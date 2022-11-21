Holiday Gifts For Cat Lovers · Kinship

Every Gift For All the Classy Cat People in Your Life

Our favorite cat parents — and admirers — deserve to look the part (which is actually very chic).

by Charles Manning
November 21, 2022
There’s one thing that cat parents and admirers love more than cats and that’s…well, nothing, to be perfectly honest — but cat-themed gifts run a close second. That’s especially true when the gifts are unassailably chic, clever, and easy on the eyes. Good news: all the items below fit the bill. Whether you’re shopping for a cat lover in your life or splurging on yourself, these cat-themed picks are all you need for a perfect holiday season.

round purple cat bed
Meyou Paris Cat bed
$182

Colorful, sculptural, and oh so cozy! Meyou Paris makes some of the most beautiful cat beds around, available in a range of colors to suit the interior design style of just about any modern aesthete. Finally, a cat bed you wont just want to hide away in the corner.

$182 at Meyou Paris
cat artbook with black cat sitting on chair
Where They Purr: Inspirational Interiors and the Cats Who Call Them Home
$50

During the early days of the pandemic, interior photographer Paul Barbera — who has worked with everyone from Vogue Living to Hermès — began traveling around his native Australia, photographing cats in some of the country’s most beautifully designed homes. The resulting book is a joy to behold for cat lovers and aesthetes alike.

$50 at W. W. Norton & Company
cat coaster
Edie Parker Custom Cat Portrait Accessories

Without a doubt the most decadent item in this entire gift guide, the price varies based on what you want customized — anything from a clutch, box, or tray, to coasters, a lighter, a hand mirror, and more — and the complexity of your design. It’s true handmade couture with designer Edie Parker’s signature combination of luxury and whimsy. The entire process is 100 percent custom; you work directly with Edie’s team and choose the colors, design, fonts, everything, and they make it happen. It’s a unique and wonderful way to celebrate your unique and wonderful cat.

Shop Edie Parker
black cat candle
54 Celcius Kisa Cat Candle by Thorunn Arnadottir
$44

Pardon my French, but this candle is f*cking cool! As it melts, it reveals a metal skeleton hiding inside. Finally, a special-shaped candle you’ll actually want to light! The candle is unscented, burns for about 20 hours, comes in five colors (black, burgundy, white, mustard-yellow, and light pink), and is a solid 6.7 inches tall.

$44 at 54 Celcius
ceramic cat with blue spots holding keys
Eleonor Bostrom Key Cat
$280

This adorable little porcelain sculpture measures at approximately 9 1/2 inches tall, is handmade and hides a small-but-mighty magnet in the kitty’s paw to hold your keys. So much cuter than a bowl you once used for morning oatmeal.

$280 at Mociun
plaid cardigan with black trim
J.Crew Cashmere Cat-Parent Cardigan
$255

This thick and luxurious cashmere sweater doesn’t have cats on it or anything like that, but just look at it! Doesn’t it feel like a cat parent’s sweater? The colors, the pattern, the fit — it all just screams “cat person.” I mean, come on — can’t you imagine someone sitting by a fire, reading a book in this sweater with a lovely little tabby curled up beside them, nestled snugly in its cashmere softness? Also, I can’t help but feel like this sweater would actually benefit from a sprinkling of kitty glitter (a.k.a. cat fur). I don’t know why — I just do. It’s the kind of sweater that wants to be owned by someone who is owned by a cat. It just is.

$255 at J.Crew
tarot cards in pink
Wheel of Fortune by Ivy The Feline Marseilles Tarot Deck
$30

These gorgeous cards, with their gold foiled edges and holographic details, were designed by artist Ivy Feng to commemorate the passing of her beloved cat, Bosco. They are presented in an equally gorgeous box with an explanatory booklet for tarot novices. 2023 is also the year of the cat in the Vietnamese zodiac, so this gift couldn’t be more timely, or, dare we say…auspicious.   

$30 at Etsy
custom cat portrait sculptures
ZoZo’s General Custom Ceramic Cat Portrait Candle Holder
$125

For customization hunters with a more homespun, crafty aesthetic, these Zozo’s General handmade ceramic candle holders are just the thing. They’re 4 to 5 inches tall and made to order, so if you want to get yours in time for the holidays, you better move fast. ZoZo’s General also makes incense holders, small lamps, and butter dishes, so, really, there’s something for everybody. 

$125 at ZoZo’s General
black cat wall clock
Moma Design Store Kit-Cat Clock
$50

“Iconic” is a word that is so overused it has almost lost all meaning at this point, but this classic wall clock is truly... iconic. Designed by Earl Arnault at the height of the Great Depression, this cheeky timepiece became a fixture of the American kitchen in the 1950s and has since been elevated to the level of high-kitsch. This dazzling piece of Americana comes in two sizes, is perfectly silent, and made in the U.S. 

$50 at Moma Design Store
catlady book with blue binding
Cat Lady: A Loveletter to Women and their Cats
$20

Artist Leah Goren combines her enchanting artwork with smart, funny essays, and interviews that explore the enduring love and affection between women and cats. It’s a real gem. 

$20 at Leah Reena Goren
bar of yellow soap labeled "soap for cat people"
Whiskey River Soap Co. Soap for Cat People
$12

This handmade soap has a funky look that belies its gentle, soothing scent, which the paper packaging says is reminiscent of purring (awww!) and a fresh hairball under your foot (ewww!), but which really just smells of warm milk (what a relief!). Best of all, like all bar soaps, Whiskey River’s Soap for Cat People is sustainable. Well, it’s at least more sustainable than some plastic-bottled body wash.

$12 at Whiskey River Soap Co.
person with pink hair sitting on yellow velvet couch with two orange cats
Custom Photo Shoot with “Girls and Their Cats”
$375

Commemorate the special love you have for your little fur ball with a custom photo shoot in your home, facilitated by the wonderful BriAnne Wills. Sessions take between one and two hours and result in five to 10 fully retouched photos of you and your cat(s) and a special bonus solo photo of each of your feline friends. Wills’s services are only available to women and non-binary cat people in the New York City area (Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens), and all of your cats must be rescued or adopted in order to qualify. Wills also offers a sliding scale for BIPOC clients in need. 

$375 at Girls and Their Cats
cat pillow with black detailing and pink ears
Areaware Aelfie Oudghiri Aelfie Pillow
$65

It’s just so cute and silly! What’s not to love? Created by Los Angeles-based artist Aelfie Oudghiri, the pillow is made of 100-percent cotton with acrylic yarn embroidery, polyester filling, and measures about 17 inches in diameter. Adorable!

$65 at Areaware
quah cat eye sunglasses in lavender
Quay On The Radio Cat Eye Sunglasses
$40

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “ Cat-eye glasses for a cat-themed gift guide? Groundbreaking.” First of all: How dare you! And second of all: Fair. But they are cute. And the price is oh-so-right.

$40 at Quay
cat cake stand
Rory Dobner Cat Monacle Cake Stand
$160

Cakes and cats. Holy Alice in Wonderland —  could there ever be a more pleasing combination? Possibly, but this is still pretty damn pleasing. And if you like this, just wait until you see all the other cat-themed dishware Rory Dobner makes. If you really are an Alice fan, you can’t overlook this candle featuring the Cheshire Cat.

$160 at Rory Dobner

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

