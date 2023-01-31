Cats and Cacti — a Winning Combination
The mythical Cactus Cat inspires these prickly pear-themed cat accessories.
According to internet loreopens in a new tab, a creature called the “ cactus catopens in a new tab” once roamed the American Southwest. Resembling a big cat covered in thorns instead of fur, the cactus cat went around the desert slashing cacti to release sap that they would then use to make mezcal. After consuming the booze, the cactus cat would become exceedingly drunk (mezcal will do that). They were a rowdy drunk, too, dancing and yowling through the night.
While it’s disappointing that cactus cats aren’t around anymore — they seem like they’d make for a great party guest — we’ll happily settle for this gift from the internet: A genre of cat-cactus hybrid products that may or may not have origins in the mythological oral (digital) history but are nevertheless super cute. Here are 11 cat cactus-inspired products, from cactus scratching posts to cactus catnip toys.
Helin Jung
Helin Jung is a writer in Los Angeles.
