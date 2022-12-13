Enter Your Meredith Era With These Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products · Kinship

Enter Your Meredith Era With These Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products

Use the occasion of T.S.’s 33rd birthday to treat your pet like royalty (a.k.a. Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin Swift).

by Rebecca Caplan
December 13, 2022
Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them
Taylor Swift via Instagram

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is cat-obsessed, and we mean that in the highest regard possible. The Midnights artist, who announced her highly anticipated 2023 “Eras Tour” this fall and subsequently knocked the earth off its axis, doesn’t play around when it comes to her cats, Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button. And the cats don’t play around, either: Olivia alone is allegedly worth $97 million (human dollars, to be clear). Taylor’s cats are such a huge part of her brand that the superstar, who turns 33 years old today, even released a line of merch dedicated to them back in 2018. 

For Swifties, Taylor’s love of cats is just another thing that makes Taylor the chart-topping queen she is. So, why not celebrate Swift’s return to stage (if Ticketmaster didn’t dash your biggest hopes and dreams) with your own furry Taylor stans? After all, “karma is a cat” — and the reason you have a second shot at those “Eras Tour” tix. Below, find quintessential Taylor Swift-inspired merch for all kinds of Swiftie pets (except snakes, obviously).

red scarf for cat
PrettyPetSweater Red Taylor Swift Inspired Cat Scarf
$10

OK, hear me out: We all get this red scarf for our pets and then spam-tweet Jake Gyllenhaal with an egregious amount of pics.

$10 at Etsy
bitch new york crystal embroidered leather collars in yellow green and purple
Bitch New York Zoom Stacy Crystal Dog Collar
$149

You and your pup or cat can both be bejeweled when you walk in a room with this crystal-dotted Austrian collar, a perfect match for the Bejeweled bracelet on Swift’s site. With these looks, you’ll drive Laura Dern (if you haven’t watched the Bejeweled music video, what are you doing?) to absolute jealousy.

$149 at Bitch New York
three cat sweaters in white brown and navy
PrettyPetSweater Taylor Swift Inspired Cat Cardigan
$45

The Folklore cardigan was the must-have merch item of 2020; the limited-edition sweater consistently sold out on Tay’s website. Now, those lucky enough to have snagged one can enjoy a matching moment with their pup or cat. With sizes available in everything from XXS through XXL, pets of any size can join in the Swiftie festivities.

As always, use caution when putting clothes of any kind on your pet and make sure they won’t overheat. If they don’t want to wear it, don’t force them to do so, or they’ll write a very Swiftian revenge song about you a decade later.

$45 at Etsy
dog tag with name "olly" etched into it
Shopsagedesignco Mini Folklore Forest Dog ID Tag
$15

Let’s be real, Folklore was made for the fans who prefer to sit at home with their cat and/or dog and a nice cup of tea. Still, if you have to venture into the real world with your pet in tow, this Folklore-inspired ID tag will keep your pup safe and stylish.

$15 at Etsy
blue bandana with karma embroidery
CraftingCruise Taylor Swift Midnights Embroidered Karma Cat Bandana
$13

To paraphrase the songstress herself: With a cute, comfy bandana like this, your cat is sure to be “sweet like honey, purring your lap cause it loves you.”

$13 at Etsy
peanut butter dog biscuits with taylor swift song titles on them
TheBarkyBiscuit Taylor Swift Peanut Butter & Pumpkin Soft Dog Biscuits
$14

This Etsy review of these Taylor Swift-themed treats says it all: “You have no idea how happy these made me (as the biggest Swiftie) and my pup, Cooper Swift Roberts. Recommend these to anyone.”

$14 at Etsy
champagne dog toy
Frisco Champagne & Flute Plush Squeaky Dog Toys
$13

Doesn’t your dog deserve “champagne problems,” too?

$13 at Chewy
white bowl with heart shape design
CourtneyCookie All Too Well Heart Pet Bowl
$40

Do you and your pet consider yourselves more subtle Swifties? Then, this “All Too Well” bowl is perfect for you. Even better, this independent artist also offers a matching mat and pet blanket.

$40 at Redbubble
shake it off themed dog bandana in green
WonderPendant Shake It Off Pet Bandana
$12

For all those pups who can’t help but “shake it off” after stepping in a giant puddle of mud during a rainy walk.

$12 at Redbubble

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

