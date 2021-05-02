The Best Gifts for Dog Moms 2021

Dog moms take pet parenthood pretty seriously. As they should: raising a dog to be the goodest boy is no easy feat. It’s been an especially wild ride if they welcomed a new pup to the fam in the past year of unscripted Zoom cameos, curbside vet visits, inelegant sidewalk social-distancing fails, and yes, pet TikTok challenges. The struggle is real. So, there’s no question that they are deserving of Mother’s Day praise (and presents). We rounded up 10 gifts that dog moms are sure to love — from summertime essentials that benefit animal rescues to custom accessories emblazoned with their pup’s mug to a calming tincture that will help them both find their zen. I know because I am one, and I want all the things.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Nadaam Tie-Dye Dog Sweatshirt opens in a new tab $ 50 Knitwear label Naadam is known for spinning ethically sourced cashmere into cozy loungewear, which helped us feel a little less like schlubs while WFH this past year. They make knit sweaters for dogs too, but this cotton blend in a psychedelic print is perfect for summertime. Why stop there when there’s a matching sweatshirt and joggers for mom? $50 at Nadaam opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Ouai Fur Bebé Dog Shampoo opens in a new tab $ 32 Snuggling a dog is even better when their hair smells as good as yours. Luxury hair-care brand Ouai debuted a limited-edition dog shampoo in 2018, inspired by founder Jen Atkins’ adopted pups Chewy and Roo. It’s back by popular demand, just in time for you to splurge on it. Fur Bebé shares Ouai’s signature scent of Turkish rose, jasmine sambac, and white musk; is formulated with aloe vera and rambutan seed for hydration; and counts dog influencers @goodboybear and @adventures.of.taco as devotees. $32 at Sephora opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Staud Custom Bag opens in a new tab $ 350 Add Staud to the long list of designers who have been inspired by dogs. The LA-based brand offers customization of a few of their It Bags by way a hand-painted pet portrait. Is it overkill to carry both a purse dog and purse featuring the likeness of said dog? Apparently not; these accessories are selling out fast. They may cost more than an adoption fee, but 10% of the profits go towards NYC dog rescue Muddy Paws. $350 at Staud opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Eleonor Boström Matchstick Dog opens in a new tab $ 88 Swedish ceramist Eleonor Boström hand-sculpts tabletop tchotchkes of winsome, wonky-bodied mutts inspired by flea-market figurines. “There is something about a dog’s expression that catches my eye,” she says. “I want every piece to be playful.” Skip the scented candle this year and surprise your favorite dog mom with a one-of-a-kind matchstick holder instead. Each has it’s own quirks — just like dogs. $88 at Mociun opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Populum Zen Pets Hemp Oil opens in a new tab $ 32 Sometimes lighting a candle isn’t calming enough. Dogs have cannabinoid receptors just like people, so full-spectrum CBD can benefit pets with arthritis, epilepsy, separation anxiety…or those that are just scared of thunderstorms. There is minimal regulation in the marketplace and the THC in marijuana can be toxic to dogs, so choosing the right brand is key. Populum’s CBD tinctures and treats are human-grade, produced and lab-tested in the USA, and flavored with coconut oil. A chill dog equals a chill dog mom. $32 at Populum opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Up Dog Toys Odin Puzzle Toy opens in a new tab $ 23 Dogs love squeaky toys. Dog moms, not so much. The Odin is a 3D-printed puzzle toy that provides mental exercise and entertainment for pups. Just fill it with treats and watch a dog roll it around — quietly — until the treats fall out. The modular design comes in cool pastel hues like rose quartz, slate grey, and powder blue so it won’t clash with their décor (not that a color-blind dog would care). The Kickstarter-backed brand donates toys and a portion of the profits to Motley Zoo Animal Rescue. And products are quality assurance tested by the founders’ dog @odinthecorgi. $23 at Up Dog Toys opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Resident Dog: Incredible Dogs and the International Homes They Live In (Hardie Grant Books) opens in a new tab $ 36 We’ve never spent so much time at home as we have this past year, but living and working (and working out) in the same space can really throw your feng shui off balance. Pet parents in particular could use a little décor inspiration and this coffee-table tome delivers. Photographer Nicole England captures the dwellings of dogs such as Skipper the Border collie — whose black-and-white coat matches the monochromatic palette of his home. Dog moms and architecture buffs alike will delight in this gift. Writes England in the introduction: “Dogs can bring vitality, movement, and warmth to sometimes static spaces.” $36 at Amazon opens in a new tab