Your dog is gorgeous. She’s a star. She’s the supermodel of the world and the sidewalk is her runway. Sure, she poops on her runway, but she looks damn good doing it! She could look better, though. And it wouldn’t take much: maybe just a trip to the groomer, a tasteful paw-dicure, and, of course, a designer top or two. Perhaps a little something from New York-based label Collina Strada opens in a new tab ?

Earlier this year, designer Hillary Taymour — herself a dog lover with a 10-year old Blue Merle Pomeranian named Powwow opens in a new tab — released a capsule collection of tie-dyed doggy tops, available exclusively on Ssense.com opens in a new tab . The sleeveless cotton T-shirts are hand-dyed in shades of purple, orange, pink, and brown with dramatic bow detailing at the collar for a sort of grunge-meets-glam, thrift store-chic look, perfectly in keeping with Collina Strada’s downtown eco-conscious ethos.