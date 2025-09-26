Top Kitten Litters of 2025: Dust-Free, Natural and More
Only the best for your little fur ball.
Finding the right litter for your kitten is so important. You want a product that attracts them without being so appealing that you find them playing or sleeping in their box or ingesting their litter directly. Non-clumping is generally safer for kittens (especially very young kittens) than clumping, but clumping litter can be fine with proper supervision. And there are so many different litter bases on the market to choose from: clay, corn, wood, paper, coconut husk, etc. And every one has its own pluses and minuses. It’s a lot to consider. And we’ve done our best to consider all of it for you.
Below, you will find our picks for the best kitten litters, but remember that every cat is different and what works for some, might not work for yours. And just because a product isn’t on our list doesn’t mean it isn’t a great option, which is why we included a discussion at the end of this article of different factors you might want to consider when looking for a kitten litter on your own.