If your cat turns their nose up at Meowijuana and the catnip from the bottle is simply not highbrow enough, Wagashi's organic catnip toys should definitely be just the ticket to take them to bougie town. The Japanese brand makes sweet food-inspired cat toys that will have your cat asking for their nightly 'nip fix with as much fervor as Aubrey Plaza refills her wine glass in White Lotus.

One of the toys, which replicates the popular Korean ice cream treat Samanco, is one tasty treat that won't cause you to Google "how to fix carpet that cat ruined." While its human-food equivalent is traditionally filled with ice cream, custard, cheese, chocolate, or the sweet red bean filling, your cat's variation is stuffed with catnip meant to engage your cat's playful instincts. Whether you have a new kitten who needs to get out their ya-yas or a senior cat who still has energy for playtime, these toys can fill in as automatic playmate when you don't feel like pointing a laser pointer at the wall for an hour.