It Was Only a Matter of Time Before Shinola Designed Pet Accessories
The Detroit brand’s debut collection is understated, sustainable, and very, very cozy.
Share Article
Shinola might have started out as a watch brand, but since launching their first timepiece in 2013, the company has expanded into leather goods, apparel, accessories, jewelry, bicycles, and audio gear. In 2018, they even opened their own hotel near their offices in downtown Detroit. And now: pets!
Shinola’s debut pet collection, like most of their products, is designed and assembled in the USA. It ranges in price from $55 for a small logo sweater to $360 for a large “Kuddle Bed” and almost all the pieces feature Shinola’s signature stripes in fall-friendly shades of ochre, cream, and navy.
There is a nylon webbing collar, which is available in four sizes and comes with a tag you can customize with your pet’s name and your phone number for an additional fee. There’s also a matching nylon webbing leash, two acrylic knit logo sweaters, and two extra cozy, reversible jackets with thick, Berber fleece on one side and a 100 percent cotton navy liner on the other. Berber fleece also appears in the collection’s curated range of beds and pillows in the form of removable and machine-washable zip-on covers.
The collection was created in collaboration with the Carolina Pet Companyopens in a new tab, which is based in Prosperity, SC and manufactures the majority of its goods locally. Carolina Pet Company beds are stuffed with high-loft, 100 percent recycled fiber — every pound of which keeps 20 plastic bottles from ending up in landfills (over 33 million bottles in total since the company launched in 2007).
The Carolina Pet Company also makes pet beds for Pendelton, which provides the wool felt for Shinola’s bags and home accessories. Synergy!
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Sparkly, Sporty Chic from DKNY x Found My Animal
The limited-edition capsule collection of metallic puffers and sherpa pullovers drops today.
- opens in a new tab
Where Interior Designers Shop for Dog Stuff
Vogue and Vanity Fair alum Matthew Morris on collaborating with local makers at his design-forward brand, Mr. Dog.
- opens in a new tab
Behind the Brand: Roverlund
Vogue alum Jamies Knowles has elevated the pet carrier to a fashion-forward accessory.
- opens in a new tab
Soda Bottles & Fabric Scraps Get A Playful Reimagination In Jax & Bones
Tina Nguyen couldn’t find stylish, sustainable, and locally produced products for her dog — so she made them herself.
- opens in a new tab
“Velvet Hippos” Need Their Beauty Sleep
Co-founder Shalina Chen on how her Pit Bull-inspired beds don’t sacrifice style for comfort.
- opens in a new tab
Did We Just Find the Dog Version of the Burberry Trench?!
A classic that’ll hold up rain or shine...if you remove it at the dog park.
- opens in a new tab
This Fred Segal x Maxbone Collab Is Quintessential LA
Dogs and denim. What’s not to love?
- opens in a new tab
Does Your Dog Need a Winter Coat?
Chilly pup refusing to layer? Here’s how to train them to love their winter wardrobe.