What is it About Cats and Cactus That Go Well Together? · Kinship

Cats and Cacti — a Winning Combination

The mythical Cactus Cat inspires these prickly pear-themed cat accessories.

by Helin Jung
Updated January 31, 2023
A black and white cat climbing a cactus shaped cat scratching post in front of a warm toned paper background of desert mountains

According to internet lore, a creature called the cactus catonce roamed the American Southwest. Resembling a big cat covered in thorns instead of fur, the cactus cat went around the desert slashing cacti to release sap that they would then use to make mezcal. After consuming the booze, the cactus cat would become exceedingly drunk (mezcal will do that). They were a rowdy drunk, too, dancing and yowling through the night.

While it’s disappointing that cactus cats aren’t around anymore — they seem like they’d make for a great party guest — we’ll happily settle for this gift from the internet: A genre of cat-cactus hybrid products that may or may not have origins in the mythological oral (digital) history but are nevertheless super cute. Here are 11 cat cactus-inspired products, from cactus scratching posts to cactus catnip toys.

cat cactus pin
Everyday Olive Cactus Cat Go Away Pin
$12

While cats have often been described as prickly, they often politely decline your affection. See above: “Go away” is delivered with a smile. That’s as good as it’s gonna get.

$12 at Everyday Olive
cactus plush toy
P.L.A.Y. Blooming Buddies Collection
$11

We get it — it isn’t easy to find cat toys that are as fashionable as they are functional, which is why this quirky grinning cactus cat plushie toy is a winner.

$11 at P.L.A.Y.
cactus shaped cat fountain
Happy and Polly Cactus Shaped Water Fountain
$60

The only thing more difficult than getting your cat not to scratch your favorite chair or rug? Getting them to drink the proper amount of water. This water fountain design will entice your cat to get their daily water intake, and the cactus shape will add some charm to any room of your home.

$60 at Happy and Polly
modernbeast felted green cactus cat toy
Modernbeast Kitty Cactus
$14

You can never go wrong with a felted friend, including this lightweight plush cactus that your cat can easily bat around and sink their teeth into.

$14 at Modernbeast
cactus themed collar
CherryOnTopPetShoppe Cactus Blossom Collar
$20

If there’s a more adorable way to keep track of your cat, we’d like to see it. Otherwise, might we suggest smashing that Add to Cart button?

$20 at Etsy
neon green cactus wand toy
Mad Cat Cactus Wand Cat Toy
$25

Here’s the easiest way to prevent your cat from engaging in natural destructive tendencies: Distract them with something bright, interactive, and whimsical enough for you both to enjoy.

$25 at PetSmart
Cactus Cross Stitch
StitchesLoversShop Cactus Cross Stitch
$13

Feeling crafty? You can try your hand at cross-stitching three different patterns featuring cactus cats, without any of the risk that comes with moving your hand over a cactus — or a cat — for that matter.

$13 at Etsy
cactus sticker sheet
Turtle's Soup Cactus Cats Vinyl Sticker Sheet
$5

You’ll find five different cactus cat stickers on this vinyl sheet, and a bonus: There’s no way you can over-water these guys like you did your sad desk cactus. They’re waterproof.

$5 at Turtle's Soup
A ridged, lime-green, cactus-shaped chew toy for cats
Pet Craft Supply Store Interactive Cat Toy Chew
$9

There once was a woman who begged her boyfriend for a leather couch. The couch in question was then immediately and repeatedly sunken into by a pair of cat fangs. Legend has it that if she’d provided the cat with a chew toy it could have been prevented. Note: This story is based on true events

$9 at Amazon
cactus shaped scratching pad
Takezuaa Cat Cactus Scratching Post
$15

Maybe your cat doesn’t want to be vertical. Maybe that’s the most relatable thing about them. Enter: the Takezuaa Cat Cactus Scratching Pad. This way, everyone can stay on ground level.

$15 at Amazon
cactus colored scratcher ball
Aspiringpet Cat Roly-Poly Scratcher Ball
$13

Ahh, a cat chasing a ball; there’s nothing quite as satisfying for them. But when it comes in the form of an adorable little cactus, complete with a pink flower, you get some joy out of the whole experience, too.

$13 at Amazon

writer helin jung and cat

Helin Jung

Helin Jung is a writer in Los Angeles.

