6 Dog Gifts Picked by Alana Jones-Mann · Kinship

Skip to main content

Alana Jones-Mann’s Gift Picks for her Pug Ziggy

6 holiday gifts in the cake designer’s shopping cart, from color-block sweaters to taco toys.

by Sean Zucker
November 29, 2021
Alana Jones Mann holding her pug, Ziggy, standing against a backdrop of a pattern of Ziggy, a lollipop toy, a taco toy, and a daisy toy
Alana Jones-Mann; Kinship Creative

Los Angeles-based artist Alana Jones-Mann is fundamentally altering the intersection between cake baking and design. With a client list ranging from Aidy Bryant to Vans, it’s no wonder her work has gained a lot of attention. Designed thick and colorful like a ’70s shag rug, the pure joy and affection she brings to her craft can be seen (and tasted) in every cake. But Jones-Mann’s enthusiasm for the art of baking is matched only by her love for Ziggy, her young Pug. So what does someone with that level of dedication get for who they’re most passionate about during the holiday season? She gave us her grooviest gift ideas.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. 

P.L.A.Y. Taco Plush Toy
P.L.A.Y. Taco Plush Toy
$15
dog wearing huts and bay rib collar knit brick
Huts and Bay Rib Collar Knit in Brick
$34
BACONBOX Daisy Squeaky Dog Toy
BACONBOX Daisy Squeaky Dog Toy
$11
Little Beast U+Me Sweater
Little Beast U+Me Sweater
$65
P.L.A.Y. Snack Attack Lollipop Dog Toy
P.L.A.Y. Snack Attack Lollipop Dog Toy
$10
Huts and Bay Points T Caramel
Huts and Bay Point T in Caramel
$38

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

Related articles