9 Subscription Boxes Your Cat Will Thank You for Endlessly

Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?

by Tim Barribeau and Avery Felman
Updated January 16, 2024
cat subscription box collage
Courtesy of @rescuebox

Buying gifts for your cat has never required less endless scrolling than with cat subscription boxes. In theory, the smorgasbord of toys the internet has to offer should be a joy to pick from, but in actuality it makes for a headache of a browsing process. With subscription boxes, you can get the best tech toys, catnip stuffed plushies, and puzzle feeders for your cat without painstakingly reading through tons of reviews. Because let’s be real, that can take forever.

Whether you opt for Meowbox’s curated seasonal toys or Pusheen’s animated comic-printed cat mugs, it’ll be a subscription service you won’t regret signing up for (sorry, Disney+!). With these subscriptions, it’s easy enough to pick the best plan and get sent a bunch of goodies for you and your cat on a monthly basis. This way, you can focus on more important things, like refilling your cat’s favorite felt toy with a catnip surprise.

Check out these nine cat subscription boxes that any pet would be happy to get as a present — even if they end up only playing with the box.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

9 best cat subscription boxes

cat subscription box
Meowbox
$26

Meowbox is by far the most popular of the cat subscription boxes out there — and for good reason. They have a reputation of long-lasting and high-quality toys, with the added bonus of offering an every-other-month subscription option in addition to their monthly plan.

The boxes go for $26 a month, which is on the more affordable side, though the price goes up for non-renewing gift options. If you’re not feeling up for going in on an entire box, Meowbox has a pretty substantial online store, including a section for humans if you want to buy something small for yourself as a treat. —Tim Barribeau

$26 at Meowbox
catlady cat subscription box
CatLadyBox
$40

Regardless of how you identify, the CatLadyBox’s combo of gifts for both cat and their parent are a blast. Some cat boxes feature exclusive handcrafted goodies unique to CatLady.

In addition to the monthly subscription boxes, CatLadyBox also lets you pick up items piecemeal, so even if you don’t want to go in for a whole box, you can find some lovely gifts for pet, person, or yourself.

Personally, I’m absolutely vibing with this cat rope basket and this minimalist cat vase. The boxes come either for people only (starting at $35 per month for a six-month pre-pay) or include a couple of cat toys for an additional $5 per month. —TB

$40 at CatLadyBox
cardboard box with toys surrounding it
RescueBox
$30

“Spoil your pets. Help animals in need.” It’s a simple slogan, but one with a timeless message: You can give back while doting on your loved ones. With RescueBox, your cat will get five premium products and the proceeds from each box will be used to feed 142 shelter animals. Providing homeless pets with food while gifting your cat unique toys, treats, and chews with a value of $40, well, that’s a win-win. Plus, each box has a different theme, so your cat will never tire of their shipments. —TB

$30 at RescueBox
cat subscription box in cardboard box
KitNipBox
$20

KitNipBox is a box with a mission to support cat charities around the U.S. — which makes them a perfect present if you want to give back a little, too. They’ve donated a portion of monthly proceeds and products to more than 100 shelters, rescues, TNR (trap-neuter-return) efforts, and more.

Designed for the ’nip fan in your life (you know the one), each box comes loaded with toys, cat treats, grooming products, and, of course, catnip. You can grab one of two tiers of box: a smaller one for $20 a month with five items, or the larger “Multi-Cat KitNipBox” box with seven toys for $30 — though those numbers drop with a longer subscription. And if your cat’s on a diet, there’s a “ no treat” option, too. —TB

$20 at KitNipBox
cat themed cat subscription service box
Pusheen
$30

In the decade plus that Pusheen has been around, it’s become impossible to avoid her cuteness. And you know what? I’m OK with that. The Pusheen Quarterly Box goes for $30 per box, or $108 if you pay for a year-long subscription up front. Each box is filled with a mix of Pusheen gear, including brushes,  collars, leashes, bowls, apparel, and toys. —TB

$30 at Pusheen
gus and bella cat subscription box
Gus and Bella
$42

Delivering happiness on a monthly basis (or as a one-time gift), Gus and Bella’s subscriptions are packed with seasonal goodies like holiday-themed treats, toys, and games.

The Monthly Box (starting at $42 per month), Three-Month Pre-Pay Box ($119), and One-Off Cat Gift Box ($46) all feature free delivery and often come with a special treat for cat parents, too. —Avery Felman

$42 at Gus and Bella
whisker box cat subscrption
Whisker Box
$35

WhiskerBox is the only cat box subscription that includes cat toys, treats, and — wait for it — apparel. The Mew Subscription ($35 per month) affords you four to five premium items with a $50 value, while the Meow Subscription ($50 per month) offers four to six goodies with a value of $80 per box. Whether its a new stimulating toy, a scrumptious treat, or a stylish new sweater, WhiskerBox’s monthly offerings have you and your cat covered. —AF

$35 at Whisker Box
grey cat in a box with red blanket
BoxCat
$28

BoxCat lets you decide how much you want to commit by offering three different plans. The Monthly Basic Box (starting at $28 per box) will come with four to five small toys or cat gear and a bag of handmade treats.

The Luxury Box ($45 per month and up) carries four to five items, including small toys, a bag of handmade treats, and one large luxury item. The extra-big quarterly Seasonal Box (which starts at $50 a box) will include five to seven items including small toys, and one to two large luxury items of your choice, including velvet cat blankets, tunnels, foraging mats, beds, vegan skincare, and more. —TB

$28 at BoxCat
pet treats cat pack
Pet Treater
$15

The self-proclaimed pet fanatics at Pet Treater developed a special subscription box for cats that is designed to do just that: treat your pet. Ranging from the Cat Pack subscription (starting at $15) filled with three to four hand-selected items, including a variety of U.S. and Canada-made toys to the Multi-Cat Pack with five to eight goodies (at $25), there’s something for every cat at Pet Treater. —AF

$15 at Pet Treater

tim barribeau

Tim Barribeau

Tim Barribeau is a freelance writer, editor, cat dad, and “help your boyfriend buy a suit that actually fits for once” consultant. He was previously the Style and Pets editor at Wirecutter, and has bylines at a bunch of publications that don't exist anymore (and a couple that still do).

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

