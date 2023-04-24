Zara’s Pet Collection Is Giving Montessori Influencer Vibes
For those who love a beige moment.
Share Article
Did you know that Zara has a pet collection? It’s fine if you didn’t. You sort of have to know it’s there before you’re able to find it on their website — hidden awayopens in a new tab as it is with the stationary and books under the “lifestyle” tab toward the bottom of Zara Home’s dropdown main menu.
The collection is quite chic, in a Montessori influencer sort of way. With the exception of a single lady bug chew toyopens in a new tab, every piece is beige and photographed in the kind of self-serious style typical of Zara. Scrolling through the offerings, you can almost hear Hayley DeRocheopens in a new tab’s deliciously deadpan Werner Herzog impersonation, “Welcome to Werner Herzog’s sad beige toys for sad beige pets.”
The Zara pet collection is mostly made up of soft goods, including an assortment of cushions and a quite nice plaid and faux shearling blanketopens in a new tab. Most of the items are well under $100 and feature natural fibers, like linen and cotton, surrounding polyester fills.
Beige Is the Vibe
Like everything at Zara, the quality varies from item to item. For instance, a newly added plush pet bed with raised sidesopens in a new tab looks quite nice (albeit pricey at $129), while another round(ish) linen cushionopens in a new tab, priced at just $30, looks like the pillow equivalent of the first pancake on Saturday morning — not quite circular, its tufting points forming something of an irregular quadrilateral, when it is clear what they were going for was a square.
The toys are reasonably priced ($23 to $26), but definitely different than anything else your pup has in their toy basket. The fox toyopens in a new tab, for instance, looks like a cross between a fox and one of those glow worm dolls from the ’80s — honestly it’s kind of great. The cotton crochet mouseopens in a new tab, meanwhile, looks less like a mouse and more like a pig crossed with a spider. It’s all very The Island of Dr. Moreau, but beige and with floppy little rope limbs.
There’s also a handful of minimalist rope teethersopens in a new tab that feels like it belongs to someone’s pet in a Nancy Meyers movie, accompanied by all-white living rooms and coastal grandmother fashion. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Really. It’s just that, looking at the collection, it’s clear there is a very particular aesthetic at work here. If it’s your aesthetic, congratulations, you’ve hit the doggie jackpot, but if not, well, you’ve got plenty of other options elsewhereopens in a new tab.
Decide What’s Worth the Price
The best items in the collection are probably the various pet beds, particularly this rattan numberopens in a new tab, which is both whimsical and elegant. Very lovely. The price, however, is not so lovely, especially for Zara: $269 for the bed and another $90 for the linen cushionopens in a new tab that goes inside. Plus tax. Plus shipping. It does look nice, though, and who hasn’t spent more for less occasionally?
There’s also a very nice enamel pet food bowl and mango wood stand, which, at $50, is priced better than similar items from other retailers. The bowls aren’t dishwasher safe, which is a bummer, but what can you do?
Everything in the collection is made in either Portugal, India, or mainland China with two notable exceptions: the lovely rattan day bed described above, which is made in Indonesia, and the bone-shaped leather poop-bag dispenseropens in a new tab, which is made in Spain. Fifty dollars feels a little excessive for six inches of Zara leather and a four-inch zipper, but if you love it, go for it. What’s $50 in the grand scheme of things? Well, $50 plus tax. And shipping.
All in all, it’s a nice-looking collection, and during the time it took to write this article, Zara added multiple new items. They were all beige, of course, but attractive nonetheless. And who knows? Maybe one day they’ll spice things up with a color or a print. Probably not — Zara Home, in general, really does seem to favor beige simplicity — which, as Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give would tell you, is a perfectly lovely style to embrace.
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Scandi Brand PAIKKA Wants To Give Your Dog a Capsule Wardrobe
The vet-favorite brand sells staple pet clothes and other products that are as fashionable as they are functional.
- opens in a new tab
Matching Bedding For Pets Who Don’t Sleep With Their Humans
Colorful bed covers, quilted duvets, linen shams, and more make up these chic selections.
- opens in a new tab
Cloud7’s Product Testers Are Three Lucky Pups
Former fashion designer Petra Jungebluth on making eco-friendly, exquisite coats and cozy beds for her dogs — and yours.
- opens in a new tab
It Was Only a Matter of Time Before Shinola Designed Pet Accessories
The Detroit brand’s debut collection is understated, sustainable, and very, very cozy.
- opens in a new tab
How Lambwolf Collective Made Pet “Play Objects” a Thing
The pet lifestyle brand’s creations are simply too pretty to be called toys. (The rest of their accessories are pretty gorgeous, too.)
- opens in a new tab
P.L.A.Y.’s “Chief Pug Officer” Is Changing the Eco-Friendly Pet Product Game
Oh, and his dad, founder Will Chen, is a bit of an innovator, too.