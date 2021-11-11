Milan-based fashion house DSquared2 is going to the dogs — literally — thanks to their latest collaboration with Poldo Dog Couture. The Fall/Winter 2021 collection is available exclusively on Dsquared2.com opens in a new tab and starts at just $70. It features graphic-printed cotton hoodies, a very smart looking red, white, and blue striped sweater with a signature DSquared2 maple leaf on the back, and a number of patched and quilted outerwear pieces perfect for fall walkies in the park.

“Our collections offer something for everyone — from kidswear to men’s and women’s — but we realized there was one category missing: clothing for our four-legged friends that we love a lot!” say designers Dean and Dan Caten.

Courtesy of Dsquared2

But wait, there are accessories: A chic black leather collar with matching leash — very fetish fetch — a logo harness and collar for showier types, a small selection of bandanas, and a handful of the most adorable doggy trucker hats with holes on the side to accommodate your pup’s ears (and a series of straps to keep them from falling off).

“We are so excited to have partnered with Poldo Dog Couture for these collections, allowing the most important members of the family to experience the luxury of Dsquared2,” say Dean and Dan Caten. “For this collection, we wanted to not only offer new styles for our best friends to look and feel fabulous but also give back to those in need with our special Poldo Rescue hood opens in a new tab ie, for which all proceeds are donated to their Poldo Rescue opens in a new tab (#poldorescue opens in a new tab ) organization, one we’ve supported from the beginning and aims to shelter and rehabilitate dogs in distress to find them a new home.”

Courtesy of Dsquared2