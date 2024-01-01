Articles by Kellie Gormly
Kellie B. Gormly is an award-winning journalist based in Pennsylvania who writes for many national publications, including The Washington Post, Woman's World, Catster, and Dogster. Kellie is a volunteer rescuer who fosters kittens and cats at her home, where she has several of her own cats and betta fish.
- shopping
The Best Cat Harnesses of 2024
Safe and stylish gear to turn your local trail into a catwalk.
- health
New Research Aims to Reduce Cat Stress During Nail Trims
Plus, expert advice on how to trim your cat’s nails at home.
- health
7 Cat Dental Products You Never Knew You Needed
Vets explain how fish-flavored toothpastes and nifty finger brushes can prevent more than “tooth fur.”
- lifestyle
How to Cat-Proof Your House
Ten steps for keeping your cat out of trouble.
- nutrition
Sweet Greens: The Best Cat Grass Grow Kits
Not to be confused with catnip (or other buds).
- health
How to Deal with Cat Diarrhea
Dr. Audrey K. Cook’s tips to getting to the bottom of a sh*tty situation.
