How to Litter-Train a Kitten: Tips and Advice

When you first bring your kitten home, your thoughts probably won’t go much beyond, I have the most adorable kitten in the world. But soon you will have a second thought, I need to get the most adorable kitten opens in a new tab in the world litter-trained before they totally mess up my house.

Here’s a guide.

When to start litter-training a kitten

Kittens are still really young when they come into your home, so you might be unsure when it’s right to start litter-training opens in a new tab . Kittens need to stay with their mom until they’re around eight or nine weeks old. Usually, the kitten’s mother will clean up after her babies in the first few weeks after birth. Lucy Holie, a clinical animal behaviorist, says in many cases kittens learn to use a litter tray before they leave their mothers, so they should be fully litter-trained when they go home with you.

If they aren’t, it’s never too early to start. Litter-training can begin from weaning, at around three or four weeks old, according to pet expert Josh Wiesenfeld, CEO and founder at hygiene company Boxiecat opens in a new tab . “This age marks the development of motor skills in kittens and learning through their environment,” he says.

Main takeaways

Kittens can start litter-training at three weeks old.

Choose a litter tray that is one and a half times the length of your cat.

Cats will use the litter tray instinctively, positive reinforcement can help.

Never punish your kitten for having an accident.

Preparing for kitten litter-training

First, get your supplies together. That means a litter box and litter — which ones are totally up to you. You may also want to place a mat under the box, as many cats will try to bury their poop.

Choosing the right litter box

There are thousands of litter box options out there, from basic models to complex, “smart” litter boxes that claim to clean up after your cat. “Whether you choose an open or covered litter box,” Holie says. “They should be large enough for the cat to circle round once inside and sit up tall while they are using it. The recommended size is one and a half times the length of the cat.” This means many litter boxes are too small.

“They should also be easy to use,” Holie says, “with a low side for easy entry and any cat flaps should ideally be removed.” Wiesenfeld adds: “Open litter boxes are generally more accessible and allow for better ventilation, which minimizes odors. They also allow cats to view their surroundings during use, providing them with a sense of security.” If your cat loves their privacy, however, a closed box might be the best option.

Selecting the appropriate litter

Litter brands can seem similar, but the main difference is between clumping, versus non-clumping. One type will clump waste into a ball that makes it easier to scoop and throw out — the other won’t. Clumping litter is the preference for many pet parents, as it makes cleaning easy. Though, for kittens who still eat their poop, non-clumping litter is a much safer option if swallowed.

No matter what you choose, Wiesenfeld points out that cats can be very fussy, so you need to keep an eye on their preferences. “You may also want to try different types of litter if you notice any sort of reluctance, as many cats are very particular about texture and scent,” he says.

Setting up the litter box area

When choosing an area for your litter box, Wiesenfeld says place it in a “quiet, accessible location that is private but not isolated, since cats can feel quite vulnerable when using the litter box.” Holie agrees, adding, “Litter boxes should be set up in a way that works for the cat, rather than for human convenience. They should be easy for them to find rather than hidden away, avoiding any strong scents or litter liners that can put cats off.”

It can be tempting to shove the litter box in a corner where nobody can see it (or smell it), but it’s much more important that your cat can easily find it.

Introduce your kitten to the litter box

When the litter box is all set up, introducing your kitten to it should be simple. Cats naturally want to bury their poop, so, as long as their litter box is clean and accessible, they should know what to do.

Reinforce good litter habits

“Most cats will naturally use a litter box, so reinforcement isn’t usually necessary,” Holie says. However, don’t reward your kitten for using the litter box until they are finished with their business.

“Trying to reward them when they are still in the litter box can be more of a disturbance,” Holie says. “Reward them in a way you know they like for example, with treats or praise, but be warned you may end up doing this long term if they expect a treat after every pee.”

Wiesenfeld adds that “gentle praise or light petting may help reinforce this behavior. For kittens, merely being there when they first start using it can relax them.” Remember, you should never punish your cat for not using the litter box.

Keep the litter box clean

This is important: If you want your kitten to use the litter box consistently, you must keep it clean. Wiesenfeld says when choosing a litter box, always consider ease of cleaning. “One with smooth and non-stick surfaces will prove more ‘friendly’ when cleaning and maintenance are done, and high-quality plastic is usually fairly good,” he says. If you’re feeling fancy, some boxes even come with the ability to clean themselves. “They do, however, still require some routine maintenance to ensure proper functioning and to prevent malfunction,” Wiesenfeld says.

You should clean the box every day, but you should also choose litter that enables you to keep it cleaner. “Your litter can impact the overall cleanliness and odor control of the box,” Wiesenfeld says. “A highly absorbent, clumping litter is generally suggested because it heightens the ease of scooping and reduces odor buildup.”

How long does it take to litter-train a kitten?

Every kitten is different, and when you litter-train yours, you might find they take to the box immediately and will happily go to the bathroom themselves. Or you may find they take a little bit longer to get the hang of it. Consistency and patience are essential; never get angry if they make a mistake. If they do go to the bathroom outside the litter box, Wiesenfeld urges pet parents to clean that area thoroughly, as lingering smells can encourage repeat accidents.

What to do if your kitten won’t use the litter box?

Cats can be fussy. “Some cats can become very finicky when it comes to their litter box,” Wiesenfeld says. “For example, many despise boxes with high sides while others insist upon a box with a very low entrance.” All you can do, he says, is pay attention to your cat and be flexible. Cats can be very stubborn, so you need to judge their moods and preferences and create a bathroom experience that best suits them.

Managing multi-cat households

OK, but what if you’ve got multiple cats? Cats can be very territorial, especially if you already have one well-established cat and you bring a kitten into the mix. “For multi-cat households, availability of at least one litter box per cat, plus an extra, can lessen the incidence of territorial problems and makes much difference in keeping them all clean,” Wiesenfeld says.

While keeping multiple litter boxes clean might sound like a lot of work, it can cut down on your cats battling for their own turf.

What is the fastest way to litter-train a kitten?

There is no secret trick. You just need to be patient, consistent, and pay attention to your kitten’s preferences and moods. If you make their litter box clean and inviting, they will get used to going there. No animal really wants to go to the bathroom inside the house, and if you give them a welcoming option, your cat will decide their new litter box is the best place to go.

Do kittens litter-train themselves?

Kittens will naturally want to use the litter box, and with gentle reinforcement, should pick up their training easily. However, if they seem fussy or standoffish, there could be any number of reasons. Try mixing up their litter box’s location, their litter, or even whether the box is covered or uncovered. Once you find what works, your kitten should start to train themselves.

