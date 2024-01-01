Tim Barribeau· Kinship · Kinship

Skip to main content

Articles by Tim Barribeau

tim barribeau

Tim Barribeau

Tim Barribeau is a freelance writer, editor, cat dad, and “help your boyfriend buy a suit that actually fits for once” consultant. He was previously the Style and Pets editor at Wirecutter, and has bylines at a bunch of publications that don't exist anymore (and a couple that still do).

Most Popular