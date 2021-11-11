Dsquared2 x Poldo Dog Couture · Kinship

Dsquared2 Unleashes Dog Streetwear

Fashion is for everyone, from dogs to cats to alpacas...

by Charles Manning
November 11, 2021
Dog wearing a Dsquared2 shirt
Courtesy of Dsquared2

Milan-based fashion house DSquared2 is going to the dogs — literally — thanks to their latest collaboration with Poldo Dog Couture. The Fall/Winter 2021 collection is available exclusively on  Dsquared2.com and starts at just $70. It features graphic-printed cotton hoodies, a very smart looking red, white, and blue striped sweater with a signature DSquared2 maple leaf on the back, and a number of patched and quilted outerwear pieces perfect for fall walkies in the park.

“Our collections offer something for everyone — from kidswear to men’s and women’s — but we realized there was one category missing: clothing for our four-legged friends that we love a lot!” say designers Dean and Dan Caten. 

dsquared x poldo
Courtesy of Dsquared2

But wait, there are accessories: A chic black leather collar with matching leash — very fetish fetch — a logo harness and collar for showier types, a small selection of bandanas, and a handful of the most adorable doggy trucker hats with holes on the side to accommodate your pup’s ears (and a series of straps to keep them from falling off). 

“We are so excited to have partnered with Poldo Dog Couture for these collections, allowing the most important members of the family to experience the luxury of Dsquared2,” say Dean and Dan Caten. “For this collection, we wanted to not only offer new styles for our best friends to look and feel fabulous but also give back to those in need with our special  Poldo Rescue hood ie, for which all proceeds are donated to their Poldo Rescue (#poldorescue) organization, one we’ve supported from the beginning and aims to shelter and rehabilitate dogs in distress to find them a new home.”

Dsquared2 x poldo 2
Courtesy of Dsquared2

And the collection isn’t just for dogs! As the campaign proves, Poldo x DSquared2 is for all your four-legged friends — from kittens chickens to alpacas. (Nope, that’s not a Bedlington Terrier.) Chic knows no species and no breed, because fashion is for everyone.

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

