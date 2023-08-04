5 Calming Products for Cats
Because New Year’s Eve is never a silent night.
Share Article
The holidays are always a hectic time. Whether that’s due to traveling out of townopens in a new tab or visiting familyopens in a new tab, you’re inevitably left trying to decide whether to bring your pet with you, find someone to cat sit them, or make them comfortable in their own home when loved ones come over. And whether you’re hosting a holiday party or watching a neighborhood New Year’s Eve fireworks show, making sure your pet isn’t alarmed by the loud festivities (inside or out) is one of the many important factors to think through. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best calming products for cats that will help ease both your and your cat’s minds this holiday season, from science-backed pheromone diffusers to veterinarian-formulated chews to herbal-scented cat litter.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Lindsay Hamrick, CPDT-KA
Lindsay Hamrick lives in New Hampshire with her three dogs, chickens, and an assortment of rotating foster animals. She forces her elderly chihuahua, Grandma Baguette, on overnight backpacking trips, can diaper a lamb with one hand, and while she’s a long-time Certified Professional Dog Trainer, 66.7% of her dogs still won’t lay down when asked.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
How to Make Vet Visits Less Scary For Cats
Two vets share their tips, from choosing a safe carrier to considering anti-anxiety medication.
- opens in a new tab
Alternative Therapies Can Zen Out Your Pet, Too
Wellness treatments like acupuncture, Reiki, and sound baths are helping pets heal and bond with their parents.