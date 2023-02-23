How to Travel With a Cat | Essentials for Cat Travel · Kinship

Skip to main content

How to Travel With a Cat (Without a Scratch)

Everything you need to bring your kitty home for the holidays, from an in-cabin carrier to calming products to a portable litter box.

by Avery Felman
Updated February 23, 2023
Cat standing up in the back of a car
GabrielPevide / iStock

Let’s say you’re flying, driving, or publicly transporting a cat this holiday season. Forgetting their pee pads, travel bowl, or favorite toy? Not an option — you may think a carrier is all you need, but products that keep your kitty calm are no less essential. No matter what where you’re headed for the holidays, you can use this basic, but key roundup as a checklist of sorts to ensure you and your pet have everything you need before embarking on your journey.

Related article
one white cat in a black carrier next to two other cats looking up

8 Cat Carriers for a Quiet Ride

It’s the journey, not the destination.

First, you’re going to need an airline-approved travel carrier, then you’ll need to get your cat acquainted and comfortable with said carrier. This can be made easy by offering them calming treats or putting their favorite toy in there. “Be sure to pack an object that your pet responds to and finds comforting,” says Dr. Gary Richter. That way they’ll create positive associations with the carry on.

Which brings us to additional carry ons: Plan to only bring one other bag on flights. (Aside from the fact that airlines only allow two, your cat won’t appreciate you juggling them along with your laptop bag and a rolling suitcase — it’s just a recipe for more stress!) Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, remember to bring your cat’s ID and vaccination records, including their rabies certificate, your vet’s contact info, and any medications they may take regularly.

Related article
Cat stretching on blue bedding

5 Calming Products for Cats

Because New Year’s Eve is never a silent night.

Whether you’re going home for the holidays or just taking a break upstate for a long weekend, you don’t want your cat (or other travel companions) giving you the You really forgot the magical calming elixir? look midway through your trip. Ahead, all the essentials you should carry on along with your cat.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

the cat travel bag in black and red
Sleepypod Air In-Cabin Pet Carrier
$200

This may be the most obvious of product recommendations, but it’s not for nothing. Having a high-quality cat carrier can seriously aid in a long day of travel, especially as your cat will be forced to spend quite a bit of time in there between holiday lines, sitting for hours in a car, plane, or train car, and taking other modes of transport to your final destination.

$200 at Amazon
the grey cat harness
Travel Cat Reflective Cat Harness and Leash
$25

Keeping track of your cat when traveling is of the utmost importance. You might be asked to remove your pet from their carrier when walking through a TSA metal detector or you may need to make a pit stop so they can use the litter box. Having a harness and leash handy makes this process a whole lot more relaxing.

$25 at Your Cat Backpack
the pink ball
PetSafe SlimCat Meal-Dispensing Cat Toy
$8

If you have a bit of a stir crazy cat on your hands, keeping them occupied and entertained is essential, and thus, a treat-dispensing toy is an essential travel item. After all, you and your cat’s mental health comes first.

$8 at Amazon
the cat calming toy
Petstages Purr Pillow Kitty Plush Cat Toy
$14

Anything to keep your cat happy, right? Well, this calming toy takes the heavy lifting out of that cursed burden for you.

$14 at Amazon
Box and bottle of Rescue Remedy Natural Stress Relief for Pets
Rescue Remedy Pet Natural Anxiety & Stress Relief
$15

If your kitty is too young to be prescribed a sedative for travel by your veterinarian, this is the next best thing.

$15 at Amazon
the cat mat
Tuft + Paw Floof Cat Blanket
$59

Make your cat’s crate a place they actually want to be, not a place they dread being shoved into whenever they’re headed to the vet. Between some cozy bedding and a bit of pre-travel training, this enclave can be a refuge for your nervous cat.

$59 at Tuft + Paw
Max--Bone Antiseptic Wipes
Maxbone Antiseptic Wipes
$20

Sh*t happens. When it does, it would be good fortune (not to mention good sense) to have an antidote handy. Trust me (as someone whose family dog pooped in the middle of a TSA line) when I say you’ll be grateful for the foresight.

$20 at Arrae
the cat id tag
FluffPetCare Hand Stamped Cat ID Tag
$15

As the saying goes, Safe travels! But it’s never a bad idea to be prepared for unforeseen circumstances. If you cat happens to slip out of their carrier during your journey — either escaping your clutches in the airport or making a dash for the door upon arrival at your destination — having the name they (occasionally) answer to and your phone number dangling from their neck can be a literal life saver.

$15 at Etsy
the portable cat litter box
Petisfam Portable Cat Litter Box
$26

Traveling with your cat long distance by car and worried about where they’re gonna do their business? Have no fear. Open this up whenever you make a pit stop and they’ll know what to do. Just be sure to scoop regularly.

$26 at Amazon

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles