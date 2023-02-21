What is Cat Grass? | The Best Cat Grass Grow Kits · Kinship

Skip to main content

Sweet Greens: The Best Cat Grass Grow Kits

Not to be confused with catnip (or other buds).

by Kellie Gormly
Updated February 21, 2023
Cat sitting on a window sill eating cat grass

Cats may be strict carnivores that will stalk your bird feeder before raiding your vegetable garden, but there are some greens they do crave. Not to be confused with trippy catnip, cat grass is a mix of cereal grasses, typically wheat, rye, barley, and oats. “We don’t know why cats of all creatures would seek out grass, and there is little scientific study on cat grass,” says Dr. Karen Hayworth, a veterinarian at VCA Northview Animal Hospital. “But it’s likely a source of moisture and, theoretically, it could help prevent hairballs as a source of fiber.”

Related article
cat sniffing a plant

10 Plants Toxic to Cats

These plants might be beautiful, but they’re deadly to feline foragers.

“Cat grass may not be an essential part of a cat’s diet, but it has been known to provide digestive benefits thanks to its impressive vitamin content: vitamins A and D, folic acid, niacin, and chlorophyll,” adds Dr. Lori M. Teller, a professor at A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. (Fun fact: the wheatgrass in your smoothie? Cat grass!) It’s a healthy fibrous snack “and alternative to other [potentially toxic] plants that your cat may try to nibble on — or actual grass in your yard that may be treated with harmful chemicals or home to parasites or bacteria.” On that note, if your cat tends to eat things they shouldn’t, cat grass can induce vomiting and also be used as a laxative.

Related article
Cat chewing on cat grass

The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Cats

Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These will do them no harm.

Growing cat grass is easier than keeping a succulent alive. There’s even a MasterClass taught by Ron Finley, a.k.a. the Gangster Gardener, who explains how to sow the seeds and care for it long after your cat has sunk their teeth into it. You can also find grow kits at most nurseries, pet stores, and on Amazon. Once the seeds have sprouted and grown a few inches, you can let your cat chew on the blades. “It is perfectly fine to offer cat grass as a treat or leave it freely available for your cat to nibble on,” says Dr. Teller. “However, if your cat seems to eat it voraciously or in place of their normal diet, then you may want to consult with your veterinarian to make sure there is not an underlying health problem.” Dr. Hayworth adds that if your cat vomits up cat grass on the regular, then they’re probably eating too much, and portions should be restricted. Below, the best cat grass products we could dig up.

Related article
brown cat in grass

Hairballs: A Tangled Web

What to do when your cat hawks one up.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

cat-ladies-cat-grass-grow-kit
The Cat Ladies Organic Pet Grass Kit
$20

This collection of three mini pots with planting supplies has 100 percent organic wheat, oats, rye, barley, and flax seeds to grow a variety of cat grasses. Just add water to the pre-planted pots and the seeds will sprout in four to six days.

$20 at Amazon
Bergan Turbo Scratcher Cat Grass
Bergan Turbo Scratcher Cat Grass
$7

This nifty product attaches to the brand's Scratcher or Star Chaser cat toys to double your cat's fun. Just add water.

$7 at Chewy
SmartyKat Sweet Greens Cat Grass Seed Kit
SmartyKat Sweet Greens Cat Grass Seed Kit
$3

This tiny packet comes with organic oat seeds and just enough soil. Just add water the seeds will sprout.

$3 at Amazon
Burpee Variegated Cat Grass Seeds
Burpee Variegated Cat Grass Seeds
$5

Burpee needs no introduction to green thumbs. They company specializes in gardening products, not pets, but this variegated grass is the coolest we've seen yet.

$5 at Burpee

Kellie Gormly

Kellie B. Gormly is an award-winning journalist based in Pennsylvania who writes for many national publications, including The Washington Post, Woman's World, Catster, and Dogster. Kellie is a volunteer rescuer who fosters kittens and cats at her home, where she has several of her own cats and betta fish.

Related articles