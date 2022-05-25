The Best Cat Water Fountains
Fresh, flowing water will keep your pet hydrated, ward off UTIs, and reduce water waste.
Share Article
Does your cat like to hop up on the counter and take a drink when you turn on the faucet? No, they aren’t just being greedy for attention while you’re trying to do the dishes. Most cats find running water more enticing than what’s in their bowl; this habit is a result of an evolutionary instinct telling them running water is less likely to be contaminated with pollutants or microorganisms that could harm them. That’s why offering your whiskered friend a water source that simulates a natural flowing stream will keep them coming back for more.
Not drinking enough water is a common issue for house cats, causing them to be more susceptible to health concerns such as kidney disease and bladder inflammation, making the appeal of their hydration station all the more essential. “Due to their desert origins, cats have a naturally low thirst drive,” explains veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere. “However, water fountains can be enticing to some cats as running water is more attractive to them.” Cats are also very sensitive to tasteopens in a new tab and might reject a bowl of water if it has been sitting out. Cat fountains continuously cycle and filter the water, so as long as you’re cleaning and refilling it as instructed, your kitty will always have fresh, great-tasting water that will satisfy their delicate palate.
If you’re out of the house a lot or just don’t want to deal with filling up a bowl all the time, a cat fountain might be the way to go. Most of these dishes hold a few liters of water, making refills far less frequent, which reduces water waste. Being judicious with daily water use is more important now than ever, especially if you live somewhere affected by long-term droughtopens in a new tab. Whether you’re discarding water your cat didn’t finish or wiping up spills from bowls they knock over, a fountain can help ensure every drop gets lapped up by a kitty rather than sent down the drain. Below, the best cat water fountains on the market.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Best Overall
Best Smart Fountain
Best Non-Electric (Noiseless) Fountain
Best Splurge
Best Budget
Best Whisker Safe
Maia Welbel
Maia is a freelance writer focused on using storytelling to help people treat our planet with more compassion. She lives in Chicago with her perfect pets, Maxx the dog and Rubie the cat. Find her on maiawelbel.comopens in a new tab and @mwelbelopens in a new tab.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Whisker Fatigue — Apparently It’s a Thing
Or, is it a genius marketing ploy to get you to buy fancy “whisker friendly” cat bowls? We asked a vet...
- opens in a new tab
Hairballs: A Tangled Web
What to do when your cat hawks one up.
- opens in a new tab
Why Does My Cat Keep Throwing Up?
Here’s when you should worry.
- opens in a new tab
Should Your Cat Go to the ER?
Here are six good reasons to haul tail to the emergency room.