Dsquared2 Unleashes Dog Streetwear
Fashion is for everyone, from dogs to cats to alpacas...
Milan-based fashion house DSquared2 is going to the dogs — literally — thanks to their latest collaboration with Poldo Dog Couture. The Fall/Winter 2021 collection is available exclusively on Dsquared2.comopens in a new tab and starts at just $70. It features graphic-printed cotton hoodies, a very smart looking red, white, and blue striped sweater with a signature DSquared2 maple leaf on the back, and a number of patched and quilted outerwear pieces perfect for fall walkies in the park.
“Our collections offer something for everyone — from kidswear to men’s and women’s — but we realized there was one category missing: clothing for our four-legged friends that we love a lot!” say designers Dean and Dan Caten.
But wait, there are accessories: A chic black leather collar with matching leash — very fetish fetch — a logo harness and collar for showier types, a small selection of bandanas, and a handful of the most adorable doggy trucker hats with holes on the side to accommodate your pup’s ears (and a series of straps to keep them from falling off).
“We are so excited to have partnered with Poldo Dog Couture for these collections, allowing the most important members of the family to experience the luxury of Dsquared2,” say Dean and Dan Caten. “For this collection, we wanted to not only offer new styles for our best friends to look and feel fabulous but also give back to those in need with our special Poldo Rescue hoodopens in a new tab ie, for which all proceeds are donated to their Poldo Rescueopens in a new tab (#poldorescueopens in a new tab) organization, one we’ve supported from the beginning and aims to shelter and rehabilitate dogs in distress to find them a new home.”
And the collection isn’t just for dogs! As the campaign proves, Poldo x DSquared2 is for all your four-legged friends — from kittensopens in a new tab chickensopens in a new tab to alpacasopens in a new tab. (Nope, that’s not a Bedlington Terrier.) Chic knows no species and no breed, because fashion is for everyone.
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.
