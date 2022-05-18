Ware of the Dog Makes Cat Toys?!
The indie dog brand has designed 10 adorably crafty catnip-stuffed toys.
Share Article
Ware of the Dogopens in a new tab is branching out. To cats! Cat toys, to be specific. And man are they cute. Founder Jackie Rosenthal believes that the best pet toys are ones you don’t mind seeing around your house and thus has designed a suite of 10 attractive, clever, and adorably crafty toys for cats of all ages and persuasions. Made with 100 percent natural wool and stuffed with catnip, they are just the thing for stylish felines and the pet parents who live to spoil them.
There’s the classic wool mouseopens in a new tab, of course — brightly colored and measuring around six inches long. The Swiss cheese wedgeopens in a new tab — you know, to attract the wool mouse. And the wool shrimpopens in a new tab, for cats who enjoy a little surf with their turf. For jock-ish cats, there’s a trio of small felted balls of the baseball, football, and soccer varietyopens in a new tab. And for more intellectual, paleontologically-minded cats, there’s an adorable green wool dinosauropens in a new tab.
There’s also a chocolate-dipped ice cream coneopens in a new tab — perfect for cats who love dairy, even though it is bad for them — and a little chocolate kissopens in a new tab. Although, honestly, that one looks like a cross between a poop emoji and a hacky sack, which might not sound terribly appealing to you or me, but to a cat it is *chef’s kiss*, I assure you. And last, but certainly not least is the wool Pop-Tartopens in a new tab, which comes in two “flavors”: strawberry and blueberry.
Now, I know what you’re thinking, “What on earth do Pop-Tarts have to do with cats?!” Picture it: the internet, circa 2011. Nyan Catopens in a new tab — an 8-bit animation of a cat with a Pop-Tart for a body, flying through space — became one of the first viral GIFs. (An NFT based on it sold at auction for $580,000 in Bitcoin last year.) And now you can pay homage to this moment with this $8 plush toy that your real cat can get some real fun out of.
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
14 Food-Themed Toys to Tease Your Cat
From burritos to baguettes, these catnip-stuffed toys may curb your cat’s munchies.
- opens in a new tab
11 High-Tech Toys Your Cat Will Go Wild For
Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys.
- opens in a new tab
The Best Catnip Toys and Treats That’ll Have Your Cat Riding High
Let the purring, drooling, and chasing invisible butterflies commence.
- opens in a new tab
Not All Cat Toys Are Created Equal
Here are the toys that will motivate your pet to get in the game.
- opens in a new tab
Sustainable Holiday Gifts for Eco-Conscious Cats
Biodegradable catnip toys, bamboo cat caves, organic cat grass, and more!