Imagine you’re a dog. It’s snowing outside, which is great. You love the snow. You’re a frolicker! But it’s also well below freezing and although you don’t mind the cold, it’s not lost on you that your human companion — the one who follows you around and collects your poops like some sort of deranged fanboy — always bundles up before taking you out, while you are expected to go naked, like Cersei Lannister through the streets of King’s Landing.

Most of the time, you don’t mind. You’ve got a fabulous body and you love showing it off. Drink it in, world you think to yourself as you pop a squat beside a fire hydrant. But then the wind picks up — Brrrr! — and your human starts dancing around, telling you to hurry up. And while you refuse to be rushed, there’s no denying that the cold is starting to get to you. If only there was something you could do! Something you could put on to protect yourself from the ravages of the winter world. Something chic. Minimalist. A little sporty, even. Well, now there is...

Courtesy of DKNY

DKNY and Brooklyn-based pet accessory brand Found My Animal opens in a new tab have partnered up to create a fabulous line of seasonal pet clothes with a distinctly urban edge, perfect for sophisticated, confident K9s like you. The capsule collection launches on December 2nd on DKNY.com and features metallic puffers in black and silver, and a white sherpa pullover that’s perfect for layering during those especially frigid early-morning walkees. The pullover is $45 and the puffers are only $59. A bargain, to be sure!

