Catluminati’s Holiday Gift Picks for His Cat Scamper
The TikTok star endorses everyone’s favorite floppy fish, a jungle-themed playhouse, and a heated bed as gifts cat parents can’t go wrong with.
Tacoma’s resident cat whisper, Chris Watson, a.k.a. Catluminatiopens in a new tab, is as big a feline fan as they come. Aside from caring for his own pet, Scamper, he has made a career out of exploring his neighborhood and getting to know the local cats. His TikTokopens in a new tab videos are so beloved that he has over 800,000 followers and is approaching 17 million likes on his diverse array of cat-centric videos, in which he’s on a first name basis with his cat neighbors. His pure affection for cats near and far not only makes for interesting fodder for his comedic and informative videos, but also makes him an excellent candidate for Kinship’s gift guide series. Below, Catluminati’s holiday faves for Scamper and co.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.