Top Kitten Litters of 2025: Dust-Free, Natural and More

Finding the right litter for your kitten is so important. You want a product that attracts them without being so appealing that you find them playing or sleeping in their box or ingesting their litter directly. Non-clumping is generally safer for kittens (especially very young kittens) than clumping, but clumping litter can be fine with proper supervision. And there are so many different litter bases on the market to choose from: clay, corn, wood, paper, coconut husk, etc. And every one has its own pluses and minuses. It’s a lot to consider. And we’ve done our best to consider all of it for you.

Below, you will find our picks for the best kitten litters, but remember that every cat is different and what works for some, might not work for yours. And just because a product isn’t on our list doesn’t mean it isn’t a great option, which is why we included a discussion at the end of this article of different factors you might want to consider when looking for a kitten litter on your own.

Main takeaways Safety comes first. Non-clumping litters are generally safer for very young kittens since clumping litters can cause health issues if ingested, though most kittens can transition safely around four months old.

Every cat is different. What works well for one kitten may not work for another, so expect some trial and error when finding the right litter.

Balance is key. No litter is perfect — dust-free, fragrance-free, clumping, and non-clumping all have tradeoffs, so the best choice depends on your kitten’s needs and your cleaning routine.

Cleanliness matters as much as the litter. Scooping or stirring the box multiple times a day and replacing litter as needed is essential for odor control and keeping your kitten comfortable.

Don’t stress the “natural vs. synthetic” debate. Both types of litter can be safe and effective if used properly, so focus more on your kitten’s health, behavior, and preferences rather than marketing buzzwords.