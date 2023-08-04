The holidays are always a hectic time. Whether that’s due to traveling out of town opens in a new tab or visiting family opens in a new tab , you’re inevitably left trying to decide whether to bring your pet with you, find someone to cat sit them, or make them comfortable in their own home when loved ones come over. And whether you’re hosting a holiday party or watching a neighborhood New Year’s Eve fireworks show, making sure your pet isn’t alarmed by the loud festivities (inside or out) is one of the many important factors to think through. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best calming products for cats that will help ease both your and your cat’s minds this holiday season, from science-backed pheromone diffusers to veterinarian-formulated chews to herbal-scented cat litter.

opens in a new tab Feliway Classic Calming Diffuser opens in a new tab $ 25 Feliway products mimic a cat’s natural pheromones, either through an in-room diffuser or a spray that you can use on blankets, scratching posts, or near litter boxes. Did you know that cats rub the side of their faces against surfaces within their territory to mark where they live and to self-soothe? By placing a diffuser in a bathroom where you’ve placed the litter box or spraying a little Feliway on a comfy cat bed, you’re helping your cat relax into their environment. These products can help a cat adjust to new environments and can be used as part of a behaviour plan to address litter box issues opens in a new tab , scratching, or general scaredy cat tendencies. $25 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab VetriScience Laboratories Composure Calming Formula for Cats opens in a new tab $ 7 This tasty supplement contains naturally sourced ingredients that may help reduce stress during temporary situations like preparing your cat for the arrival of unfamiliar friends and family, or helping your cat cope while you’re away on a holiday vacation. For situations that tend to elicit extreme fear or anxiety (if your cat is prone to getting or using their claws on more than just their scratching pad), ask your veterinarian for a recommended treatment. $7 at Amazon opens in a new tab