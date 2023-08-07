Wagashi’s Catnip Toys Will Keep Your Kitty Entertained For Hours · Kinship

Skip to main content

Treat Your Cat to These Matcha and Mochi-Inspired Catnip Toys

Finally. Toys that foodies, er, felines, will appreciate.

by Avery Felman
August 7, 2023
A pile of cat toys in the shape and colors of food.
Courtesy of munchiecat

If your cat turns their nose up at Meowijuana and the catnip from the bottle is simply not highbrow enough, Wagashi’s organic catnip toys should definitely be just the ticket to take them to bougie town. The Japanese brand makes sweet food-inspired cat toys that will have your cat asking for their nightly ’nip fix with as much fervor as Aubrey Plaza refills her wine glass in White Lotus.

One of the toys, which replicates the popular Korean ice cream treat Samanco, is one tasty treat that won’t cause you to Google “how to fix carpet that cat ruined.” While its human-food equivalent is traditionally filled with ice cream, custard, cheese, chocolate, or the sweet red bean filling, your cat’s variation is stuffed with catnip meant to engage your cat’s playful instincts. Whether you have a new kitten who needs to get out their ya-yas or a senior cat who still has energy for playtime, these toys can fill in as automatic playmate when you don’t feel like pointing a laser pointer at the wall for an hour.

The high-quality plush construction with potent catnip and sewn-in crinkle paper and bells creates endless entertainment for even the most insatiable cat. Plus, it’s made with non-toxic materials and steers away from any materials, such as feathers, strings, or other small parts that could break off and cause choking. Everyone needs that end-of-day wind down, and now yours can include a quiet night of Merlot and HBO Max while your cat gets pleasantly zooted on these sweet toys.

three pink cherry blossom catnip toys
Munchiecat Sakura Mochi Gift Set with Organic Catnip
$25
ice cream cones in matcha and berry flavors
Munchiecat Ice Cream Cones
$25
green and yellow roll cake cat toys
Munchiecat Roll Cakes with Organic Catnip
$20

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles