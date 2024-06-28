The Best Cat Harnesses of 2024 · Kinship

The Best Cat Harnesses of 2024

Safe and stylish gear to turn your local trail into a catwalk.

by Kellie Gormly and Rebecca Caplan
Updated June 28, 2024
Cat sitting in a field wearing a pink harness and leash.
Photo: pimmimemom / Adobe Stock

In This Article:

How to Pick the Appropriately Sized Harness Escape-Proof Styles Top Cat Harness Brands for Safet y Special Features to Consider Indoor Harnesses Frequently Asked Questions

Dogs, pretty much without question, love to go outside for walks. But with cats, unsurprisingly, their outdoor affinities are more of a mystery. Whether you already have an outdoor cat who prowls the wilds of your backyard or you want to attempt to walk your indoor kitty on a leash for a change of scenery, you’ll need the proper gear. We break down both options for you below.

Walking a cat? You’ll need a harness.

The first thing to come to terms with: Walking a cat is not the same as walking a dog. Obviously. But we’re talking about the gear here. “Leashes attached to neck collars (or harnesses with attachments at the neck) are dangerous,” says Marilyn Krieger, the certified cat behavior consultant behind The Cat Coach. “The collar portion puts pressure on the front of the neck, which can cause serious injuries such as cutting off air supply. Also, they can strangle cats!”

Krieger isn’t a huge fan of walking cats, namely because exposure to dogs, commotion from people, and car traffic can cause stress. It’s important to make sure this is something your cat enjoys and never force them to go for a walk if it isn’t. The last thing you want is for your cat to writhe their way out of a harness and run off.

That said, “training a cat to wear a harness or walking jacket can come in handy if you have an emergency situation and need to move your kitty quickly and safely,” she says. And taking your cat for a walk provides exercise for both human and animal (and boredom relief for a frisky cat).

How to pick the appropriately sized harness

When fitting your cat for a harness, you will want to pay attention to the guides provided by each of the manufacturers you are considering. Each harness works and fits differently, but a common rule of thumb is that the harness should be snug but not constricting. In addition, harnesses should only be used on cats with a leash. Free-roaming outdoor cats should only ever wear breakaway collars that are designed to come off for a cat’s safety in case they get stuck on anything. 

For more on how to get your cat used to wearing and walking with a harness, check out our guide here.

The best cat harnesses

The best harness for your cat is the one that fits all of their needs. You should always make sure the measurements you take of your cat are accurate and that the harness slips onto your cat easily but is a snug enough fit so they don’t slip out of it. Our top overall picks from each category are:

Escape-proof styles

Cats are known escape artists, with some being more successful than others. To keep your cat from entering their Houdini era, you will want to pick an adjustable harness that is designed to fit well and stay on. These are our top choices for an escape-proof harness. 

Top pick:

Sleepypod Martingale Calming Harness for Cats
$50

This harness was designed with escape artists in mind. The breathable mesh vest is at once lightweight and heavy duty, and the martingale feature cinches if your cat tries to wiggle free.

$50 at Mr. Peanut’s

Another good option:

Houdini™ Cat Harness and Leash - Escape Resistant, Light and Safe
Houdini™ Cat Harness and Leash
$30

Named for the master himself, the Houdini harness by Outdoor Bengal is the perfect match for even the most dazzling escapists. Available in three adjustable sizes, this one stands out from its competitors with its “escape-resistant system” that utilizes snug neck straps. Trust us: They’re not going anywhere.

$30 at Outdoor Bengal

Top cat harness brands for safety

Safety is key when it comes to choosing a harness for your cat — especially when they are just learning to be on a leash. These styles prioritize visibility, durability, and fit to ensure your cat’s safety outside. 

Top pick:

Yizhi Miaow Tactical Cat Harness, With Padded Vest
Yizhi Miaow Tactical Cat Harness, With Padded Vest
$17

We chose this harness as our top pick because its safety features are designed uniquely for cats — such as a snug vest fit and a top handle that allows you to pick up your cat if need be. This vest harness is also designed with an interchangeable velcro patch that can communicate your kitty’s needs or status to those around them (i.e.,don’t pet,” working animal,” etc). These design features make this harness great for walks and also high-stress, high-escape risk scenarios like traveling or going to the vet. Plus, this vest comes with a leash designed to be used specifically with cats.

$17 at Amazon

Other good options:

2024-06-25 best cat harnesses- OutBound Cat Harness
CatAboutUSA OutBound Cat Harness™
$40

Luxury meets security in this Outbound Cat Harness by CatAboutUsa. Handcrafted from horse-bridle leather, this harness uses light but firm control to keep cats from escaping. An even cooler safety feature is that each harness is designed to keep pets safe based on their size — with larger harnesses using different leather and fit dimensions than smaller harnesses. Even cooler, pet parents can put in custom measurements rather than opt for a standard size.


