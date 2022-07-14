There are two major problems facing anyone looking for cat furniture opens in a new tab — finding an option that will fit your individual space, and finding one that isn’t hideous. While they might keep your kitty entertained for hours on end, that doesn’t mean they’re not an eyesore to the two-legged members of your household. Enter: the PetLibro Infinity DIY Cat Tree opens in a new tab , a new kind of cat tree that stands out in a field of shag carpet monstrosities. Comprised of solid wood platforms and with an off-white color palette, it fits in equally well in the mid-century or minimalist household. Did we mention that it comes with a 15% discount exclusively for Wildest readers?

While it’s not unusual to find a cat tree that you have to assemble, like Ikea for felines, the PetLibro Infinity turns that assembly into an advantage — by making its entire design modular, so you can put it together in a way that best suits your space (as well as you and your cat’s tastes). That means you can build it to account for a weird wall protuberance, or to fit in a specific corner, or just in a way that suits your design sensibilities.

The PetLibro Infinity achieves this modular construction in a fairly simple way. Like an Ikea build, it’s mostly a matter of making sure the right screw goes in the right place — in this case, each corner of the PetLibro’s base is where you build a vertical tower of all the different interconnecting components. The tree’s base has four screw holes, and every piece of the tree attaches to one of the screws. Most have another hole extending upwards from them, allowing them to stack. So you can build the pieces in any configuration you want, vertically from each corner — the only exception being the topmost perch where your cat can survey their territory.

The instructions come with a full dozen different possible arrangements, but you can always just follow your heart, and build it in a unique layout that best suits you. Plus, since it’s modular, if your cat does something unspeakable to one of the pieces, you should be able to replace just that part rather than the entire thing — and most of the variations in the PetLibro Infinity’s instructions leave a few spare pieces, which is handy.

This tree probably isn’t a great bet if you have a herd of larger cats. PetLibro recommends it for cats under 15 pounds (sorry Main coons, you’ll just have to keep lounging on the couch) and we’re not sure how it’d do with more than one creature at a time either.

Currently, the PetLibro Infinity comes in two packages, the $190 starter pack, which comes with three platforms, five scratching posts, a top perch, cushions, a fluff ball, a tunnel, and various connectors; and the $220 standard pack, with four platforms, seven scratching posts, a top perch, cushions, a fluff ball, a tunnel, and various connectors. The sky’s the limit when it comes to PetLibro’s adaptive DIY cat tree.