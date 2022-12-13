Enter Your Meredith Era With These Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Products

The Folklore cardigan was the must-have merch item of 2020; the limited-edition sweater consistently sold out on Tay’s website. Now, those lucky enough to have snagged one can enjoy a matching moment with their pup or cat. With sizes available in everything from XXS through XXL, pets of any size can join in the Swiftie festivities.

As always, use caution opens in a new tab when putting clothes of any kind on your pet and make sure they won’t overheat. If they don’t want to wear it, don’t force them to do so, or they’ll write a very Swiftian revenge song about you a decade later.