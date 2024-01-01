cat grooming
How to Give Your Cat a Bath
Pro tip: Take things step by step.
- health
Can Cats Sweat?
They definitely seem to get a good workout with that feather toy they’re obsessed with.
- lifestyle
Wait, Before You Toss All That Pet Hair—Donate It
The eco-enthusiasts at Matter of Trust want to use it to clean up oil spills.
- lifestyle
7 Ways You Can Upcycle the Tumbleweeds of Pet Hair Floating Around Your House
Turns out, it’s not an annoyance— it’s an opportunity to get creative.
- health
Is My Cat Going Bald?
If your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.
- shopping
4 Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments to Protect Your Kitty
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer.
- shopping
11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
- shopping
Best Odor-Control Cat Litter
A necessity, really.
- health
Why Does My Cat Have Dandruff? Common Causes and Treatments
Ever heard of “walking dandruff?” Yep, that’s what we said.
- shopping
The Best Cat Toothpaste
You have to keep those pearly whites clean. Here are some suggestions for toothpaste that will do the trick.
- shopping
22 Best Amazon Products for Pets—According to Reviewers
Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.
- health
7 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)
- shopping
How Lambwolf Collective Made Pet “Play Objects” a Thing
The pet lifestyle brand’s creations are simply too pretty to be called toys. (The rest of their accessories are pretty gorgeous, too.)
- grooming
The 15 Best Cat Brushes to Buy in 2024
Level up your grooming game.
- lifestyle
How to Raise Your Cat Parenting Game in 2024
Make this new year a great one for your kitty.
- health
New Research Aims to Reduce Cat Stress During Nail Trims
Plus, expert advice on how to trim your cat’s nails at home.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- shopping
The Stats Behind Best in Show
We surveyed 1,000 pet parents — and spotted five trends to help us choose our Best in Show winners.
- health
7 Cat Dental Products You Never Knew You Needed
Vets explain how fish-flavored toothpastes and nifty finger brushes can prevent more than “tooth fur.”
- lifestyle
Cats, Priceless. Cat Parenthood, Not So Much
A rundown of the most common cat expenses.
- shopping
42 Best Labor Day Deals for Pets
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.
- shopping
My Pet Does Not Hate the Airsign HEPA Vacuum Cleaner
High praise.
- health
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas on Cats, According to a Veterinarian
Fleas sound like villains of a horror movie, and that’s honestly not that far off.
- shopping
The Ultimate Shopping List for Your New Cat
It’s National Kitten Day! Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents.
- behavior
Curious Cat Behavior: Why Does My Cat Lick Me?
Hey, everybody’s got their thing.
- health
What to Know About Fungal Skin Infections in Cats
Itchy and definitely not fun — here’s what to look out for.
- shopping
Katie Beth Miedaner Is Giving Visibility to Disabled Pets One Skincare Routine At a Time
Self-care with a side of cats.
- shopping
Have You Ever Seen a Chicer Scratching Post?
Finally, a scratching post that actually looks nice in your home.
- health
7 Grooming Tools to Help Your Cat Look Met Gala Ready
Give them the day off from self-grooming.
- shopping
7 of Chelsy Christina’s Favorite Eco-Friendly Cat Products
The organic catnip, faux dryer balls, and patchwork jacket endorsed by the eco-influencer and her kitties, Chanel and Chai.
- shopping
Welp, Amazon’s Having Another Prime Day Sale
Pet parents, it’s time to race to Amazon for this bonus discount moment.
- shopping
Mosquitos Aren’t Going Away — Neither Are Bug Sprays That Are Toxic to Dogs
Enter: Wondercide, a plant-based, sustainable, pesticide-free mosquito-repellent set safe to use around your pet.
- shopping
- shopping
Your Cat Might Despise Baths, But This Biodegradable Shampoo Will Make Them Purr
Scrub-a-dub!
- health
How to Make Your Cat’s Oral Care as Stress-Free as Possible
Your cat’s oral hygiene is essential to their health. Take things slow and figure out what works best for your kitty’s pearly whites.
- health
How to Prevent—or Treat—Cat Ear Infections
How to prevent an ear infection (and treat one if it’s too late).
- lifestyle
A Cat Lover’s Guide to NYC
A cat-friendly guide to cafés, spas, shops, and hotels that’d make anyone purr.
- shopping
5 Best Cat Diapers of 2023
The top cat diapers to combat excitable urinators and leaking caused by incontinence, and help those recovering from surgery.
- health
How to Care for Your Senior Cat
From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC.
- health
Does Your Cat Need a Massage?
Pets deserve some self care, too.
- shopping
Dr. Cuddles Will Ensure Your Pet is Best in Show
Pamper your pet with these veterinarian-formulated, human-grade, cruelty-free grooming products.
- shopping
The Best Cat Hair Removal Products to Comb Through
Cat hair...everywhere? These essential tools will whisk it away.
- health
Does My Cat Need a Professional Groomer?
If you thought your cat was a self-cleaning evolutionary marvel, you’re not wrong but...
- health
Let the Cat Fur Fly
A professional groomer sheds some light on how to keep cat hair under control.
- health
Hairballs: A Tangled Web
What to do when your cat hawks one up.
