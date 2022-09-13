This Pastel Toy Belongs in a Taylor Swift Music Video
Once your dog gets ahold of this gorgeous toy, they’re gonna “need to calm down” for sure.
In this era of extended cinematic universes and infinite reboots, one thing is undoubtedly clear — everybody loves a sequel. But despite what Fast & Furious movies or Nick Cannon’s offspring might imply, you don’t need ten copies to create a lasting impact. Instead, developing a successful and worthy follow-up may simply include building off the original product with a few new twists. And that’s exactly what Up Dogopens in a new tab has done with The Ubbe Toyopens in a new tab.
Like grunge music or Kevin Durant’s career, Up Dog started in Seattle and quickly exploded in popularity. The company rose to prominence off the back of its initial hit, The Odinopens in a new tab — a treat dispensing dog puzzle. Its modern minimalist design and ability to hold a pup’s attention for long periods, sans a squeaker, was a welcome innovation for pet parentsopens in a new tab.
Featuring Up Dog’s signature Instagram-worthy aesthetic, the toy is delightful to look at. Coming in a color Up Dog calls “Ethereal Sky,” it looks more like an ice cream cone you’d see in a Taylor Swift video than a dog toy. This is to say, it is comforting yet stylish like T-Swizzle herself. Of course, The Ubbe is more than pleasant to the eye. It’s a practical and effective mental workout for your dog.
While The Odin is best used with kibble or small treats, The Ubbe is designed to be filled with more liquid substances, like wet food, peanut butter, or whipped cream. After filling it up, simply lay it on the ground and watch as your dog rolls it around and flips it from one side to the other while trying to lick as much of the substance off as they can. But if that sounds like a lovely time for your dog at the expense of extensive scrubbing for you, fret not.
Cue the sigh of relief: It is detachable for easy cleaning. Up Dog understands the need of durability and wants to avoid you buying another toy that lasts less than a week. Not to mention, The Ubbe is also dishwasher safe — though top rack is recommended. The toy is made of TPR, aka thermoplastic rubber, which is a blend of rubber and plastics. Because of this, The Ubbe is entirely non-toxic and free of chemicals such as BPA, phthalate, or latex. Additionally, this material is incredibly sturdy and therefore ideal for destructive playersopens in a new tab.
Of course, we buy these products for the love of our pets and Up Dog never loses sight of that. Just as the company does for The Odin, with every Ubbe sold, Up Dog Toys donates a portion of its proceeds to The Humane Societyopens in a new tab to help animals in need.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
