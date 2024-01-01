Articles by Lindsay Hamrick, CPDT-KA
Lindsay Hamrick, CPDT-KA
Lindsay Hamrick lives in New Hampshire with her three dogs, chickens, and an assortment of rotating foster animals. She forces her elderly chihuahua, Grandma Baguette, on overnight backpacking trips, can diaper a lamb with one hand, and while she’s a long-time Certified Professional Dog Trainer, 66.7% of her dogs still won’t lay down when asked.
- lifestyle
6 Ways to Help Local Shelters Without Committing to Full-Time Pet Parenthood
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
- lifestyle
Road Trip Tips for Wanderlusting Pet Parents
Bring your pet along for the ride with these pro tips from a dog trainer.
- lifestyle
Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
- lifestyle
Should You Give a Pet as a Gift? It Depends
Puppies and kittens are cute, but read this expert advice before attaching a bow to their collars and handing them to a pal.
- lifestyle
The Top 4 Reasons Cats Are Surrendered to Shelters
And how to fix them.
- lifestyle
What to Expect in the First 48 Hours With Your New Cat
Here’s how to help your rescue kitty feel at home.
- shopping
5 Calming Products for Cats
Because New Year’s Eve is never a silent night.
- behavior
How Dog-Appeasing Pheromones Can Help Dogs Relax
Hey, man. It’s all about those chemical messengers. See how Adaptil can help your pup.
- lifestyle
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Rental
Searching for pet-friendly housing? Reading this should be your first move.
- lifestyle
How Pets for Life Is Breaking Down the Biggest Barrier to Pet Parenthood: Money
Tens of millions of pet parents experience poverty. Pets for Life helps these families receive the care they need for their furriest members.
- lifestyle
How to Road Trip With Your Dog
A dog trainer shares her pro (and personal) #vanlife tips.
- lifestyle
6 Things to Know Before Fostering a Cat
Ready to make a difference in a kitten’s life?
- lifestyle
So, You Want to Work with Animals
On the prowl for a new career path? A director at the Humane Society has some pro tips.
- lifestyle
How TNR Is Helping Outdoor Cats
Trap-Neuter-Return is the most humane way to keep stray cat populations in check. Here’s how it works.
- lifestyle
BSL is Just Plain BS
Breed-specific legislation has profound impacts on families, their dogs, and animal welfare professionals.
- lifestyle
The Pros & Cons of Adding a Second Pet to the Fam
Double the trouble or double the fun? Dog trainer Lindsay Hamrick weighs in.
- lifestyle
How to Rehome Your Pet With Ease (and Minimal Tears)
When you realize your home or lifestyle is not a good fit for your pet, you’re put in an unenviable position. But it doesn’t have to be a lose-lose.
- lifestyle
Welcome to the Jungle: How to Introduce a New Cat to Your Pets
Feels high stakes because it kind of is.
