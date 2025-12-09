What Does Catnip Do to Cats? Fun Facts and Science

Catnip is as much of a human obsession as it is a feline one. No, we don’t feel the effects of catnip, but it’s always a highlight to watch our cats get into it. Whether it be quiet, spaced-outness, or a mad frenzy of rabbit kicking and mauling their favorite catnip-filled toy, catnip really seems to make a cat lose their mind.

But what is it about catnip that does this? And is it safe to expose your cat to it as much as they’d like? Consider the below your guide to everything you’ve ever wanted to know about catnip.

Main takeaways Catnip is an herb from the mint family that contains a compound called nepetalactone.

Many cats respond to catnip by rolling, pawing, rubbing, or vocalizing, although not every cat will have a response.

We often use catnip as a way to entertain ourselves by watching our cat’s antics, but it can help with litter-box and scratching-post training and provide enrichment for your cat.

Overdosing on catnip typically isn’t a concern. But if it does happen, you may see vomiting and nausea.

What is catnip?

Though Nepeta cataria is the scientific name, you probably know this member of the mint family as catnip or catmint. It’s a common herb that is easily grown and can reach heights of two to three feet, producing white blooms throughout the summer. If you have a bit of a green thumb and a little space, you can grow catnip and provide it to your cat fresh, but most catnip products that you’ll buy will be dried.

What does catnip do to cats?

Cats can have different reactions to catnip, with some turning up their nose and completely ignoring it. But in others, it may trigger a frenzy of wild activity or a calm mellowness. Here’s why.

The effects of catnip on cats

“There are a few compounds in catnip that alter the behavior of wild and domestic cats, but the main [essential oil] that attracts cats is nepetalactone, and nepetalic acid is what gives most cats the high that we see,” veterinarian Dr. Sarah Dougherty says. “They will experience euphoria-like effects, characterized by licking, chewing, and head shaking, followed by cheek and body rubbing. Spontaneous vocalization can occur, which could be a response to hallucinations. A lot of people have also referred to catnip as an aphrodisiac for cats. And while the physiological response is not the same, some sexual behaviors and stimulation is evident.”

Catnip can work its wonders in a couple of different ways. Smelling it often causes that crazy, euphoric high that has your cat running circles and gliding gracefully off your furniture. Eating catnip, on the other hand, more often creates the calm mellowness that gives the impression that all is good with the world.

The science behind the euphoric-like effects

Although you’re likely familiar with what catnip does to cats outwardly, here’s what it does inwardly. That compound we just talked about, nepetalactone, actually activates the opioid system, similar to what morphine or heroin would do. This activation releases beta-endorphins, substances that naturally reduce pain and bring on a state of peacefulness and happiness. This happiness usually lasts 15 to 30 minutes.

Why do cats like catnip?

Who doesn’t like a good run-around to stretch their legs and feel free? For cats, that burst of activity is only part of the reason they like catnip. It’s really the release of endorphins that has them coming back for more. Endorphins make a cat feel good temporarily. They help reduce pain and stress, and promote calmness and a state of wellbeing.

Is catnip safe to give to your cat?

The answer is a resounding “yes, absolutely.” Catnip is completely safe for cats and nonaddictive. Not only does it give them that good and happy feeling, but it can also help regulate digestion and ward off mosquitoes. That said, try not to go overboard. Take it slowly and only give your cat a little bit at a time.

Can cats overdose on catnip?

Catnip is considered safe, but it’s not something you want to give your cat all of the time. First of all, repeated exposure may decrease your cat’s reaction to it. Also, giving your cat a lot of catnip can cause nausea and vomiting if ingested.

Does catnip work on all cats?

“Studies indicate that only about 60 percent of cats will have a behavioral reaction to catnip,” Dr. Dougherty explains. “This is because of a genetic component: A dominant trait must be present for the cat to have the correct receptors that lead to stimulation.” Interestingly, there doesn’t seem to be any genetic correlation between a cat’s reaction to catnip with their breed or coat color.

If your cat doesn’t respond to catnip, happily, there are alternatives. One is silver vine, a climbing plant common in Japan and China, which studies have shown may be even more potent than catnip and is available at pet stores or online. Valerian root is also commonly available. And the wood of Tatarian honeysuckle can also be used — although it’s vital to make sure that the honeysuckle being used is actually Tatarian, because other varieties are toxic to cats.

Interestingly, most felines, including big cats such as leopards, lions, and tigers, respond similarly to catnip. Equally interestingly, dogs are not affected.

Kittens under three months of age typically don’t react to catnip. It takes time for their opioid receptors to develop, so exposure to catnip at a young age won’t elicit a reaction.

The best way to use catnip for your cat

Keep catnip as a special treat or training tool. You don’t want to make catnip an old habit, or your cat may stop reacting to it. Instead, bring out the catnip-filled mouse when you’re getting ready to leave your cat for a long trip, when you need to bring your cat to the vet, or when you’re trying to encourage them to use their new scratching post. You may also sprinkle a little catnip around if you’re trying to solve a little spat between your two felines, or to repel mosquitoes, let your cat rub it all over themselves before going outside.

If going the fresh catnip route, be advised that this variety is often more potent than dry, so use it more sparingly. Use the smallest amount of either formulation that you can to keep from overdoing it.

Bottom line

Catnip is an herb containing a compound that activates your cat’s opioid system, causing the release of endorphins and a general feeling of happiness and well-being. It can be used to aid in training and to create positive interactions. However, not all cats will respond to catnip, and frequent exposure can reduce how a cat responds.

FAQs

Does catnip make cats high?

A cat’s response to catnip can be considered a “high” because it activates opioid receptors similar to the way that morphine or heroin does.

Can kittens have catnip?

Catnip is safe for kittens, but younger kittens typically won’t respond to it. It takes three to six months for opioid receptors to develop, so until those receptors are up and running, catnip won’t have an effect on a kitty.

Can cats eat catnip?

Catnip can either be smelled or eaten for effect. If catnip is eaten, it generally leads to a sedative response, mellowing a cat out rather than making them run wild and crazy. If a cat eats too much catnip, it can cause nausea and vomiting.

Are there alternatives to catnip?

Catnip isn’t the only plant that can create a euphoric response in cats. Silver vine (Actinidia polygama), Tatarian honeysuckle (Lonicera tatarica), and valerian (Valeriana officinalis) can have similar effects on them.

