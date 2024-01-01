kitten health
- nutrition
What Can I Feed a Kitten?
Learn what nutrients are a must for your new little one.
- health
Kitten Teething: Do Kittens Lose Their Teeth?
Get those little chompers ready for the kitten tooth fairy.
- health
Doctor’s Orders: Cat Vet Visits Are Essential
Get thy cat to a vet, even if it’s a struggle to get them out the door.
- health
You Should Not Feed Your Pet This Snack Due to Listeria-Contamination
And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.
- nutrition
How to Bottle-Feed a Kitten
Starting with the supplies you’ll need.
- health
When Can a Kitten Leave Their Mom?
And why it’s important for their health to stay with her as long as possible.
- health
Why Does My Cat Keep Throwing Up?
Here’s when you should worry.
- shopping
The Best Diaper Options for Kittens in 2024
Plus, all your kitten-diaper questions answered (we know you have them).
- lifestyle
Heads Up: It’s Officially “Kitten Season”
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
- health
What Is Fading Kitten Syndrome?
Newborn kittens give you lots to worry about. Know the signs of this particular condition.
- nutrition
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
- nutrition
The Best Supplements and Vitamins for Cat Health
Not your mama’s multivitamin.
- behavior
Why is My Cat Twitching in Their Sleep?
Why do they do it? Here are the top three reasons your cat twitches in their sleep — from sweet dreams to scary spasms.
- lifestyle
Keeping Cats Cool in Summer: Essential Safety Tips for Your Feline Friends
And other summer safety tips.
- health
Yep, Kittens Need Vaccines (Even Indoor Ones)
A vet gets the facts straight.
- nutrition
The Ultimate Puzzle: Picking the Right Cat Food
Four veterinary nutritionists pick apart the claims so that you can choose the right food for your kitty.
- health
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas on Cats, According to a Veterinarian
Fleas sound like villains of a horror movie, and that’s honestly not that far off.
- health
Did Your Cat Just Sneeze Like a Human Being? Here’s Why
Kitty sneezes can be alarming, but they’re not always cause for concern.
- health
What to Know About Fungal Skin Infections in Cats
Itchy and definitely not fun — here’s what to look out for.
- health
What to Know About Tapeworms in Cats
What to look for and how to treat this (and be able to eat rice again).
- lifestyle
A New Flatbush Cats Clinic Is Bringing Affordable Care to Brooklyn
Brooklyn pets and parents can expect their new neighbor to arrive this summer.
- behavior
You Might Be the Reason Your Cat Is So Moody, Study Finds
Good thing they can’t talk about you in therapy.
- nutrition
How Long Can Your Always-Hungry Cat Wait For Dinner?
Sometimes, they actually do need to eat.
- health
What to Know About Runny Noses in Cats
Nasal discharge doesn’t sound cute, but you need to know what to look out for.
- nutrition
Do Cats Need High-Calorie Cat Food?
Why you should only be packing on the calories in certain situations.
- health
Why Is My Cat So Damn Thirsty?
No, not like that. They’re literally drinking a lot of water. Here’s when you should be worried.
- health
Should Your Cat Go to the ER?
Here are six good reasons to haul tail to the emergency room.
- health
UTIs Suck for Your Cat, Too
Here’s how to help them get relief.
- nutrition
Sweet Greens: The Best Cat Grass Grow Kits
Not to be confused with catnip (or other buds).
- health
How to Get a Head Start on Your Pet’s Health
Spot lumps, limps, and lethargy early on.
- nutrition
8 Holistic Brands Curated by Integrative Veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt
The founder of Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care recommends therapeutic platters, healing pet foods, electromagnetic flea/tick preventatives, and more personalized pet care options.
- health
Monkeypox Has Been Found in a Dog: Here’s What You Need to Know
A key number to remember here: 21.
- lifestyle
7 Steps to Keep Your New Kitten Happy and Healthy
With great cuteness comes great responsibility. A vet breaks down everything you need to know when you bring home a new kitten.
- nutrition
12 Best All-Natural Cat Treats
Some are sustainable, others are organic, but all are endorsed by discerning foodies (a.k.a. cats).
- health
How to Deal with Cat Diarrhea
Dr. Audrey K. Cook’s tips to getting to the bottom of a sh*tty situation.
- lifestyle
How to Help Animals Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Hundreds of dogs, cats, and rabbits have been evacuated. These front-line organizations need donations, fosters, and adopters.
- health
A Cautionary Tale About a Cat in Heat
Experts explain why you should spay or neuter your kitten. Don’t learn the hard way like I did.
- health
Pet Check-Up: 10 Tips for a Better Vet Visit
Become an advocate for your pet during their vet check-ups.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?