$40 at Cat About

Special features to consider

There’s a lot of gimmicky products in the pet space these days (looking at you, cat wine) but these special feature harnesses aren’t one of them. Instead, these harnesses feature unique and intuitive designs that help make it easier to travel with your cat than ever before. 

Top pick:

the grey cat harness
Jackson Galaxy “The True Adventurer” Reflective Cat Harness and Leash Set
$25

This set comes from Animal Planet’s resident expert, Jackson Galaxy, and it’s got a lot of perks. It’s adjustable but also boasts reflective strips for evening walks. Walking jackets like this are generally easier to put on and take off than harnesses. Two rings at the back clip either to a leash or one of Jackson Galaxy’s Travel Cat backpacks.


$25 at Jackson Galaxy

Another good option:

"The Pathfinder" Cat Harness with GPS Tracker Pocket - Powered by Tractive
"The Pathfinder" Cat Harness with GPS Tracker Pocket — Powered by Tractive
$50

If you’re worried your cat might be a flight risk, consider The Pathfinder by Travel Cat, a padded vest harness designed with its very own GPS. Situated on the back of the harness, the secure compartment that houses the GPS is one of the only options we’ve seen that doesn’t sit around a cat’s neck, which is an added safety bonus.

$50 at Travel Cat

Indoor harnesses

Indoors, harnesses can come in handy when grooming your cat, trimming their nails, giving them medicine, or any other time you might need to guide your cat. These harnesses are lightweight, comfortable, and, tbh, cuter than some of their more “practical” outdoor counterparts. 

Top pick:

Found My Animal Cotton Cat and Dog Harness
$68

This harness is hand-dyed in NYC and top-stitched with industrial thread for durability. It comes with Found’s signature brass tag and offers custom embroidery. The brand also donates a portion of the profits to animal rescues and posts adoptable cats on their website.

$68 at Found My Animal

Other good options:

Necoichi Zen Fish Charm Cotton Cat Harness and Leash
$45

Necoichi means cats first in Japanese, something we can get behind. This set is available in three prints that each come with a cool fish-skeleton charm.

$45 at Amazon
The Supakit Cat Harness
The Supakit Cat Harness
$78

For a secure harness that is lightweight enough for indoor use, we like this option by Supakit. Available in tons of gorgeous colors, this leather harness screams, “I’m an indoor cat, and that’s the way I like it.” Luckily, this harness is also secure enough to withstand walking and traveling if needed.


$78 at Supakit

Already have an outdoor cat? Get them a breakaway collar. 

Your outdoor cat may need to show some ID one day. Maybe they’re a tad capricious and are wont to stay out until all hours of the night (until you get a call from your neighbor). Or maybe there’s an organization doing good work rescuing cats in the neighborhood.

A collar with an ID tag signals that your cat already has a good home. But not just any collar will do. Cats are avid explorers that climb through bushes, over fences, and beyond. A traditional buckle collar can get snagged on something and become a choking hazard.

Breakaway collars — as the name suggests — breakaway or snap as soon as a collar is tugged at, so your cat can’t get caught. If you find this happens often, your cat’s microchip (they are microchipped, right?) ensures they find their way home. Below, our top collar picks for style and safety.

Top pick:

GoTags Personalized Reflective Cat Collars
$10

These may not be the most stylish collars but they check all the boxes when it comes to safety. Your cat’s ID is laser-engraved onto the reflective strip so there should be no confusion as to whose cat they are — except of course if it breaks away before they’re found.

$10 at Amazon

Another good option:

Kittyrama Cat Collar
$16

‘As Seen in Vogue’ but only $14? That’s right. The hypoallergenic silicon straps and quick-release breakaway clasps make this collar a no-brainer (if you weren’t already sold by the Tangerine or Cobalt Blue colorways.)

$16 at Amazon

FAQs (People also ask):

What is the best escape-proof cat harness?

Our top choice for an escape-proof harness is the Sleepypod Martingale Cat Harness. But if your cat is truly a flight risk, you may want to consider a backpack that keeps them safe and contained but still allows them a peek into the outside world. 

What is the best cat harness for traveling?

Traveling or otherwise, harnesses should be selected based on your cat’s temperament and comfortability. And, when traveling with cats they should always be in a harness, rather than walking on a leash. 

Is it OK to leave a harness on a cat all the time?

Harnesses should only be left on during training or when otherwise in use. Otherwise, you can fit your cat with a breakaway collar, which is a safer choice for their inside adventures because it won’t get stuck in any of their favorite hiding places. 

What is the best harness for a Maine Coon cat?

All harnesses, regardless of the cat’s breed, should be selected based on the measurements provided by the manufacturer. 

Kellie Gormly

Kellie B. Gormly is an award-winning journalist based in Pennsylvania who writes for many national publications, including The Washington Post, Woman's World, Catster, and Dogster. Kellie is a volunteer rescuer who fosters kittens and cats at her home, where she has several of her own cats and betta fish.

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

