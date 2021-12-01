Sustainable Holiday Gifts for Cats · Kinship

Skip to main content

Sustainable Holiday Gifts for Eco-Conscious Cats

Biodegradable catnip toys, bamboo cat caves, organic cat grass, and more!

by Avery Felman
December 1, 2021
cat collage
Kinship Creative

Let’s face it, holiday gifting can be tricky enough as it is without factoring in personal taste, eco-friendly packaging, and most recently, shipping delays. Combined, it makes for a Molotov cocktail of holiday woes. However, it doesn’t have to be that way, which is why we’ve done the heavy lifting for you by finding tons of sustainable, earth-friendly, and low-impact cat gifts for you to load up on ahead of the holidays in question. No, really, order these ASAP and add a week to their expected arrival date (to be safe).

No matter who you’re shopping for or their level of pickiness (all cats are certain to have some degree of of pickiness), you’ll be able to shop with confidence, knowing that even if your cat ends up sending it to the land of rejected toys, at least it won’t be super wasteful. An eco-conscious present really is the gift that keeps on giving: it’s either more renewable than traditional gifts, made from materials that can be replenished more readily, or some combination of the two, so you can use them, love them, and ignore them on repeat — making them especially well suited to the ever finicky cat in your life.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

the cat grass in cat container
The Cat Ladies Organic Cat Grass Growing Kit
$20

If you’ve ever been tasked with growing cat grass from a bag, you know how temperamental the herbal cat treat can be. Not only is using a cultivating kit way better for the environment (goodbye, little plastic pouches), but it’s also a much more enjoyable and rewarding process. Your cat will definitely appreciate the farm-to-table service.

$20 at The Cat Ladies
the cat litter in green package
Catalyst Cat Litter Healthy Cat Formula
$23

There are ways to make the least enjoyable part of cat ownership bearable at its worst and elevated at its best. Catalyst’s upcycled litter provides a month’s worth of the good stuff with superior odor control for your cat. Isn’t that a gift we can all get behind?

$23 at Catalyst Pet
the felt mouse toy
The Foggy Dog Santa Mouse Holiday Cat Toy
$9

This felt catnip toy will definitely help deck the halls by allowing your cat to zoom down the halls of your home chasing their new favorite faux-vermin.

$9 at The Foggy Dog
the cat bed in bamboo
Fhasso Luxury Bamboo Cat Bed
$75

This handmade cat cave is carved from actual bamboo, a sustainable material that looks as good as it feels to the environment. Plus, it’s easy on the eyes and features a washable velvet cushion so you can keep your cat’s bed looking nice for longer.

$75 at Amazon
felt mushroom toys
Package Free Shop Friendsheep Mushroom Eco Toys
$14

If you’ve ever wanted to see your cat knock around a tiny mushroom, your time has come. Package Free Shop notes that these felt toys are the “perfect size for a cat’s or ferret’s mouth,” which just reinforces the notion that these are the most adorable eco toys known to man (or feline or ferret).

$14 at Package Free Shop
the cat wand
Only Natural Pet From the Field Feather Cat Toy
$8

Made from all-natural biodegradable materials such as cork, hemp and wood, this twirling toy will stimulate your cat’s natural hunting instincts, giving them a job to do during the busy holiday season so you can do yours.

$8 at Only Natural Pet
the felt cat toy
KittyNook Cutie Catz DIY Needle Felting Kit
$19

This kit has everything you need to craft your own felt cat. We love a good DIY and one that’s sustainable, pet-related, and has utility? Well, that’s just quality.

$19 at KittyNook
Honest Pet Products Eco Kitty Bird Cat Toy
Honest Pet Products Eco Kitty Bird Cat Toy
$19

Made with sustainable hemp, this toy will definitely put your cat on cloud nine, which is a place we’d all like to be during the holidays, no?

$19 at Earth Hero
the cat scratcher
P.L.A.Y. Arty Cat Scratcher
$69

There’s no better way to help your cat get their ya-yas out and keep your furniture safe and protected than providing them a quality scratching post. Coincidentally, we found one that’s constructed from recycled paper, making it perfect for your cat and the environment.

$69 at P.L.A.Y.

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles