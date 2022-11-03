Eco-Friendly Picks That Chelsy Christina’s Cats Love · Kinship

7 of Chelsy Christina’s Favorite Eco-Friendly Cat Products

The organic catnip, faux dryer balls, and patchwork jacket endorsed by the eco-influencer and her kitties, Chanel and Chai.

by Avery Felman
November 3, 2022
Collage: Kinship

Sustainable lifestyle influencer and founder of Mindful Goods, Chelsy Christina, is nothing if not consistent. On her Instagram, between snaps of hikes in the LA hills, eco-friendly life hacks, green smoothie recipes, and clean beauty recommendations, you can expect to see her cats, Chanel and Chai, curled up against her linen bedding.

Aside from being a full-time cat mom and sharing sustainability tips, Mindful Goods occupies most of Christina’s time. The brand’s mission is to restore mindfulness in our daily routines and inspire meaningful climate change by using products that are plastic-free, compostable, and sourced from small businesses committed to having a positive impact on our planet. 

That’s why Kinship was eager to learn about Christina’s favorite sustainable pet products. Below, the eco-conscious cat essentials to gift your favorite cat people.

the wool drier balls in white brown black and gray
Friendsheep Eco Toy Ball
$14

“My dryer balls mysteriously go missing whenever I do laundry. I usually find Chanel and Chai batting them around the house a couple hours later. They love these wool balls so much that I had to buy a set just for them!“

$14 at Friendsheep
tin of catnip
Friendsheep Organic Catnip Tin
$7

“Chanel and Chai love catnip as much as any other cat, but I was sad to always find it packaged in plastic. Finally, I found Friendsheep’s version that is 100 percent Certified USDA Organic, grown and packed in the USA, and comes in a recyclable tin!”

$7 at Friendsheep
litter bags
Boba&Vespa Compostable Cat Litter Bags
$14

“Single-use plastic bags take forever to break down in our landfills. Using compostable bags to clean the litter box is an easy sustainable swap. Reusing paper shopping and grocery bags also does the job!”

$14 at Boba&Vespa
cat tree
Armarkat Wooden Cat Tree
$157

“If you’re looking for a cat tree that will blend into any interior design style, then this is the one! I got lucky and scored mine secondhand on Facebook Marketplace. My cats hang out on it all day!”

$157 at Amazon
PetSafe Seaside Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain
PetSafe Seaside Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain
$43

“My cats would much rather drink out of the faucet than their water bowl, so it was time to invest in a pet water fountain to keep them hydrated. Unfortunately, most of the options on the market are made of plastic and are known for breaking down, so I opted for the well-reviewed PetSafe Stainless Steel Fountain.”

$43 at Chewy
litter in white package
Sustainably Yours Natural Multi-Cat Litter
$23

“After learning about how clay clumping litter is harmful to cats and the environment, I made the switch to Sustainably Yours’ plant-based litter. The texture is somewhat similar to clumping clay litter, so the transition was easy!”

$23 at Sustainably Yours
colorful dog jacket
Psychic Outlaw Small Pet Jacket
$120

“I don’t mind splurging on three things: my kitties, sustainable products, and small clothing designers. Psychic Outlaw happens to be all three! I’m obsessed with their pet jackets and bandanas, which are made from recycled-quilt scraps. The best part is that you can get yourself a matching look.”

$120 at Psychic Outlaw

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

