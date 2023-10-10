Interior Designers Don’t Hate These Cat Trees
No beige carpeting in sight.
Share Article
No matter how much care you put into getting them, cat trees usually look like an afterthought that’s been covered in last decades’ carpeting. But with a little reimagining, these feline playgrounds can become stylish hideaways both your house cat and your houseguests will get a kick out of.
To find the best-designed trees the internet has to offer, we enlisted the help of interior designers and stylists who have experience working with pet parents. Their advice? Look for a more understated tree that pulls inspiration from the design elements already in your space. Or when all else fails, just go all out and get that kitschy kitty toy you’ve been eyeing.
You already worship the ground your cat walks on. Show the same care to the elevated surfaces they prance around with these designer-approved trees:
Emma Loewe
Emma is a writer, editor, and environmentalist based in New York City. She is the senior sustainability editor at mindbodygreen, the author of Return To Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us (April 2022), and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self-Care. While she doesn’t have any pets of her own, she is a loving dog aunt to Pip the pup.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
16 Pieces of Furniture So Stylish You Would Never Know They’re for Cats
Mid-century modern coffee table or litter box? Industrial bookcase or cat tower? If you can’t tell, that’s kind of the point.
- opens in a new tab
The Best Cat Scratching Posts, Pads and Everything in Between
Your cat’s claws are out. Do you have scratchers at the ready?
- opens in a new tab
Cat Trees That Won’t Clash With Your Aesthetic
Stylized cat trees for every personality, from cartoon flowers to modernist towers. We hope money grows on a few of them.
- opens in a new tab
A Cat-Safe Christmas Tree Doesn’t Exi...
The Sill’s “holiday cactus” is actually less prickly than a pine.
- opens in a new tab
15 Ornaments That Establish Your Pet’s Top-Billing Status at the Holidays
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year.