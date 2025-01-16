Kitten Vaccine Schedule Guide: Keep Your Kitten Healthy

Want your kitty to live their best, healthiest life? Get them vaccinated.

Caring for a new kitten opens in a new tab is fun, exciting, and maybe a little bit confusing. While you may understand litter box training and how to work a laser toy, a kitten’s vaccine schedule may seem completely perplexing. Below, we shed some light on the kitten vaccine schedule, so that your new kitty doesn’t miss the opportunity to get a poke that can keep them healthy down the road.

Main takeaways Kittens can start their vaccine schedule at six to eight weeks of age, with boosters given every three to four weeks.

All kittens should receive the core vaccines, while additional vaccines may be recommended for some kittens depending on their lifestyle.

After getting a vaccination, your kitten may be a bit slow and want to sleep a bit more — and that’s OK. Just keep an eye on them and report any severe side effects to your veterinarian.

The core vaccines for kittens

Core vaccines are necessary for every kitty — no matter where they live, if their mother was vaccinated, or if they have other furry roommates. All kittens should receive vaccines for the following illnesses.

Feline herpesvirus (FHV-1)

This is a virus that’s everywhere. It is easily spread from cat to cat and causes issues in the upper respiratory tract and the eyes. Kitties with a herpesvirus infection opens in a new tab will have lots of watery or gooey discharge from their nose and eyes. They’ll also experience coughing, sneezing, as well as redness and swelling around the eyes. Though any cat can get herpesvirus, kittens and those with other health conditions are more severely affected.

Feline calicivirus (FCV)

Calicivirus opens in a new tab is the worst kind of team player, often working closely with feline herpesvirus to cause respiratory and eye issues. Besides lots of discharge from the nose and eyes, calicivirus also likes to get into the mouth, causing painful ulcers or sores that can make a cat drool and not want to eat.

Feline panleukopenia (FPV)

You may hear feline panleukopenia referred to as “feline distemper” or “feline parvo.” Neither name is actually accurate, because feline panleukopenia is its own nasty disease. Like parvo, FPV attacks rapidly dividing cells in the body, so it can create digestive issues and knock out white-blood-cell numbers in kittens. The virus can also cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and recurrent infections.

Rabies

The rabies virus can infect any mammal, including humans. It’s nearly 100 percent fatal, so why wouldn’t you want to protect your kitten? Rabies is most commonly transmitted to your cat through contact with wildlife, such as skunks or raccoons. Regardless, if you have an indoor kitty, it’s better to play it safe and still get them vaccinated against rabies.

Non-core vaccines for kittens

Your vet will decide if your kitten needs these vaccines because not every kitten is going to be exposed to the below diseases. The need for these vaccines tends to depend on your kitten’s lifestyle.

Feline leukemia virus (FLV)

If your kitten is going to venture outdoors to mingle with other cats, or if they have a furry housemate who does, your vet will likely recommend a feline leukemia opens in a new tab vaccine. If caught, this can be a nasty disease that is very contagious and stick with a cat for life causing immune suppression and even cancer. Some vets may consider this a core vaccine for kittens regardless of lifestyle.

Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV)

Similar to HIV in humans, the feline immunodeficiency opens in a new tab virus attacks a cat’s immune system, causing them to have recurrent infections. There is no cure or current vaccine for FIV. Instead, your best bet to prevent an FIV infection is to keep your cat from fighting with, or getting bitten by, potential carriers.

Bordetella

Feline bordetellosis can cause kennel cough opens in a new tab . (Although it’s often thought of as a canine disease, cats can get it, too.) If contracted, a cat may develop a hacking cough, fever, nasal discharge, and lethargy. The Bordetella vaccine can help prevent infections and is reserved mainly for cats who are boarded or groomed regularly, in places where they could be in close contact with a lot of other cats.

Chlamydia

Chlamydia, caused by Chlamydophila felis, can create some of the same issues seen with respiratory viruses — sneezing, alongside runny eyes and noses. Cats aren’t routinely vaccinated against chlamydia. The vaccine is mainly used when there is an outbreak (to prevent it from spreading), or if a cat has a lot of contact with other cats.

Recommended kitten vaccine schedule

Age six to eight weeks

Vaccinations shouldn’t start until a kitten is at least six weeks of age. Any earlier and it’s likely that the antibodies a kitten receives from their mother will override it. So, somewhere in that six-to-eight-week mark, you’ll want to get your kitten started with a combo shot of FCV, FHV-1, and FPV.

Age nine to 12 weeks

If your kitten received their first vaccines in the six-to-eight-week category, now’s the time for a second round of the FCV, FHV-1, and FPV vaccine (aka a booster). Your vet may also recommend starting the FLV series, even if your kitty never strays outside.

Note: If your kitten never received their first round of vaccines, it’s not too late to start.

Age 12 to 16 weeks

If your kitten started their FCV, FHV-1, FPV combo a little older, now’s the time for their second shot. If your kitten has already had two rounds of vaccinations, they’re all done with that one for now.

Meanwhile, a second booster can be given for FLV, and the first rabies shot can be administered.

Booster schedule

Once your little one has had two rounds of the FCV, FHV-1, and FPV vaccines, they won’t need a booster for another year. The same goes for the FLV and rabies vaccines. From there, your now-adult cat will need boosters for all of the above every one to three years, depending on the vaccine and the cat’s lifestyle.

Post-vaccination care for kittens

Kittens are normally little balls of energy interrupted by short cat naps. However, getting their vaccinations may change that momentarily. Kittens may be a little sleepier and a little less playful following their shots. They may have a bit of a sore spot at the injection site, and some even run a low-grade fever for a day or two. That’s all to be expected — so give them a little downtime and lots of affection.

If your kitten is acting really lethargic, not eating, or running a high fever, consult your veterinarian.

Costs of kitten vaccinations

The cost of kitten vaccines varies by location and which vaccine your kitten is receiving. But on average, you will probably pay anywhere from $50 to $200 each time your kitten sees the vet for a vaccine.

Bottom line

Getting your kitten vaccinated is an important part of keeping them healthy throughout their whole life.

The core vaccines — FCV, FHV-1, FPV, and rabies — are recommended for every kitten everywhere.

Most kittens start vaccinations at six to eight weeks of age with boosters every three to four weeks. Talk to your veterinarian about which schedule is right for your kitten.

