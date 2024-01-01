Articles by Tim Barribeau
Tim Barribeau
Tim Barribeau is a freelance writer, editor, cat dad, and “help your boyfriend buy a suit that actually fits for once” consultant. He was previously the Style and Pets editor at Wirecutter, and has bylines at a bunch of publications that don't exist anymore (and a couple that still do).
- lifestyle
Heads Up: It’s Officially “Kitten Season”
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
- shopping
9 Subscription Boxes Your Cat Will Thank You for Endlessly
Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?
- health
Holiday Safety Tips For Overly Festive Felines
Chances are, your cat is already plotting some Christmas chaos.
- shopping
This Ripple Rug Is the Perfect Activity For Your Easily Bored Kitty
The best toy to keep your cat focused, entertained, and deterred from scratching the furniture.
- lifestyle
Should I Adopt a Young or Adult Pet?
Age isn’t always just a number.
- lifestyle
A Step-by-Step Guide to Adopting a Cat
From where to begin looking to what the adoption process entails to how to prepare your home for your new pet.
- health
Why Essential Oils and Pets Don’t Mix
How to keep your DIY spa pet-friendly.
- lifestyle
How to DIY a Catio
Cat behaviorist Cristin Tamburo’s tips for building a safe outdoor space for your cat.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
CARE Is Amplifying BIPOC Voices to Keep People and Pets Together
“We don’t consider what we are doing animal welfare work. We are taking a holistic approach to well-being for animals and humans.”
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Beam Me Up, Kitty
Your cat will be the cutest space explorer in MyZoo’s spaceship bed.
- shopping
This Catnip Grow Kit Provides Your Cat With a Houseplant They Can Actually Eat
If your loved ones with cats can’t keep a plant alive, this is the gift for them.
- shopping
How the Litter Genie Made Me a Better Cat Dad
The Litter Genie prevents daily scooping, plastic waste, and the sights (and smells) of a full litter box.
- shopping
Petkit’s Air Purifier Transformed the Way My Home Smells
The Petkit Pura Air uses an advanced filtration system to keep pet-friendly homes odorless.
- shopping
PetLibro’s Infinity Cat Tree Is Our Kind of DIY
The modular cat tree with a Wildest exclusive discount.
- lifestyle
How to Prepare for an Adoption Home Visit
7 tips for acing your inspection and bringing your new pup home.
- lifestyle
“Kitten Lady” Hannah Shaw Is Fostering a Movement
The lion-hearted animal advocate on rescuing her first kitten in a tree, designing an orphaned animal nursery, and becoming an Instagram sensation.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
Sterling “TrapKing” Davis is Going Global
The rapper-turned-trapper quit his music career to start a cat rescue, has saved the lives of thousands of strays, and is promoting diversity in the animal welfare world. This spring, he’s taking things international.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
How Insta-famous Cat, Smush, Uses Social Media for Good
A loud-mouthed, bread-stealing feline with a cleft lip is saving cats around the world.
- shopping
9 Year of the Tiger Gifts for Cat Lovers
Limited-edition Lunar New Year styles inspired by cats...ok big cats.
- lifestyle
Cats Are the Real Stars of the Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Benedict Cumberbatch plays the quirky artist famous for his fanciful illustrations of cats.
- health
What’s Up With My Cat’s Skin?
Everything you need to know about cat allergies, according to three veterinary dermatologists.
- lifestyle
Meet “Nathan the Cat Lady” — Model, Actor, Cat Dad Extraordinaire
For Nathan Kehn, building cat forts, scooping litter boxes, and traveling the country to rescue stray kitties is all in a day’s work.
- lifestyle
A Rescue Kitten Cafe Opens in Venice...and It’s Called Tiny Beans
Adoptable kittens, nitro cold brew, and beach vibes? On my way...
