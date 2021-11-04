Match Your Dog with Collina Strada’s Tie-Dyed Dog Tees
The fashion label’s playful, prismatic designs are going to the dogs.
Your dog is gorgeous. She’s a star. She’s the supermodel of the world and the sidewalk is her runway. Sure, she poops on her runway, but she looks damn good doing it! She could look better, though. And it wouldn’t take much: maybe just a trip to the groomer, a tasteful paw-dicure, and, of course, a designer top or two. Perhaps a little something from New York-based label Collina Stradaopens in a new tab?
Earlier this year, designer Hillary Taymour — herself a dog lover with a 10-year old Blue Merle Pomeranian named Powwowopens in a new tab — released a capsule collection of tie-dyed doggy tops, available exclusively on Ssense.comopens in a new tab. The sleeveless cotton T-shirts are hand-dyed in shades of purple, orange, pink, and brown with dramatic bow detailing at the collar for a sort of grunge-meets-glam, thrift store-chic look, perfectly in keeping with Collina Strada’s downtown eco-conscious ethos.
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.