The Best Cat Harnesses of 2024
Safe and stylish gear to turn your local trail into a catwalk.
Dogs, pretty much without question, love to go outside opens in a new tabfor walks. But with cats, unsurprisingly, their outdoor affinities are more of a mystery. Whether you already have an outdoor cat who prowls the wilds of your backyard or you want to attempt to walk your indoor kitty on a leash for a change of scenery, you’ll need the proper gear. We break down both options for you below.
Walking a cat? You’ll need a harness.
The first thing to come to terms with: Walking a cat opens in a new tab is not the same as walking a dog. Obviously. But we’re talking about the gear here. “Leashes attached to neck collars (or harnesses with attachments at the neck) are dangerous,” says Marilyn Krieger, the certified cat behavior consultant behind The Cat Coachopens in a new tab. “The collar portion puts pressure on the front of the neck, which can cause serious injuries such as cutting off air supply. Also, they can strangle cats!”
Krieger isn’t a huge fan of walking cats, namely because exposure to dogs, commotion from people, and car traffic can cause stress. It’s important to make sure this is something your cat enjoys and never force them to go for a walk if it isn’t. The last thing you want is for your cat to writhe their way out of a harness and run off.
That said, “training a cat to wear a harness or walking jacket can come in handy if you have an emergency situation and need to move your kitty quickly and safely,” she says. And taking your cat for a walk provides exercise for both human and animal (and boredom relief for a frisky cat).
How to pick the appropriately sized harness
When fitting your cat for a harness, you will want to pay attention to the guides provided by each of the manufacturers you are considering. Each harness works and fits differently, but a common rule of thumb is that the harness should be snug but not constricting. In addition, harnesses should only be used on cats with a leash. Free-roaming outdoor cats should only ever wear breakaway collars that are designed to come off for a cat’s safety in case they get stuck on anything.
For more on how to get your cat used to wearing and walking with a harness, check out our guide hereopens in a new tab.
The best cat harnesses
The best harness for your cat is the one that fits all of their needs. You should always make sure the measurements you take of your cat are accurate and that the harness slips onto your cat easily but is a snug enough fit so they don’t slip out of it. Our top overall picks from each category are:
Escape-proof styles
Cats are known escape artists, with some being more successful than others. To keep your cat from entering their Houdini era, you will want to pick an adjustable harness that is designed to fit well and stay on. These are our top choices for an escape-proof harness.
Top cat harness brands for safety
Safety is keyopens in a new tab when it comes to choosing a harness for your cat — especially when they are just learning to be on a leash. These styles prioritize visibility, durability, and fit to ensure your cat’s safety outside.
Special features to consider
There’s a lot of gimmicky products in the pet space these days (looking at you, cat wineopens in a new tab) but these special feature harnesses aren’t one of them. Instead, these harnesses feature unique and intuitive designs that help make it easier to travel with your catopens in a new tab than ever before.
Indoor harnesses
Indoors, harnesses can come in handy when groomingopens in a new tab your cat, trimming their nailsopens in a new tab, giving them medicineopens in a new tab, or any other time you might need to guide your cat. These harnesses are lightweight, comfortable, and, tbh, cuter than some of their more “practical” outdoor counterparts.
Already have an outdoor cat? Get them a breakaway collar.
Your outdoor cat may need to show some ID one day. Maybe they’re a tad capricious and are wont to stay out until all hours of the night (until you get a call from your neighbor). Or maybe there’s an organization doing good work rescuing cats in the neighborhood.
A collar with an ID tag signals that your cat already has a good home. But not just any collar will do. Cats are avid explorers that climb through bushes, over fences, and beyond. A traditional buckle collar can get snagged on something and become a choking hazard.
Breakaway collars — as the name suggests — breakaway or snap as soon as a collar is tugged at, so your cat can’t get caught. If you find this happens often, your cat’s microchipopens in a new tab (they are microchipped, right?) ensures they find their way home. Below, our top collar picks for style and safety.
FAQs (People also ask):
What is the best escape-proof cat harness?
Our top choice for an escape-proof harness is the Sleepypod Martingale Cat Harnessopens in a new tab. But if your cat is truly a flight risk, you may want to consider a backpackopens in a new tab that keeps them safe and contained but still allows them a peek into the outside world.
What is the best cat harness for traveling?
Traveling or otherwise, harnesses should be selected based on your cat’s temperament and comfortability. And, when traveling with catsopens in a new tab they should always be in a harness, rather than walking on a leash.
Is it OK to leave a harness on a cat all the time?
Harnesses should only be left on during training or when otherwise in use. Otherwise, you can fit your cat with a breakaway collar, which is a safer choice for their inside adventures because it won’t get stuck in any of their favorite hiding places.
What is the best harness for a Maine Coon cat?
All harnesses, regardless of the cat’s breed, should be selected based on the measurements provided by the manufacturer.
