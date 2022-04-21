Remy Morimoto Park’s Gift Guide for Cat Parents

Remy Morimoto Park (a.k.a. @veggiekins opens in a new tab ) crafts vegan and gluten-free recipes that nourish the mind, body, and planet — and over 150k subscribers on YouTube opens in a new tab and 240k followers on TikTok opens in a new tab are here for it. The Korean, Japanese, and Taiwanese wellness guru also shares holistic and non-toxic living tips inspired by her own journey to well-being through recovery. As if her pastel-hued food photography wasn’t comforting enough, Park’s adorable rescue kitty, Sesame Seed opens in a new tab , makes cameos in her feed every now and then. Below, the new cat mom shares her favorite cat products, from an eco-friendly and catnip-stuffed wand toy to a stylish, airline-approved cat carrier.

opens in a new tab Ore Pet Silicone Placemat opens in a new tab $ 10 “ Sesame loves food but he’s a really messy eater, and this silicone placemat has helped make cleanup so much easier. A lot of his food ends up on his face and around the bowl, so after a meal I’ll roll it up, dust off any food bits, and can even throw it in the dishwasher along with his bowls. It’s also great for any water spills! ” $10 at Chewy opens in a new tab