopping
22 Best Amazon Products for Pets—According to Reviewers
Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.
- shopping
9 Subscription Boxes Your Cat Will Thank You for Endlessly
Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?
- shopping
How Lambwolf Collective Made Pet “Play Objects” a Thing
The pet lifestyle brand’s creations are simply too pretty to be called toys. (The rest of their accessories are pretty gorgeous, too.)
- lifestyle
Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
- shopping
What Should I Get My Cat For the Holidays?
Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.
- shopping
40 Cyber Monday Deals Your Pet Is Begging You Not to Miss
All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- shopping
The Best Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals to Shop Now
October 11 is the last day to take advantage of major deals!
- shopping
26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House
October is so cute it’s scary.
- shopping
Everything You Need to Know About October’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Plus, get early savings on some must-have pet products.
- behavior
Not All Cat Toys Are Created Equal
Here are the toys that will motivate your pet to get in the game.
- shopping
42 Best Labor Day Deals for Pets
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.
- shopping
33 Items You and Your Pet Need To Finish Out Your Dream Barbie Summer
Here, pet parents — and their stylish cats and dogs — are “kenough.”
- shopping
This Ripple Rug Is the Perfect Activity For Your Easily Bored Kitty
The best toy to keep your cat focused, entertained, and deterred from scratching the furniture.
- shopping
You Can Transfer Your Woo-Woo Crystal Habit to Your Stressed-Out Cat
Merci Collective founder Chani Ronez on her new collection of crystal and catnip-infused toys for cats.
- shopping
7 Cat Kicker Toys That Will Help Your Cat Beat Their Boredom
The cat kicker toys that will keep your cat booked and busy (and kicking like they’re Megan Rapinoe).
- shopping
MoMA Has the Pop-Up Store of Your Artsy Pet Parent Dreams
A watermelon-shaped litter box, crocheted toys, and harnesses and leashes that come in colors your favorite TikTok influencer would envy.
- shopping
Pet Project LA Is a “Pet Store Slash Therapy Session”
Come for the pet accessories, toys, treats, and more. Stay for the community (and all the pretty things).
- shopping
The Ultimate Shopping List for Your New Cat
It’s National Kitten Day! Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents.
- shopping
14 Food-Themed Toys to Tease Your Cat
From burritos to baguettes, these catnip-stuffed toys may curb your cat’s munchies.
- shopping
Katie Beth Miedaner Is Giving Visibility to Disabled Pets One Skincare Routine At a Time
Self-care with a side of cats.
- shopping
The 5 Best Interactive Cat Toys By Nina Ottosson
The puzzle toys that’ll unleash your cat’s inner cougar.
- shopping
Zara’s Pet Collection Is Giving Montessori Influencer Vibes
For those who love a beige moment.
- shopping
The Best Catnip Toys and Treats That’ll Have Your Cat Riding High
Let the purring, drooling, and chasing invisible butterflies commence.
- behavior
Why Does Your Cat Wake You Up at Night?
You want to sleep, your cat wants to party. Here’s how to deal.
- behavior
How to Play With Your Cat
Cat behaviorist Cristin Tamburo’s got a game plan.
- shopping
9 “TikTok Made Me Buy It” Pet Must Haves
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies.
- shopping
Cats and Cacti — a Winning Combination
The mythical Cactus Cat inspires these prickly pear-themed cat accessories.
- shopping
Boba&Vespa Is On a Zero-Waste Journey That Revolves Around Your Pet
Inspired by two very happy cats, this brand aims to turn your pet into an eco-conscious consumer.
- shopping
This Plush Carrot-Puzzle Toy Will Satiate Your Food-Motivated Cat
Finally, something engaging to distract them from...real food.
- shopping
Enter Your Meredith Era With These Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products
Use the occasion of T.S.’s 33rd birthday to treat your pet like royalty (a.k.a. Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin Swift).
- shopping
15 Gifts Your Cat Will Love More Than Discarded Wrapping Paper
Gucci collars, mochi-inspired toys, sculptural scratchers, and more presents for kitties to sink their teeth (or claws) into.
- shopping
7 of Chelsy Christina’s Favorite Eco-Friendly Cat Products
The organic catnip, faux dryer balls, and patchwork jacket endorsed by the eco-influencer and her kitties, Chanel and Chai.
- shopping
Welp, Amazon’s Having Another Prime Day Sale
Pet parents, it’s time to race to Amazon for this bonus discount moment.
- shopping
The Best Labor Day Sales to Give Your Pets the Snuggliest Fall
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.