Have You Ever Seen a Chicer Scratching Post?

Finally, a scratching post that actually looks nice in your home.

by Charles Manning
April 27, 2023
Makesure cat scratching post
Courtesy of Makesure

My cat, Pumpkin, loves to scratch. He lives for it, really. And that’s as it should be. After all, scratching is a natural — even essential — part of a healthy cat’s day. Scratching allows cats to shed the dull outer layers of their claws, get a nice, relaxing stretch, and mark their territory — both through the scent glands in their paws and through the visual and material havoc their scratching wreaks. 

Of course, having just spent a small fortune on my new couch, the idea of my dear Pumpkin making his mark on its finely upholstered arm gives me more than a little anxiety, especially after he seemed to take an early shine to its exposed left flank. I tried covering the area with clear packing tape to discourage him. It worked, for the most part, but was just so damn ugly. 

I considered spraying the area with Feliway, but decided against it for fear that he would be less inclined to cuddle up with me on the couch while I watched TV. 

Then I found this lovely, minimalist scratching post from Makesure. The design allows me to slide the post right up against the part of the couch Pumpkin was most keen to shred, and unlike pretty much every other scratching post I’ve ever seen, it’s actually kind of lovely — like a little rattan room divider. The scratch pad is actually made of sisal, but it has the look of rattan, especially in that elegant oval frame. 

Rattan and wicker furniture has been trending for a while now, but it’s one of those materials that can easily go wrong in large quantities, so this is a great way to sort of dip your toe in the idea of the trend without overcommitting. 

The frame of the post is metal, so it’s nice and sturdy — despite its visual delicacy — and it can be adapted for horizontal scratchers or even converted into a little side table, when the need arises. Although I personally think it is at its chicest in its upright and locked position, it’s nice to have options, especially when it comes to your home décor. For now, though, I’m just happy Pumpkin is scratching it instead of my lovely new couch. Now, if only I could get him to stop hacking up hairballs on my new rug. 

MakeSure cat scratching post
Makesure SODA Indoor Cat Scratching Post
$60

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

