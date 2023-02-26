The 11 Best Catnip Toys and Treats · Kinship

The Best Catnip Toys and Treats That’ll Have Your Cat Riding High

Let the purring, drooling, and chasing invisible butterflies commence.

by Elizabeth Geier
Updated February 26, 2023
Small gray tabby kitten playing with a toy
Melanie DeFazio / Stocksy

Catswort. Catmint. Kush for cats. Whatever you call it, catnip is a potent herb that inspires euphoric effects in most cats. According to Dr. Sarah Dougherty, “about 60 percent of cats will have a behavioral reaction to catnip,” while some cats lack the dominant trait that must be present for them to have the correct receptors that lead to stimulation.

In other words, not every cat can party. But if your pet is one of the lucky 60 percent, catnip will send them rolling, purring, drooling, chasing invisible butterflies, and trying to seduce your shoes (or maybe that’s just my weirdo?).

You can give your cat pure, uncut catnip from a catnip plant, but we suggest choosing a catnip delivery system that matches their preferences. As Dr. Dougherty explains, some cats “will experience mellow and calm behavior” under the influence. If couch lock is a thing for your cat, consider a catnip-enhanced lounger or cat hammock to cradle them through their high. Or, if catnip revs them up, offer an electronic cat toy or interactive puzzle to work out that energy. Read on for some of our favorites.

fuzzy catnip cat toy in oat color
Lambwolf Collective Kitty Breuer Toy
$14

Inspired by pre-fab architect Marcel Breuer, the Kitty Breuer toy is built with the philosophy that form follows function. Designed for your cat to easily grip with their paws and claws, the toy is stuffed with a bell ball and catnip, while having a soft exterior that’s gentle on your cat’s chompers.

$14 at Lambwolf Collective
green bag of treats
Tiny Tiger Catnip Craze Flavor Filled Cat Treats
$9

Made with two cat-coveted textures — crunchy on the outside and creamy on the inside — the Tiny Tiger catnip-filled treats are the perfect snack for cats with a craving. Free of any artificial flavors and preservatives, they’ll help clean your cat’s teeth, and the intriguing scent of catnip will keep them coming back for more.

$9 at Tiny Tiger
catnip for dogs and cats in black container with white label
Merci Collective Crystal Catnip
$12

Made in Los Angeles, Merci Collective’s Crystal Catnip is packaged in a reusable glass container to maintain potency, which means you can feel good about its sustainability factor. Infused with Rose Quartz, the catnip is a certified natural option and has a 100 percent happiness guarantee, so you can be sure your kitty takes to it, like, well, catnip.

$12 at Merci Collective
Sushi Cat Toys with Catnip
CiyvoLyeen Organic Catnip Sushi Roll Toy
$16

Treat your cat to a deluxe sushi platter including a salmon roll, cucumber maki, and even a cute little tamago nigiri. These faux fish toys are stuffed with organic catnip, bringing a touch of class to your cat’s trip. 

$16 at Amazon
Catnip Infused Felted Balls with Recharging Tin by Simply B Vermont
SimplyBVermont Catnip-Infused Felted Balls
$9

This colorful collection of hand-felted catnip toys arrives in its own recharging tin. Just seal the balls in with the included catnip sachet to supercharge their scent.

$9 at Etsy
Fish Bone
Tuft + Paw Catnip Fish Bone
$39

Tuft + Paw makes some of our favorite modern cat accessories, and this minimalist toy is no exception. Made from natural cotton and linen, it retains the scent of the included organic catnip for long-lasting play. Hot tip: when toys like this lose their potency, just toss them with catnip in an airtight plastic bag or container and let it marinate overnight. 

$39 at Tuft + Paw
Catnip Joints Cat Toy
Bohemian Feline Catnip “Joints”
$14

Sometimes, the simplest delivery model is best. These organic catnip “joints” are pretty convincing: hand-rolled and sealed in cloth wrappers to look just like your favorite pre-rolls, but 100 percent cat-safe. Just make sure to keep them separate from your own stash — catnip doesn’t work on humans. 

$14 at Bohemian Feline
Meowtopia Scratcher with Catnip
Meowtopia Cat Scratcher with Catnip
$40

This corrugated cardboard scratcher comes with a pouch of premium catnip to turn it into a psychedelic jungle gym for your cat. The ramp and tunnel offer space to stretch and hide out, while the rolling jingle ball provides a controlled outlet for their catnip-induced playful fixation. Tip: when the included catnip runs out, try spritzing it with catnip spray.

$40 at Amazon
pizza cat toy
The Foggy Dog Pizza Cat Toy
$9

Catnip is a natural appetite stimulant, so your cat might get the munchies. And while they can’t chow down on real pizza, they can gnaw on this adorable felt slice, complete with tiny anchovies. Order several to make a whole pie.

$9 at Pet Project LA
catnip tacos
MiniTigerDesign Catnip Tacos
$11

Anyone else getting hungry? Round out the catnip buffet with these eco-friendly felt tacos, handmade by a crafter in Canada. Each colorful taco is stuffed with a tablespoon of organic catnip.

$11 at Etsy
Meowy Janes Chew Sticks
Meowy Janes Matatabi Chew Sticks
$11

If your cat doesn’t respond to catnip, give silvervine a try. Derived from a plant native to Japan and China, some studies have shown it to be even more attractive to cats than catnip. It comes in dried flower and powder forms, but my chew-happy cats love these chunky sticks. Bonus: they help with cat dental hygiene too.

$11 at Amazon

Elizabeth Geier

Elisabeth Geier is a writer, teacher, and animal advocate with extensive pet handling experience and a soft spot for bully breeds and big orange tabbies.

